NASA Just Doubled the Odds of an Asteroid Impact – Should We Worry?

Asteroid 2024 YR4 now has a 2.3% chance of impacting Earth in 2032, prompting ongoing observations. Ground-based telescopes will track it until April, while NASA’s Webb Telescope will examine its size in 2025.

New observations of asteroid 2024 YR4 suggest the chance of impacting Earth on December 22, 2032, has about doubled to 2.3%. While the risk remains very low, scientists are closely monitoring its trajectory.

Ground-based telescopes from the International Asteroid Warning Network will continue tracking 2024 YR4 while it remains visible through April. After that, it will become too faint to observe until around June 2028.

To refine estimates, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is set to observe the asteroid in March 2025, helping determine its exact size, which is currently estimated to be between 130 and 300 feet across.

As more observations of the asteroid’s orbit are obtained, its impact probability will become better known. It is possible that asteroid 2024 YR4 will be ruled out as an impact hazard, as has happened with many other objects that have previously appeared on NASA’s asteroid risk list, maintained by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies. It is also possible its impact probability will continue to rise. The latest data will continue to be made available via NASA’s automated Sentry page.

Understanding the Risk

Asteroid 2024 YR4 has been assigned a -0.32 rating on the Palermo Technical Impact Hazard Scale and a 3 on the Torino Impact Hazard Scale. These classifications help scientists and the public understand the level of risk associated with near-Earth objects (NEOs) like this one.

What Does a -0.32 Palermo Scale Rating Mean?

The Palermo Technical Impact Hazard Scale is used by astronomers to assess the probability of an asteroid impact relative to the background risk of similar-sized space objects colliding with Earth. A value of 0 means the impact threat is equal to the average background risk, while positive numbers indicate a higher-than-average risk, and negative values suggest a lower-than-average risk.

With a rating of -0.32, asteroid 2024 YR4 remains in the “below background risk” category. This means that, while its impact probability has increased to 2.3% for 2032, it is still considered unlikely to pose a serious threat based on current observations. However, continued tracking is necessary to refine its trajectory.

What Does a Torino Scale Rating of 3 Mean?

The Torino Impact Hazard Scale is a color-coded system ranging from 0 (no hazard) to 10 (certain global catastrophe), designed for public communication of asteroid risks.

A rating of 3 (Yellow Level) means that this asteroid has a chance of impacting Earth with localized consequences but is unlikely to result in global damage. This level also suggests that continued observation is necessary, as further calculations may either increase or eliminate the concern over time.

For comparison:

A 0-1 rating means an asteroid has a negligible chance of impact.

A 2-4 rating indicates an event that warrants monitoring but is not yet alarming.

A 5+ rating signals a more serious risk requiring international planning.

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