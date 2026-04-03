NASA’s Artemis II: Humans Just Left Earth Orbit for the First Time Since 1972

For the first time since the Apollo era, humans are once again leaving Earth orbit and heading for the Moon—marking a historic leap forward for NASA’s Artemis program.

For the first time in more than 50 years, a crew of astronauts has departed Earth orbit and is on track to fly around the Moon. The milestone follows a successful firing of Orion’s main engine, a critical step that set the spacecraft on its path beyond Earth.

During a burn lasting about six minutes on Thursday, known as the translunar injection burn, Orion’s service module engine propelled the spacecraft out of Earth orbit. On board are NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen. The maneuver placed them on a precise trajectory toward the Moon.

“Today, for the first time since Apollo 17 in 1972, humans have departed Earth orbit. Reid, Victor, Christina, and Jeremy now are on a precise trajectory toward the Moon. Orion is operating with crew for the first time in space, and we are gathering critical data, and learning from each step,” said Dr. Lori Glaze, acting associate administrator for the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “Each milestone we reach marks meaningful progress on the path forward for the Artemis program. While we have eight intensive days of work ahead, this is a big moment, and we’re proud to share it with the world.”

Artemis II Launch and Early Flight Operations

The mission began when NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) rocket lifted off from Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 6:35 p.m. EDT on April 1. The launch sent the four astronauts on a planned 10-day journey that will carry them around the Moon and back to Earth.

Shortly after reaching space, Orion deployed its four solar array wings to begin generating power from the Sun. At the same time, the crew and ground teams started transitioning the spacecraft from launch mode to full flight operations, checking critical systems to ensure everything was functioning as expected.

Roughly 49 minutes after liftoff, the rocket’s upper stage performed a burn that placed Orion into an elliptical orbit around Earth. A second burn pushed the spacecraft, which the crew named “Integrity,” into a high Earth orbit reaching about 46,000 miles above the planet. Orion remained in this orbit for about 24 hours while systems were carefully evaluated. It then separated from the upper stage and continued independently.

Testing Orion Systems and Spaceflight Maneuvers

As part of early mission operations, the astronauts carried out a manual piloting test to evaluate how Orion handles in space. They used the ICPS (interim cryogenic propulsion stage) as a reference point for the maneuver.

After completing the test, Orion performed an automated departure burn to move safely away from the ICPS. The stage later executed its own disposal burn and re-entered Earth’s atmosphere over a remote region of the Pacific Ocean.

Before re-entry, four small CubeSats were released from the SLS rocket’s Orion stage adapter to carry out their own missions.

Additional tasks completed so far include switching communications to the Deep Space Network, adjusting to life in microgravity, completing initial rest cycles, performing the first flywheel exercise, restoring the spacecraft’s toilet to normal function, and preparing Orion for the translunar injection burn.

Lunar Flyby and Views of the Moon’s Far Side

On Monday, April 6, the crew is scheduled to perform a close flyby of the Moon. During this pass, the astronauts will capture high-resolution images and record observations of the lunar surface.

The mission will provide views of regions on the Moon’s far side that have never been directly seen by humans. Because the far side will be only partially illuminated, long shadows are expected to stretch across the terrain. These lighting conditions should make surface features such as ridges, slopes, and crater edges stand out more clearly than under full illumination.

Return to Earth and Future Artemis Missions

After completing the lunar flyby, the spacecraft will head back to Earth. The mission is expected to conclude with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego.

This flight marks an important step in NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to expand human exploration of the Moon. Future missions will grow more complex, supporting scientific research, potential economic activity, and long-term goals that include sending astronauts to Mars.

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