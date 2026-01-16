Researchers have identified an unexpected link between atomic magnetism and carbon mobility in steel.
Researchers at the Department of Materials Science and Engineering within The Grainger College of Engineering have identified the first detailed physical mechanism explaining how magnetic fields slow the movement of carbon atoms inside iron. The study, published in Physical Review Letters, sheds new light on the role carbon plays in shaping the internal grain structure of steel.
Steel, which is made from iron and carbon, is among the most widely used construction materials worldwide. Producing steel with specific internal structures typically requires extreme heat, making the process highly energy intensive.
Decades ago, researchers observed that exposing certain steels to magnetic fields during heat treatment led to improved performance, but the explanations offered at the time remained largely theoretical. Pinpointing the underlying cause of this effect could give engineers more precise control over heat treatment, leading to more efficient processing and lower energy demands.
Moving Beyond Phenomenological Explanations
“The previous explanations for this behavior were phenomenological at best,” said Dallas Trinkle, the Ivan Racheff Professor of Materials Science and Engineering and the senior author of the paper. “When you’re designing a material, you need to be able to say, ‘If I add this element, this is how (the material) will change.’ And we had no understanding of how this was happening; there was nothing predictive about it.”
To address this long-standing question, Trinkle applied his background in diffusion modeling as part of a broader research team supported by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.
The group focused on uncovering a measurable, physics-based explanation rather than relying on observation alone.
In iron-carbon alloys such as steel, carbon atoms occupy small octahedral “cages” formed by surrounding iron atoms. By simulating how carbon moves through this atomic framework, Trinkle and his colleagues were able to clarify how magnetic fields influence diffusion and drive the unusual behavior seen during heat treatment.
Simulating Spin and Structure at the Atomic Scale
Using a technique called spin-space averaging, Trinkle generated computer simulations replicating the effects of temperature and magnetic fields on the spin alignments of iron atoms. When the north and south poles of an iron atom align, they are considered ferromagnetic: highly likely to magnetize.
When the poles are unaligned, they are paramagnetic, or weakly magnetized. Trinkle’s simulation revealed a change in energy barrier when the atom spins were aligned, suggesting that increased magnetic order hinders the movement of carbon atoms between cages.
“It takes an extremely strong field to switch magnetic moments,” Trinkle said. “If you’re near the Curie temperature, the magnetic field has a strong effect… When the spins are more random, the octahedron (cage) actually gets more isotropic: the whole thing kind of opens up and has more space to move.”
Implications for Energy Use and Alloy Design
Trinkle hopes the recent findings can be used to reduce the energy required to process steel, lowering both its cost and CO2 emissions. He also believes this knowledge can be transferred to other materials to quantitatively predict diffusion under magnetic fields.
“We wanted to be able to do real calculations; to show not just qualitatively but quantitatively the effective field and temperature. Now that we have this information, we can start thinking more about engineering alloys. It may be choosing alloys that already exist or even thinking about alloy chemistries that we’re not yet using that could be extremely advantageous.”
Reference: “External Magnetic Field Suppression of Carbon Diffusion in Iron” by Luke J. Wirth and Dallas R. Trinkle, 15 December 2025, Physical Review Letters.
DOI: 10.1103/j4sg-qmg7
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
Follow us on Google and Google News.
Please ask researchers to think deeply:
Any so-called empirical evidence mixed with human intervention measures may distort human understanding and cognition of the essence of natural laws.
Using a technique called spin-space averaging, Trinkle generated computer simulations replicating the effects of temperature and magnetic fields on the spin alignments of iron atoms.
VERY GOOD!
Please ask the researchers to think deeply:
Why does space spin? How does physics understand space spin today? Is space a physical entity?
Any so-called evidence tainted by human intervention risks distorting our understanding and cognition of the intrinsic dynamics of natural laws.
—— Excerpted from https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/1996561896279667777.
Example 1: Two sets of cobalt-60 are manually rotated in opposite directions, and even without detection, people around the world know that they will not be symmetrical because these two objects are not mirror images of each other at all. However, a group of so-called physicists and so-called academic publications do not believe it. They conducted experiments and the results were indeed asymmetric, but they still firmly believed that these two objects were mirror images of each other, and the asymmetry was due to a violation of the previous natural laws (CP violation). In the history of science, there can never be a dirtier and uglier operation and explanation than this. These people and the so-called academic publications they manipulate no longer know what shame is.
—— Excerpted from https://scitechdaily.com/what-happens-when-light-gains-extra-dimensions/#comment-947619.
Example 2: Please see how the so-called “mystery of θ – τ” is explained: θ and τ are completely identical in all measurable physical properties such as mass, lifetime, charge, spin, etc. However, experimental observations have shown that the θ meson decays into two π mesons, while the τ meson decays into three π mesons, making it difficult for physicists to explain why they are so similar. Physicist Martin Block proposed a highly challenging idea: θ and τ are the same particle, but in weak interactions, parity is not conserved. An easy to understand explanation is the following analogy:: There are two boxes of apples with identical weight, color, and taste. However, when one box is opened, there are two apples, while when the other box is opened, there are three apples. This confuses the old farmer who buys apples. He circled around the orchard and came up with a highly challenging idea: these two boxes of apples are not from the same tree, so they are the same.
—— Excerpted from https://scitechdaily.com/what-happens-when-light-gains-extra-dimensions/#comment-947686.
Topological vortex theory (TVT) calls for a return to the scientific rationality of symmetrical dominant in natural laws.