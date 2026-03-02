Mysterious Greek Inscription May Reveal Lost Temple of a Roman Emperor

A newly analyzed Greek inscription indicates that the Great Mosque of Homs likely stands on the site of the Roman Temple of the Sun, revealing a layered history of pagan, Christian, and Islamic worship in ancient Emesa.

In antiquity, Homs was called Emesa and served as an important urban center in the region. Today, it is the capital of Homs province and is widely recognized for its historic landmarks, especially the Great Mosque, noted for its distinctive oval design.

The inscription came to light beneath a column during restoration efforts at the mosque. The location holds deep historical and religious meaning, including ties to the 12th-century Zengid ruler Nur ad-Din. Scholars believe the mosque was constructed over the remains of a church dedicated to St. John the Baptist. Although the structure follows a rectangular layout, it has been regarded as a sacred site for centuries.

Research published in the archaeology journal Shedet addresses a question that has puzzled historians for decades: was the Great Mosque built atop the Temple of Elagabalus? Until now, conclusive proof has been lacking.

New Study Links Mosque to Pagan Temple

Dr. Maamoun Saleh Abdulkarim, professor of archaeology and history at the University of Sharjah and author of the study, considers the inscription a major development. In his view, it could clarify the origins of a prominent Islamic landmark that began as a pagan sanctuary, later became a Christian church, and was ultimately transformed into a mosque.

“This inscription, uncovered during restoration work, provides new evidence in a long-standing debate: Was the Temple of Elagabalus located beneath the current Great Mosque in the city center, or was it situated in the archaeological layers atop the tell (mound), where the remains of the Islamic Citadel of Homs now stand?” explains Prof. Abdulkarim.

Over the years, experts have examined literary sources, coins, and archaeological findings in an effort to determine whether the mosque site once housed a temple and then a church. The newly studied inscription adds an important piece to that puzzle.

Prof. Abdulkarim has focused on analyzing the text to determine whether the mosque can be directly linked to earlier pagan and Christian buildings that once stood in the same place.

Religious Continuity From Paganism to Islam

“If its association with solar cult symbolism is confirmed, it may indicate a spatial continuity between the pagan sanctuary and the later religious structures built on the same site,” he said, adding, “Such evidence would significantly strengthen the argument that religious transformation in Emesa occurred through architectural layering and reinterpretation rather than a complete break. It also underscores the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration between archaeology, epigraphy, architectural history, and heritage conservation.”

The study situates Emesa—modern-day Homs – within three major religious eras: paganism, Christianity, and Islam. It presents the city as a case study of gradual religious change and enduring urban identity in the Middle East.

According to Prof. Abdulkarim, the research “examines the evolution of religious life in Emesa during Roman and early Byzantine times. It illustrates how the city’s religious landscape changed from the worship of local gods, such as Elagabalus, to the general acceptance of Christianity in the fourth century AD.”

He adds, “Examining the political and social factors that led to this transformation reveals a complex history of religious tolerance and struggle that ultimately allowed Christianity to flourish.”

Details of the Greek Inscription

The inscription is carved into a granite block that forms part of a column base inside the Great Mosque. The Greek text is engraved directly onto the stone. Teriz Lyoun, head of the Excavation Department in Homs, reports that the block had been buried beneath the mosque floor and was first uncovered during excavations in 2016.

The column base measures 1×1 m. About 75 cm of its front surface contains the inscribed panel, with roughly 25 cm reserved for framing elements. “The writing in the inscription image appears symmetrical, formal, and spaced in horizontal lines, a style common in formal dedication or commemorative texts. The design is a multi-line inscription arranged in straight horizontal lines, and the plaque is framed by a decorative top border,” Ms. Lyoun explained.

Because of years of unrest in Syria, the inscription was not fully documented until May 2016. At that time, historian Abdulhadi Al-Najjar shared the first Greek translation on his Facebook page. “The passage in the inscription is characterized by a heroic and militaristic tone, depicting a warrior ruler compared to the wind, the storm, and the leopard, defeating enemies and imposing tribute with fierce royal authority,” he wrote.

