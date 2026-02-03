SpaceX Crew-12 is in quarantine as NASA prepares for its next journey to the space station.
The four astronauts selected for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-12 mission have begun a standard two-week quarantine at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. The isolation period started is part of routine preparations ahead of their upcoming launch to the International Space Station.
Sophie, Jessica, Jack, and Andrei entered quarantine on January 28 at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, and will remain under controlled conditions as launch preparations continue.
Planned Launch Windows for Crew-12
Crew-12 is scheduled to launch no earlier than 6 a.m. EST Wednesday, February 11, from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Additional launch opportunities are available at 5:38 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 12, and 5:15 a.m. EST on Friday, February 13.
NASA is coordinating launch planning for two major crewed missions this February, Artemis II and Crew-12. The agency will determine the final launch timing for each mission closer to flight, based on readiness and operational conditions.
International Crew Heads to Kennedy Space Center
The Crew-12 astronauts include NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev. The crew is scheduled to travel Friday, February 6, from Houston to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. They will remain in quarantine there while completing final prelaunch operations.
The crew of four will launch aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which will be carried into orbit by a Falcon 9 rocket. Once aboard the International Space Station, Crew-12 will join Expeditions 74 and 75 for a mission expected to last about nine months.
Experience Levels and Firsts for Crew-12
The mission will be the first spaceflight for mission specialist Sophie Adenot and pilot Jack Hathaway, both of whom come from test pilot backgrounds. Commander Jessica Meir and mission specialist Andrey Fedyaev are each flying for the second time.
For Meir, this will be her first journey aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. Fedyaev will become the first cosmonaut to fly twice on Dragon.
Why Astronauts Quarantine Before Launch
Crew quarantine was introduced during the Apollo era to reduce the risk of illness before launch and to prevent symptoms from developing during flight. During Crew 12’s quarantine, contact with others is kept to a minimum, and most communication is handled remotely. Family members and selected mission personnel must pass medical screenings and receive approval before interacting with the crew.
Final Spacecraft Tests Completed
Before entering quarantine, the astronauts completed a crew equipment interface test on Jan. 12. The full-day test involved donning spacesuits, boarding the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, performing suit leak checks, and confirming proper seat fit.
The crew also reviewed the spacecraft’s interior layout, tested communication systems, and listened to the sounds produced by Dragon’s fans and pumps. These steps help prepare the astronauts for the environment they will experience during their flight to the orbiting laboratory.
