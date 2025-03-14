Drinking White Wine Could Be Increasing Your Risk of Cancer

Epidemiologists evaluate the potential cancer-protective effects of red wine by comparing its associated cancer risks to those of white wine.

Not all alcoholic beverages are perceived equally, with red wine often considered a healthier option. This belief stems from its high resveratrol content—an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties—thought to offer cancer protection.

However, researchers from Brown University’s School of Public Health have tested this assumption. In a new study, they analyzed data from 42 observational studies involving nearly 96,000 participants to compare cancer risks associated with red and white wine. The research, co-led by Eunyoung Cho, an associate professor of epidemiology and dermatology, found no clear evidence that red wine reduces cancer risk. Additionally, the study found no overall increase in cancer risk from wine consumption, regardless of type.

“We conducted a comprehensive meta-analysis to assess whether red wine is truly a healthier choice than white wine,” Cho said “Our analysis included as many published epidemiological studies as possible that separately explored the relationship between red and white wine consumption and cancer risk. The results revealed no significant difference in cancer risk between red and white wine overall. However, we did observe a distinction when it came to skin cancer risk. Specifically, the consumption of white wine, but not red wine, was associated with an increased risk of skin cancer.”

White Wine and Increased Skin Cancer Risk

In fact, the researchers calculated a 22% increased risk of skin cancer associated with white wine compared to red wine. The reasons for this remain unclear. Researchers suggest that heavy consumption of wine may correlate to high-risk behaviors, such as indoor tanning and inadequate sunscreen use. However, it is unclear why white wine, in particular, is the culprit.

The study also found a stronger association between white wine intake and increased overall cancer risk among women. This finding warrants further investigations into potential underlying mechanisms.

The meta-analysis done by the team is the first study of its kind and challenges the belief that red wine is healthier than white. It also points to the need for further study into the association between white wine consumption and cancer risk, particularly in women.

Alcohol — specifically, the ethanol in alcoholic beverages — metabolizes into compounds that damage DNA and proteins, contributing to cancer risk. In 2020, excessive alcohol consumption was linked to more than 740,000 cancer cases worldwide, accounting for 4.1% of all cases.

Reference: “Consumption of Red Versus White Wine and Cancer Risk: A Meta-Analysis of Observational Studies” by Rachel K. Lim, Jongeun Rhee, Megan Hoang, Abrar A. Qureshi and Eunyoung Cho, 30 January 2025, Nutrients.

DOI: 10.3390/nu17030534

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.