NASA Just Doubled the Odds of an Asteroid Impact – Should We Worry?

Asteroid 2024 YR4 now has a 2.3% chance of impacting Earth in 2032, prompting ongoing observations. Ground-based telescopes will track it until April, while NASA’s Webb Telescope will examine its size in 2025.
New observations of asteroid 2024 YR4 suggest the chance of impacting Earth on December 22, 2032, has about doubled to 2.3%. While the risk remains very low, scientists are closely monitoring its trajectory.
Ground-based telescopes from the International Asteroid Warning Network will continue tracking 2024 YR4 while it remains visible through April. After that, it will become too faint to observe until around June 2028.
To refine estimates, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is set to observe the asteroid in March 2025, helping determine its exact size, which is currently estimated to be between 130 and 300 feet across.
As more observations of the asteroid’s orbit are obtained, its impact probability will become better known. It is possible that asteroid 2024 YR4 will be ruled out as an impact hazard, as has happened with many other objects that have previously appeared on NASA’s asteroid risk list, maintained by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies. It is also possible its impact probability will continue to rise. The latest data will continue to be made available via NASA’s automated Sentry page.
Understanding the Risk
Asteroid 2024 YR4 has been assigned a -0.32 rating on the Palermo Technical Impact Hazard Scale and a 3 on the Torino Impact Hazard Scale. These classifications help scientists and the public understand the level of risk associated with near-Earth objects (NEOs) like this one.
What Does a -0.32 Palermo Scale Rating Mean?
The Palermo Technical Impact Hazard Scale is used by astronomers to assess the probability of an asteroid impact relative to the background risk of similar-sized space objects colliding with Earth. A value of 0 means the impact threat is equal to the average background risk, while positive numbers indicate a higher-than-average risk, and negative values suggest a lower-than-average risk.
With a rating of -0.32, asteroid 2024 YR4 remains in the “below background risk” category. This means that, while its impact probability has increased to 2.3% for 2032, it is still considered unlikely to pose a serious threat based on current observations. However, continued tracking is necessary to refine its trajectory.
What Does a Torino Scale Rating of 3 Mean?
The Torino Impact Hazard Scale is a color-coded system ranging from 0 (no hazard) to 10 (certain global catastrophe), designed for public communication of asteroid risks.
A rating of 3 (Yellow Level) means that this asteroid has a chance of impacting Earth with localized consequences but is unlikely to result in global damage. This level also suggests that continued observation is necessary, as further calculations may either increase or eliminate the concern over time.
For comparison:
- A 0-1 rating means an asteroid has a negligible chance of impact.
- A 2-4 rating indicates an event that warrants monitoring but is not yet alarming.
- A 5+ rating signals a more serious risk requiring international planning.
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I’m sure AI can calculate it’s projected path with almost a 100% accuracy. If it is on it’s way NASA does not want to panic the population. They, More than likely, know exactly where it will impact. No sense in wondering. If you are one of the lucky few privy to this info, it is up to you to struggle with your conscious as you release tiny bits of info to the world. Good luck.
There is woefully little science education in this country. It is highly unlikely that anyone on this planet has any certainty about the absolute trajectory of this, or any other, asteroid in seven years away, December 2032. Anyone who believes otherwise probably gets their “astrophysical knowledge” from movie, which are typically designed to sell tickets, not educate the public.
The best terrestrial analogy is the wedge of uncertainty associated with the landfall of hurricanes. Granted, hurricanes are influenced by multiple atmospheric factors, while asteroids are principally influenced by gravitational bodies in the solar system, and solar winds (which fluctuate) and radiative pressure from sunlight (e g., a vacuum sealer solar radiometer). Nonetheless, the ONLY factor that refines the projected trajectory of an asteroid is consistent and correlated tracking data. The more data collected, the better the prediction. But there will *always* be some level of uncertainty regarding the final impact zone, IF an impact occurs. This asteroid could, in fact, intercept the Earth’s orbit but “skip” off the upper atmosphere. Or it could miss us completely. It ~could~ impact to the moon. It’s just too early to even provide an educated guess. That’s why NASA is, in essence, saying “The probability is 1-2-ish%; highly unlikely, hut not absolutely impossible.” Those with limited understandings if probability hear, “possible” as somehow equivalent to “likely”. Honest scientists rarely speak in absolutes. Repeated exposure to the HIV virus will, most likely, results in the development of AIDS, *but*… there are a rare few cases in which people have cleared the virus from their system. They are rare, but not zero. The prudent course of action is to assume that your sexual partner ~could~ be carrying the HIV virus, until confirmed otherwise.
So far, the available data projects the trajectory of this asteroid as a near-miss. So should humanity shrug and move on to the next cultural distraction? Or should we prepare a potentially effective intervention if more data shows a highly probability of an impact?
Also, would the present US administration contribute meaningfully if the projected country of impact is: Iran, North Korea, Russia, China, Afghanistan, Somalia, Chad, Chile, Peru, or even Canada or Mexico? Or would 47 say, “Screw ’em! It’s their problem!”? I believe that question answers itself. BUT…
What if the final three months of data showed the impact location shifted to Dallas, TX; Baltimore, MD, Atlanta, GA, or Palm Beach, FL. Why would any other country lift a finger to help us, after we turned our backs on them?