The text describes a warrior king likened to powerful natural forces and a leopard, conquering foes and demanding tribute. Prof. Abdulkarim notes that the Greek shows grammatical inconsistencies, which were common in Roman-era Syria, where Aramaic was more widely spoken than Greek.

Evidence for the Temple of Elagabalus

Through his detailed examination, Prof. Abdulkarim argues that the inscription strengthens the proposed link between the Temple of the Sun, the subsequent church, and the present mosque.

“This Greek inscription, even if it is epic in nature and not very detailed, provides clues to the connection between this mosque and a pagan building, perhaps the Temple of the Sun, especially since researchers have long proposed this connection. Thus, every inscription from the Roman era that is uncovered in this mosque will add more knowledge to our understanding of the subject,” Prof. Abdulkarim noted.

He also emphasizes Emesa’s broader importance. The city stood at a strategic junction connecting major trade routes, including those linking Antioch, Damascus, and the Levant. Under Roman rule and later empires, it developed into a vital commercial and strategic center.

“The Roman identity of Emesa was fundamentally based on paganism,” Prof. Abdulkarim writes, adding that the city’s spiritual life centered on Elagabalus, its native solar deity, whose name the Roman emperor himself adopted. The temple of Elagabalus served as the focal point for seasonal festivals and religious activities across the region.

Resolving the Temple’s Exact Location

Central to the study is the reassessment of the Greek inscription. Although archaeologists had previously recorded it, it had not been thoroughly analyzed in academic research. Prof. Abdulkarim concludes that the text offers compelling evidence for both the presence and the specific location of the Temple of the Sun during the Roman era.

For almost a hundred years, scholars have debated where the temple once stood. According to Prof. Abdulkarim, the new findings help settle that question, clarifying the temple’s location and addressing a topic that has generated extensive academic discussion.

“My research helps clarify many longstanding questions and offers new insights into the religious transformation of the site across successive historical periods. It demonstrates that the site later became a church and was subsequently transformed into a mosque after the Islamic conquest, an evolution also documented in the writings of Arab historians,” according to Prof. Abdulkarim.

The study also explores Emesa’s transition from a center of sun worship to a prominent Christian city during Roman and early Byzantine times. In ancient periods, the cult of Elagabalus shaped not only spiritual life but also political authority, economic systems, and the city’s identity.

Emperor Elagabalus and Religious Transformation

The priesthood connected to this cult wielded exceptional influence. One of its members eventually became a Roman emperor. Before taking the throne in 218 AD, Elagabalus served as the high priest of Syria’s solar deity and adopted the god’s name as his own.

As emperor, he attempted to promote his Syrian sun god as the supreme deity across the Roman Empire, requiring its worship throughout imperial territories. Even so, the religious shift in Emesa from pagan temple to Christian church unfolded gradually rather than overnight.

“Christianity did not replace paganism abruptly. Instead, both communities coexisted for generations,” Prof. Abdulkarim points out. He stresses that religious transformation usually takes time. In Emesa, pagan and Christian practices overlapped for decades and perhaps centuries, similar to the long coexistence of Islam and Christianity in Homs and greater Syria.

Looking beyond the inscription itself, Prof. Abdulkarim sees a broader lesson in Emesa’s history. Cities tend to adapt their past rather than erase it. “The transformation of Emesa was not a rupture; it was a negotiation between old beliefs and emerging faith, with religious change reshaping not only sacred buildings but also power dynamics, identity, and urban space.”

Enduring Legacy of the Temple Site

The Temple of the Sun, dedicated to Elagabalus, was more than a religious building. Its influence persisted through successive faiths. Whether serving as a pagan temple, a Christian church, or an Islamic mosque, the site has remained central to the spiritual and political life of the city.

Reference: “Religious Transformation in the City of Emesa, Syria: From Paganism to Christianity During the Roman and Early-Byzantine Periods” by Maamoun Saleh Abdulkareem, January 2026, Shedet.

DOI: 10.21608/shedet.2025.392640.1307

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