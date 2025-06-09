Nearly Half of Earth’s Glaciers Are Already Doomed, Even Without Future Warming

Limiting warming to 1.5°C could prevent twice the glacier loss seen in a +2.7°C scenario. Even if global temperatures were to stabilize at their current level, about 40 percent of the world’s glaciers are still expected to disappear.

A new study conducted in collaboration with ETH Zurich reveals that if global warming exceeds the targets set by the Paris Climate Agreement, non-polar glaciers will experience significant mass loss. However, if warming is limited to 1.5°C, it is possible to preserve at least 54% of these glaciers—more than twice the amount that would survive under a 2.7°C warming scenario.

The findings, published May 29, 2025, in the journal Science, reveal that even if global temperatures were to remain at the current level of 1.2°C, an estimated 39 percent of global glacier mass would still be lost compared to 2020 levels, contributing more than 10 centimeters to global sea-level rise.

In the study, an international team of 21 scientists from ten countries used eight glacier models to estimate ice loss from over 200,000 glaciers outside Greenland and Antarctica. They analyzed a wide range of global temperature scenarios, assuming that each temperature level would remain stable for thousands of years.

“The choices we make today will resonate for centuries, determining how much of our glaciers can be preserved,” says Harry Zekollari, co-lead author from Vrije Universiteit Brussel, who began this research as a postdoctoral fellow at the Chair of Glaciology in the Department of Civil, Environmental and Geomatic Engineering (D-BAUG) at ETH Zurich.

Looking beyond 2100 reveals new insights

In all scenarios, glaciers lose mass quickly over the first few decades and then continue melting more slowly for centuries, even without further warming. This long-term response means glaciers will keep feeling the impact of today’s heat far into the future, gradually retreating to higher altitudes before eventually stabilizing at a new equilibrium.

“One of the key strengths of our study is that we were able, for the first time, to project global glacier evolution over multi-centennial timescales, and did so using eight models instead of one or two,” explains Harry Zekollari. “Most glacier studies stop at 2100, which is problematic when simulating the long-term impact of today’s climate policies, given the long-term response of glaciers over time.”

For example, studies that only look ahead to the year 2100 estimate that about 20 percent of today’s glacier mass will be lost, no matter how temperatures change in the future. However, the new study shows that nearly twice as much ice would disappear under current conditions when looking over several centuries. “We find that around 40 per cent of glacier mass is effectively ‘doomed’ to disappear,” says co-lead author Harry Zekollari.

Melting glaciers reveal the reality of global warming

“Glaciers are good indicators of climate change because their retreat allows us to see with our own eyes how climate is changing. However, since they adjust over longer timescales, their current size vastly understates the magnitude of climate change that has already happened. The situation for glaciers is actually far worse than visible in the mountains today,” says co-lead author Lilian Schuster from the University of Innsbruck.

Beyond contributing to sea-level rise, glacier loss has far-reaching consequences. It threatens freshwater availability, increases the risk of glacier-related hazards such as floods and landslides, and jeopardizes glacier-fed tourism economies. These cascading impacts will be felt across regions and generations.

“These effects underscore the critical importance of present-day climate policies,” says Harry Zekollari. “Our study makes it painfully clear that every fraction of a degree matters. If we manage to limit global warming to +1.5°C instead of +2.7°C, we could still save twice as much glacier ice.”

Current policies are projected to lead to an average global warming of around +2.7°C. As Zekollari emphasizes, the degree of warming between +1.5°C and +3.0°C plays a decisive role in glacier loss. Put simply: for every additional 0.1°C of warming, the world risks losing approximately 2 percent more of its glacier ice.

Contributing to the UN-Year of Glaciers’ Preservation

“This study is a major contribution to the United Nations International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation, emphasizing the urgent need for global climate action to protect the world’s glaciers,” says Daniel Farinotti, Professor of Glaciology at ETH Zurich and the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research WSL.

His research group at the Laboratory of Hydraulics, Hydrology and Glaciology (VAW) played a central role in producing the new findings. The entire study led by Zekollari and Schuster was conducted as part of the Glacier Model Intercomparison Project (GlacierMIP) and coordinated by the Climate and Cryosphere (CliC) Project of the World Climate Research Programme (WCRP).

