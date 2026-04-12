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    NASA Artemis II Splashdown and Astronaut Recovery Operation [Image Gallery]

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    NASA Orion Spacecraft Main Parachutes Begin To Deploy
    NASA’s Orion spacecraft with Artemis II crewmembers NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, commander; Victor Glover, pilot; Christina Koch, mission specialist; and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist aboard is seen as the main parachutes begin to deploy as it lands in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California, Friday, April 10, 2026. NASA’s Artemis II mission took Wiseman, Glover, Koch, and Hansen on a nearly 10-day journey around the Moon and back to Earth. Following a splashdown at 5:07 p.m. PDT (8:07 p.m. EDT), NASA, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Air Force teams are working to bring the crewmembers and Orion spacecraft aboard USS John P. Murtha. Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky
    NASA Orion Spacecraft Main Parachutes
    Parachutes secured to NASA’s Orion spacecraft deploy before splashdown in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego, California. Credit: NASA/Josh Valcarcel
    NASA Orion Spacecraft With Artemis II Crewmembers Splashes Down
    This image from April 10, 2026, captures NASA’s Orion spacecraft, with its parachutes deployed, seconds before splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. The Artemis II crew accomplished many milestones on their nearly 10-day mission, surpassing the Apollo 13 record for farthest crewed spaceflight and capturing views of the far side of the Moon. Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls
    Artemis II Splashdown
    NASA’s Orion spacecraft splashes down in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego, California. Credit: NASA/James Blair
    Artemis II NASA Orion Splash Down
    NASA’s Orion spacecraft with Artemis II crewmembers NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, commander; Victor Glover, pilot; Christina Koch, mission specialist; and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist aboard was seen as it splashed down at 5:07 p.m. PDT in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California, Friday, April 10, 2026. NASA’s Artemis II mission took Wiseman, Glover, Koch, and Hansen on a 10-day journey around the Moon and back to Earth. Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky
    NASA Orion Spacecraft Splashes Down
    NASA’s Orion spacecraft splashes down in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego, California. Credit: NASA/James Blair
    Artemis II Splashdown Extraction
    From left to right, Artemis II Mission Specialist Christina Koch and Pilot Victor Glover from NASA, Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen from the CSA (Canadian Space Agency), and Commander Reid Wiseman from NASA, are extracted from NASA’s Orion spacecraft and loaded onto an inflatable raft, called the front porch, following splashdown in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego, California, at 5:07 p.m. PDT, (8:07 p.m. EDT) on Friday, April 10, 2026. Credit: NASA/James Blair
    Artemis II Crew Recovery
    U.S. Navy divers and Artemis II astronauts aboard an inflatable raft are approached by helicopters and lifted away to the recovery ship after egressing NASA’s Orion spacecraft. Credit: NASA / James Blair
    Artemis II Recovery Astronaut Victor Glover
    NASA astronaut Victor Glover, Artemis II pilot, is assisted off the flight deck after arriving aboard USS John P. Murtha after he and fellow crewmates were extracted from their Orion spacecraft after splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California. Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls
    Artemis II Recovery Astronaut Reid Wiseman
    NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman, Artemis II commander, is assisted off the flight deck after arriving aboard USS John P. Murtha after he and fellow crewmates were extracted from their Orion spacecraft after splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California. Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls
    Artemis II Recovery Astronaut Christina Koch
    NASA astronaut Christina Koch, Artemis II mission specialist, is assisted off the flight deck after arriving aboard USS John P. Murtha after she and fellow crewmates were extracted from their Orion spacecraft after splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California. Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls

    Artemis II Recovery Astronaut Jeremy Hansen
    CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, Artemis II mission specialist, is assisted off the flight deck after arriving aboard USS John P. Murtha after he and fellow crewmates were extracted from their Orion spacecraft after splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California. Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls

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