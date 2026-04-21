Scientists Finally Crack Decades-Old Mystery of “Breathing” Lasers

A new model reveals that two very different laser pulse behaviors are fundamentally connected.

An international team of researchers, including a scientist from Aston University, has uncovered how “breather” laser pulses function. They created a single mathematical model that, for the first time, explains two very different types of laser behavior within one framework.

Ultrafast lasers generate extremely brief bursts of light that last only picoseconds or femtoseconds. These rapid pulses make them essential for tasks such as eye surgery, biomedical imaging, precision material processing, and advanced manufacturing. A deeper understanding of how these lasers behave could help scientists control them more effectively, improving reliability and enabling more specialized applications.

Inside an ultrafast laser, light pulses circulate within a cavity where they can form stable wave structures known as solitons. Unlike ordinary light pulses that spread out, solitons maintain their shape as they travel. In most cases, these pulses are uniform and repeat regularly, a pattern known as steady state emission.

In contrast, a “breather” laser behaves differently. Its solitons change over time as they move through the cavity, expanding and contracting in a repeating cycle similar to breathing. This behavior reflects a non-equilibrium state, meaning the laser output is constantly evolving rather than remaining steady.

Two Distinct Breathing Regimes

Experiments have identified two main types of “breathing” behavior. When the laser operates above the minimum power needed to sustain pulses, called the threshold, the solitons oscillate rapidly and complete their cycles within just a few passes through the cavity.

Below this threshold, the process slows dramatically. In this regime, solitons can take hundreds or even thousands of cycles to complete a single oscillation.

A Unified Mathematical Model

Until now, scientists relied on separate mathematical descriptions to explain these two regimes. The new model, developed by a team that includes Dr. Sonia Boscolo from the Aston Institute of Photonic Technologies, brings both behaviors together into a single explanation.

The researchers combined the fast evolution of light inside the cavity with slower changes in the laser’s energy supply. This approach showed that the two behaviors are not unrelated phenomena but different expressions of the same underlying physics. Their findings were recently published in Physical Review Letters.

Dr. Boscolo said, “Above- and below-threshold breathing solitons show markedly different behaviors. Above-threshold breathers oscillate rapidly and can lock to the cavity, producing comb-like radiofrequency spectra and higher-order frequency-locked states, with characteristic sidebands in their optical spectrum. Below-threshold breathers evolve much more slowly, producing densely clustered radiofrequency spectra without strict commensurability, and without optical sidebands. Our new simulation accurately predicts both the fast and slow cycles in one go, something that was previously thought to be impossible with a single model.

“Our work introduces a revised discrete model that incorporates the slow dynamics of the laser gain medium while retaining the detailed cavity description. This unified framework accurately reproduces all experimentally observed behaviors in both regimes and reveals their underlying mechanisms: below-threshold breathing arises from Q-switching combined with soliton shaping, while above-threshold breathers are dominated by Kerr nonlinearity and dispersion.

“This discovery closes a long-standing gap in laser science and provides a vital tool for designing the next generation of light-based technologies.”

Implications for Future Laser Technologies

As demand grows for more reliable and powerful optical systems, the researchers believe this unified framework will help guide future advances in ultrafast laser design. They expect the model to serve as a practical tool for engineers, making it easier to predict and study complex laser behavior without relying on multiple separate simulations.

Reference: “Unified Model for Breathing Solitons in Fiber Lasers: Mechanisms across Below- and Above-Threshold Regimes” by Ying Zhang, Bo Yuan, Junsong Peng, Xiuqi Wu, Yulin Sheng, Yuxuan Ren, Christophe Finot, Sonia Boscolo and Heping Zeng, 27 March 2026, Physical Review Letters.

DOI: 10.1103/rk2z-ymkn

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