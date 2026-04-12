NASA Artemis II Splashdown and Astronaut Recovery Operation [Image Gallery]

Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Telegram Email Reddit NASA’s Orion spacecraft with Artemis II crewmembers NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, commander; Victor Glover, pilot; Christina Koch, mission specialist; and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist aboard is seen as the main parachutes begin to deploy as it lands in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California, Friday, April 10, 2026. NASA’s Artemis II mission took Wiseman, Glover, Koch, and Hansen on a nearly 10-day journey around the Moon and back to Earth. Following a splashdown at 5:07 p.m. PDT (8:07 p.m. EDT), NASA, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Air Force teams are working to bring the crewmembers and Orion spacecraft aboard USS John P. Murtha. Credit: (NASA/Joel KowskyParachutes secured to NASA’s Orion spacecraft deploy before splashdown in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego, California. Credit: NASA/Josh ValcarcelThis image from April 10, 2026, captures NASA’s Orion spacecraft, with its parachutes deployed, seconds before splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. The Artemis II crew accomplished many milestones on their nearly 10-day mission, surpassing the Apollo 13 record for farthest crewed spaceflight and capturing views of the far side of the Moon. Credit: NASA/Bill IngallsNASA’s Orion spacecraft splashes down in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego, California. Credit: NASA/James BlairNASA’s Orion spacecraft with Artemis II crewmembers NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, commander; Victor Glover, pilot; Christina Koch, mission specialist; and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist aboard was seen as it splashed down at 5:07 p.m. PDT in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California, Friday, April 10, 2026. NASA’s Artemis II mission took Wiseman, Glover, Koch, and Hansen on a 10-day journey around the Moon and back to Earth. Credit: NASA/Joel KowskyNASA’s Orion spacecraft splashes down in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego, California. Credit: NASA/James BlairFrom left to right, Artemis II Mission Specialist Christina Koch and Pilot Victor Glover from NASA, Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen from the CSA (Canadian Space Agency), and Commander Reid Wiseman from NASA, are extracted from NASA’s Orion spacecraft and loaded onto an inflatable raft, called the front porch, following splashdown in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego, California, at 5:07 p.m. PDT, (8:07 p.m. EDT) on Friday, April 10, 2026. Credit: NASA/James BlairU.S. Navy divers and Artemis II astronauts aboard an inflatable raft are approached by helicopters and lifted away to the recovery ship after egressing NASA’s Orion spacecraft. Credit: NASA / James BlairNASA astronaut Victor Glover, Artemis II pilot, is assisted off the flight deck after arriving aboard USS John P. Murtha after he and fellow crewmates were extracted from their Orion spacecraft after splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California. Credit: NASA/Bill IngallsNASA astronaut Reid Wiseman, Artemis II commander, is assisted off the flight deck after arriving aboard USS John P. Murtha after he and fellow crewmates were extracted from their Orion spacecraft after splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California. Credit: NASA/Bill IngallsNASA astronaut Christina Koch, Artemis II mission specialist, is assisted off the flight deck after arriving aboard USS John P. Murtha after she and fellow crewmates were extracted from their Orion spacecraft after splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California. Credit: NASA/Bill IngallsCSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, Artemis II mission specialist, is assisted off the flight deck after arriving aboard USS John P. Murtha after he and fellow crewmates were extracted from their Orion spacecraft after splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California. Credit: NASA/Bill IngallsNever miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.Follow us on Google and Google News.Artemis II Astronaut NASA Orion Spacecraft