As launch approaches, the Crew-12 team remains focused and adaptable as they continue preparing to support science, exploration, and international cooperation aboard the space station.
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
Follow us on Google and Google News.
THE NEW TYPTICAL-VIRTUES OF COLLECTIONS MEASURES A SOURCE DUE TO THESE COMBINATION OF
THE FOLLOWING DUE TO THESE QUESTIONS DECREASED NOT ONLY BUT (“UTTER”)CLASSIFCIATIONS ASSOICATIONS OF THEOREFORE A CONNECTION NOT INTERWINED -VIRTUES OF SCIENCTIFIC-DIVERSITY OF COMPLETED IN THE FOCUS OF ALL-INCREASED REDUCRTIONS PROCESS AND THESE QUESTOMNS MIGHTY-POWERFUL-NATURES DEVELOPMENTAL COMPLECTION POF THESE QUESTIONS DEVELOPED BY THESE COLLECTIONS MEASURES RESULTS OPPOSITES.THE NEW TYPES OF (BLACK-HOLES):THE REALITY OF THEORIES NOT (DOUBTFUL-COMMUNICATIONS IN THESE COUNTRIES IN THE
QUESTS DECREASED BY RESULTS WITHOUT ALL OF RESULTS (CONFIRMED -DATA NOT QUESTIONS ALL-VIRTUES ARE COMBINATIONS EXCELLERATED-VELOCITY ESPECIALLY INTO SPACE:THESE FOLLOWING INTO COMPLEX AREAS INTO RESULTS QUESTIONS REPEATS ALL-TOP JOURNIES OF REALITY IS THE FEATURE OF SCIENCTIFIC-COMFIRMS A SIMPLE ISSUES ARE QUESTIONS MEASURES
A COMLPECTIONN NOT EMPHASIS AND WERE ALL COORESPONDES A COMPLEX AND DESCRIPTIONS ARE VALID IN HTE FOLLWOING ITS KINDS OFTEN REVISED THEORIES ARE QUESTIONS ARE QUESTION
(BIO-THEOLOGY) ITS OWN RESULTS ASSUMPTIONSS DESCRIPTIONS MIGHT-HELP THESE AREAS DUE TO COOPRESPONDES WITHIN WORLDS ASSUMPTIONS KEEPS THESE COMBINATIONS ARE COMPLEX AND NOT RESULTS INTO REALITY AND PROCESS EVENTUALLY A SIMPLE FACTORS ARE CONNECTIONS OF NO DOUBTS IS MORE THEREFORE INTO AS NONE-VIRTUES AND SERIES ARE QUESTIONS MEAS-UREMENTALS ARE QUESTIONS OF THESE COLLECTIONS OF DOUBTFULL-EXAMPLES NOT VIRTUES (NON-NEGATIVITY) DATA-BASE (INFORMATION-TECHNOLOGICAL)BRANCHES (#1)SPACE-TRAVEL
2) BIO-ASTROLOGY(3)ASTROMONY(4)BIO-MECHANICS AND MORE WITH OUR CHILDREN AND TO COME TOGETHER INTO THESE ASSUMPTIONS DUE TO THESE RESULTS ARE DEFINES A REASONABLE COLLECTIONS ARE COMMON-VIRTUES ARE QUESTIONS MEASUREMENTS ARE COMPLECTIONS ARE DESCRIBED NOT DEPLETED THROUGHT (TIME-TRAVEL)IS WORLD-WIDE PEACE IN ALL REALMS COMPLETED BY GENRATIONS TO COME-THROUGHT-OUT ITS OWN FACTORS ASSUMED NOT INCLUDES A CENTRAL-COMPLECTIONS OF REASONS DECERASED REMAINS (ASTONISHMENTS-OF-SPACE-GENERALLY:THE FOLLOWING THEORIES ARE VALID THROUGHT TIME IS ITS OWN PEACE.THE THREE-NEW PLANETS -LOCATED IN THE FEATURES (BIO-REALM)”BLACK-HOLES”-“BIO-ATERIODS”-BIO-UNFOUND BILLIONS OF WORLDS(IF THE LAYZER-BEAMS CREATES AT LEAST A FINAL-TYPES OF “WORLD” FOR OUR CHILDERN & (A BEYOND TO ALL- GENERATIONS TO EXCELLERATE A SIMLPE ISSUES OF REALITY TO THESE COLLECTION MEASUREMENTS ARE DESCRIPTIONS MASSIVE RESULTS THESE QUESTIONS ARE “VALID”IN ALL-TERMS ARE (IO-LOGICAL-THOUGHTS IN THE FOCUS OF YTHERAPHY INNER-CODES AND SERIES ARE COLELCTIONS MEASURES A SOURCE OF CALCULATIONS ARE DEVEOPED REASONING THROUGHT (BIO-COUSELING)(BIO-THERAPHY)(BIO-PSYCHOLOGY) THREE-TYPE TO CONSERVATIONS OF EACH EITHER EACH DIAGONSIS:
(#1)BI-POLAR (MANIC-DEPRESSION)(#2)SCIHEXICO- CURED BY THESE COMBINATIONS OF DEPRESSIONS ARE IN THE MID-PRECENTAGE (SEVERE)/(MILD)(ACESSIVE)EACH IS FOR OUR CHILDREN AND MORE INTO “COMING-VALID” IN TIME CURES SUCH AS THE FOLLOWING KINDS OF VIRTUES AND QUESTIONS ARE DESCRIPTIONS.