Meet NASA Astronaut & Artemis Team Member Stephanie Wilson [Video]

NASA astronaut Stephanie Wilson is a member of the Artemis Team, a select group of astronauts charged with focusing on the development and training efforts for early Artemis missions.

Stephanie D. Wilson is a veteran of three spaceflights, STS-121 in 2006, STS-120 in 2007, and STS-131 in 2010 and has logged more than 42 days in space.

Born in Boston, she attended high school in Pittsfield, Mass., and earned her Bachelor of Science in Engineering Science from Harvard University in 1988. After working at Martin Marietta for two years, she earned her Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering in 1992 from the University of Texas at Austin; her graduate research, sponsored by a NASA Graduate Student Researchers Fellowship, focused on the control and modeling of large, flexible space structures.

Selected by NASA as an astronaut in April 1996, she flew her first space shuttle mission in 2006, then flew subsequent shuttle missions in 2007 and 2010. Wilson has served as the Space Station Integration Branch Chief from 2010 to 2012, and in 2013 Wilson completed a 9-month detail to NASA’s Glenn Research Center as the Acting Chief of Program and Project Integration in the Spaceflight Systems Directorate. She has also served as a member of the 2009, 2013 and 2017 Astronaut Selection Boards. As a member of the Astronaut Office, she is currently the Mission Support Crew Branch Chief.

Through the Artemis program NASA and a coalition of international partners will return to the Moon to learn how to live on other worlds for the benefit of all. With Artemis missions NASA will send the first woman and the next man to the Moon in 2024 and about once per year thereafter.

Through the efforts of humans and robots, we will explore more of the Moon than ever before; to lead a journey of discovery that benefits our planet with life changing science, to use the Moon and its resources as a technology testbed to go even farther and to learn how to establish and sustain a human presence far beyond Earth.