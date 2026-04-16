What if Your Memories Never Happened? Physicists Take a New Look at the Boltzmann Brain Paradox

New research questions whether memory reliably reflects reality.

What if your entire past never actually happened?

That unsettling idea is at the center of a new study by SFI Professor David Wolpert, SFI Fractal Faculty member Carlo Rovelli, and physicist Jordan Scharnhorst. They revisit the “Boltzmann brain” hypothesis, a thought experiment that has challenged physicists for over a century. Named after 19th century physicist Ludwig Boltzmann, the idea comes from his work on entropy, a measure of disorder that tends to increase over time according to the second law of thermodynamics.

In a universe that exists for an extremely long time, random fluctuations in entropy could occasionally produce highly organized structures. In principle, that could include something as complex as a functioning brain complete with detailed memories and perceptions. If that is the case, then what we experience as a coherent past might not be real. It could instead be a brief, random event that only appears meaningful.

The issue stems from a deeper conflict within statistical physics. A key principle used to explain why time appears to move in one direction is Boltzmann’s H theorem, which plays a central role in statistical mechanics. At the same time, the theorem itself is symmetric with respect to time.

Because of this symmetry, it is, in a strict mathematical sense, more probable for complex structures such as memories and observations to arise randomly from fluctuations in entropy than to serve as accurate records of a real past. This leads to a troubling implication that our experiences could be misleading, formed by chance rather than grounded in actual events. This is the core of the Boltzmann brain hypothesis.

Assumptions shape how time is interpreted

To better understand this problem, the researchers developed a formal framework that examines how the Boltzmann brain hypothesis, the second law of thermodynamics, and the related “past hypothesis” depend on underlying assumptions about time. Some approaches analyze the universe by fixing its present state, while others begin with the assumption of a low-entropy starting point, such as the Big Bang. Current physical theories do not determine which of these perspectives is correct.

Building on what the authors describe as the “entropy conjecture,” the study shows that many familiar arguments in this area depend on subtle forms of circular reasoning. In these cases, assumptions about the past are used to justify conclusions such as the reliability of memory or the direction of entropy, and those same conclusions are then used to support the original assumptions.

Rather than attempting to settle these debates, the researchers clarify how they are structured. By distinguishing between physical laws and the choices made in interpreting them, the work provides a more transparent foundation for examining long-standing questions about time and entropy.

Reference: “Disentangling Boltzmann Brains, the Time-Asymmetry of Memory, and the Second Law” by David Wolpert, Carlo Rovelli and Jordan Scharnhorst, 2 December 2025, Entropy.

DOI: 10.3390/e27121227

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