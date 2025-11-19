The Safety Net Is Snapping: Satellites Reveal Accelerating Decay of “Doomsday Glacier”

A new study led by scientists at the University of Manitoba’s Centre for Earth Observation Science offers the most comprehensive account to date of how the Thwaites Eastern Ice Shelf in West Antarctica has steadily broken apart over the last twenty years.

Thwaites Glacier in West Antarctica, often referred to as the “Doomsday Glacier,” is among the most rapidly evolving ice–ocean systems on the planet, and its fate remains one of the largest uncertainties in global sea-level projections.

One of its floating extensions, the Thwaites Eastern Ice Shelf (TEIS), is partially constrained and stabilized by a pinning point at its northern edge. Over the past twenty years, this ice shelf has undergone increasing fracturing centered around a major shear zone located upstream of that pinning point.

Research origins and international collaboration

A new paper published in Journal of Geophysical Research: Earth Surface (AGU, 2025) presents the most detailed record yet of how the Thwaites Eastern Ice Shelf has progressively weakened and broken apart over the past two decades.

The research was conducted at the Centre for Earth Observation Science (CEOS) at the University of Manitoba and led by Debangshu Banerjee, a recent CEOS graduate student, alongside Dr. Karen Alley (Assistant Professor, CEOS) and Dr. David Lilien (Assistant Professor at Indiana University Bloomington and former CEOS Research Associate).

The project forms part of the TARSAN (Thwaites-Amundsen Regional Survey and Network) program, a component of the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration (ITGC)—a major joint U.S.–U.K. research effort investigating the processes driving change in West Antarctica’s Thwaites Glacier. Distinguished glaciologists Dr. Ted Scambos, Dr. Martin Truffer, Dr. Adrian Luckman, and Dr. Erin Pettitt also contributed to the study.

How the ice shelf is breaking apart

Using 20 years of data (2002–2022) from satellite imagery, ice-flow velocity measurements, and on-site GPS instruments, the researchers tracked how fractures formed and evolved within the Thwaites Eastern Ice Shelf (TEIS) shear zone and how those changes influenced ice movement.

Their analysis showed that the steady growth of these fractures caused the ice shelf to gradually detach from its pinning point, which in turn sped up ice flow upstream and reduced the shelf’s structural stability.

The study outlines four stages in this weakening process and highlights two major findings. First, the fractures expanded in two phases: an initial stage marked by long, flow-parallel cracks, followed by shorter fractures that formed perpendicular to the ice flow.

Second, the researchers found evidence of a reinforcing feedback loop between fracture damage and ice acceleration—a self-amplifying process that contributed to the shelf’s rapid breakdown in recent years.

The research highlights how the pinning point, once a major stabilizing force for the TEIS, has gradually transitioned into a destabilizing agent through four distinct stages.

This pattern of ice-shelf disintegration may serve as a warning for other Antarctic ice shelves that are currently showing similar signs of weakening. The continued loss of these floating ice shelves could have significant implications for the Antarctic Ice Sheet’s future contribution to global sea-level rise.

Reference: “Evolution of Shear-Zone Fractures Presages the Disintegration of Thwaites Eastern Ice Shelf” by Debangshu Banerjee, David A. Lilien, Martin Truffer, Adrian Luckman, Christian T. Wild, Erin C. Pettit, Ted A. Scambos, Atsuhiro Muto and Karen E. Alley, 27 August 2025, Journal of Geophysical Research: Earth Surface.

DOI: 10.1029/2025JF008352

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