The data, not conspiratorial speculationwill show how close this asteroid will pass to Earth. How we choose to react to this and future threats from celestial objects is the far nore important question.
Your comment is a better read than the article itself.
I trust 47 more than the woke scientists saying we are currently on fire from climate change.
Hi, I’m wondering how they can predict a meteorite hitting earth in 2032, but what I’ve provided about milky way objects hitting is not a prediction. I found out from the evidence on earth that the continents and some islands and seas have turned into quadrupeds, dinosaurs and the sea of Mazandaran into the shape of human embryos and the Persian Gulf into the shape of women, that humans on earth have already made these changes, and I came to the conclusion that the stars came to the solar system with their planets and reached the solar system from the arm of the Milky Way, and some of these very small stars and planets collided with the sun and life on earth was destroyed, but The creatures that survived under the ocean in Antarctica, because in this continent the meteorites of the planets that hit the sun, after falling on the surface of all the rocky planets, life on Earth was destroyed. And the creatures that survived under the great ice mountains of Antarctica caused life to re-emerge and re-emerge mammals and humans on this planet over a period of 60 million years, these Milky Way stars entered our solar system and caused all these changes in the solar system. Previously, in 2023 and 2024, I talked about the details of these changes on various pages of this scientific and technical update site. Just follow us on this site to get information I have provided information on this interesting site http://www.Scitechdaily kesiri
I would think that the probability of humans killing themselves off would be much more likely than dying from a rock, certainly lying about rocks would be extremely likely and would be used as an excuse to put thousands of nuclear warheads into orbit for future use on humanity.
“What if the final three months of data showed the impact location shifted to Dallas, TX; Baltimore, MD, Atlanta, GA, or Palm Beach, FL. Why would any other country lift a finger to help us, after we turned our backs on them?”
Some damn fool in the USA would consider it a nuclear attack and launch WW3 or consider it a terrorist-induced asteroid collision caused by the latest axis of evil in fashion and would launch WW3.
I have great faith in the consistency of the USA’s behaviour from a long life of observing its lesser stupidities.
Hello welcome
From the untouched soil of Mars and their experiments with carbon-11, it is possible to understand how long the life of the solar system and the objects of the Milky Way is, of course, this issue is debatable. If Mars didn’t come from the arm of the galaxy to the Sun, this test of untouched Martian soil will tell us how old the solar system was, how the objects around the Sun formed, you know that the Solar System is one of hundreds of thousands of stars that are constantly colliding like other stars. Compared to the very small stars, the Milky Way is massive. The stars of the Milky Way revolve around the core of the galaxy much faster than the Sun. The Sun revolves around the core much more slowly than the arms of the galaxy. I said earlier that the arms of the Milky Way collide hundreds of times with gas planets and the Sun, but the stars of the Milky Way collide with the Sun thousands of times, that is, more than one or two or three stars and planets collide with the Sun in each collision period. The issue of the destruction of life on Earth has happened in several periods, and now that the Milky Way bodies are approaching the solar bodies and the sun, dozens of very, very small stars will collide with the solar bodies and the sun
Maybe this is the right time for the inhabitants of Earth to travel to Mars and build a shelter there and return to Earth after several years of meteor shower from the objects of the arm of the galaxy that hit the Sun. Man’s return to earth cannot be predicted because we cannot determine the time of the meteor shower from the stars and planets that collide with the sun. I know why the very small stars and planets of the Milky Way collide with the Sun. When they approach the sun, the gravitational force of Saturn and Jupiter in the cycles that the stars of the Milky Way along with their planets revolve around the sun, the gravitational force of Jupiter in the position that is placed with the said star, eventually the star loses its balance and its planets collide with the sun. Because the planet returns to the period of its star and when the said star approaches the sun, the planet is ahead of its star. Why is the earth’s surface not full of meteorite impacts like the moon, Mercury and Venus? This is because of the rain that has washed the surface of the earth’s crust for 60 million years, and there is no trace of the impact of billions of meteorites on the earth’s surface like the surface of the moon. let’s take The different colors and elements related to the core to the surface of the planets and stars that I said after falling on the surface of the four rocky planets and the moon remained up to a height of several hundreds and thousands of meters and settled on the entire surface of the earth, and all the structures and cities of the previous humans are now buried under the earth. Archaeologists have to dig several kilometers deep into the earth to reach the urban fabric of humans tens of millions of years ago or 60 million years ago. There are hundreds of secrets hidden under the soil in those underground cities. Here we will end our discussion until the next message from you who are interested in these mysteries and astronomical sciences
NASA also said they’ll be putting people back on the Moon by 2022, seven years prior. Didn’t pan out either.
Where is the safest place to go should the asteroid hit our planet?
Mars. If that rascal does hit, the effect on Earth’s climate will make ‘ man-made global warming ‘ seem quaint by comparison. Meantime, stock up on non-perishable foodstuffs.