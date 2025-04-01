Mpox Mutation Sparks Global Alarm: Are We Facing the Next Pandemic?

Mpox, once a rare virus mainly confined to parts of Central Africa, is rapidly evolving into a more serious global health threat. Scientists are alarmed by its growing ability to spread from person to person, a shift from its traditional animal-to-human transmission.

Genetic mutations are helping the virus adapt to human hosts, potentially increasing its severity. Outbreaks are now happening worldwide, and vulnerable populations like children could be at heightened risk. Experts are calling for urgent investment in testing, treatments, and surveillance to prevent future epidemics, warning that without action, mpox may become a persistent global menace.

Mpox: A Growing Global Concern

Mpox could become a serious global health threat if it’s not taken seriously, warn scientists from the University of Surrey.

In a letter published today (April 1) in Nature Medicine, researchers note that while mpox has traditionally spread from animals to humans, it is now showing clear evidence of sustained human-to-human transmission.

A Dangerous Relative of Smallpox

Mpox is a viral infection related to smallpox. It can cause symptoms such as a painful rash, fever, and swollen glands. In some cases, it can lead to more severe illness. The virus typically spreads through close contact with an infected person or animal.

Carlos Maluquer de Motes, Reader in Molecular Virology at the University of Surrey, explained:

“The most recent outbreaks show that intimate contact is now a significant way the virus spreads. That shift in how it’s transmitted is leading to longer transmission chains and lasting outbreaks.”

Mutations May Be Helping Mpox Adapt

The article notes that this change coincided with the rapid spread of clade IIb (a clade is a group of viruses that share a common ancestor) mpox viruses, but different clade I variants are now on the rise too. Researchers are also concerned because clade I viruses are thought to be more aggressive. These viruses appear to be accumulating specific genetic mutations – driven by enzymes in the human body – that may be changing viral properties, so the longer these viruses circulate amongst us, the higher the chances these mutations help mpox adapt to humans.

Although mpox was once mainly seen in Central Africa, the virus caused an outbreak worldwide in 2022 and is now causing outbreaks in multiple sub-Saharan countries. While it currently affects adults the most, the researchers stress that it has the potential to spread among other groups, including children, a group at greater risk of serious illness – although sustained transmission in children has not yet been reported.

Limited Tools to Fight Mpox

Dr. Maluquer de Motes added:

“Mpox control has to climb up the global health agenda. We have limited diagnostic tools and even fewer antiviral treatments. We urgently need better surveillance and local or regional capacity to produce what we need – otherwise, we are at risk of future epidemics.”

Why Eradication Isn’t an Option

Unlike smallpox, mpox has an animal reservoir, meaning it can’t be fully eradicated. The authors warn that unless international action is taken now, including investment in point-of-care testing and new treatments, mpox will continue to re-emerge and threaten global health.

Reference: “Mpox poses an ever-increasing epidemic and pandemic risk” by Carlos Maluquer de Motes, and David O. Ulaeto, 1 April 2025, Nature Medicine.

DOI: 10.1038/s41591-025-03589-8

