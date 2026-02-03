NASA SpaceX Crew-12 Enters Isolation Ahead of Launch

SpaceX Crew-12 is in quarantine as NASA prepares for its next journey to the space station.

The four astronauts selected for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-12 mission have begun a standard two-week quarantine at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. The isolation period started is part of routine preparations ahead of their upcoming launch to the International Space Station.

Sophie, Jessica, Jack, and Andrei entered quarantine on January 28 at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, and will remain under controlled conditions as launch preparations continue.

Planned Launch Windows for Crew-12

Crew-12 is scheduled to launch no earlier than 6 a.m. EST Wednesday, February 11, from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Additional launch opportunities are available at 5:38 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 12, and 5:15 a.m. EST on Friday, February 13.

NASA is coordinating launch planning for two major crewed missions this February, Artemis II and Crew-12. The agency will determine the final launch timing for each mission closer to flight, based on readiness and operational conditions.

International Crew Heads to Kennedy Space Center

The Crew-12 astronauts include NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev. The crew is scheduled to travel Friday, February 6, from Houston to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. They will remain in quarantine there while completing final prelaunch operations.

The crew of four will launch aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which will be carried into orbit by a Falcon 9 rocket. Once aboard the International Space Station, Crew-12 will join Expeditions 74 and 75 for a mission expected to last about nine months.

Experience Levels and Firsts for Crew-12

The mission will be the first spaceflight for mission specialist Sophie Adenot and pilot Jack Hathaway, both of whom come from test pilot backgrounds. Commander Jessica Meir and mission specialist Andrey Fedyaev are each flying for the second time.

For Meir, this will be her first journey aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. Fedyaev will become the first cosmonaut to fly twice on Dragon.

Why Astronauts Quarantine Before Launch

Crew quarantine was introduced during the Apollo era to reduce the risk of illness before launch and to prevent symptoms from developing during flight. During Crew 12’s quarantine, contact with others is kept to a minimum, and most communication is handled remotely. Family members and selected mission personnel must pass medical screenings and receive approval before interacting with the crew.

Final Spacecraft Tests Completed

Before entering quarantine, the astronauts completed a crew equipment interface test on Jan. 12. The full-day test involved donning spacesuits, boarding the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, performing suit leak checks, and confirming proper seat fit.

The crew also reviewed the spacecraft’s interior layout, tested communication systems, and listened to the sounds produced by Dragon’s fans and pumps. These steps help prepare the astronauts for the environment they will experience during their flight to the orbiting laboratory.

As launch approaches, the Crew-12 team remains focused and adaptable as they continue preparing to support science, exploration, and international cooperation aboard the space station.

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