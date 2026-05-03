Beyond Inflammation: Scientists Uncover New Cause of Persistent Rheumatoid Arthritis

Scar-driven changes in joint tissue may underlie treatment resistance in rheumatoid arthritis, opening the door to new targeted therapies.

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) affects millions worldwide, causing persistent joint pain, swelling, and stiffness when the immune system mistakenly attacks the tissue lining the joints.

Over the past two decades, an expanding toolkit of anti-inflammatory and immune-targeting drugs has transformed care, yet a substantial subset of patients still don’t achieve remission, even after trying multiple therapies. For these individuals, ongoing symptoms can be debilitating, and clinicians have limited guidance on what, biologically, is driving the stubborn disease that remains after inflammation is brought under better control.

In a new Nature Immunology paper, Mass General Brigham researchers Kevin Wei, MD, PhD, and Kartik Bhamidipati, PhD, take on that problem by looking beyond broad immune signals and into the architecture of diseased tissue itself. Their team used next-generation mapping tools to see where specific cell types sit, how they interact, and how those relationships shift before and after treatment, capturing the joint microenvironment in unusually high resolution.

Their findings point to a crucial, and potentially targetable, piece of the treatment-resistance puzzle: fibroblasts and scarring pathways that appear to persist even when inflammation is brought under control. By revealing how disrupted cell-to-cell communication and wound-healing signals may drive ongoing tissue damage and pain, the work helps explain why some patients don’t get better with today’s anti-inflammatory strategies alone.

In the Q&A below, Wei and Bhamidipati discuss the unmet clinical need, the spatial transcriptomics approach that made this possible, and what these insights could mean for more precise therapies for patients who have run out of options.

What challenges or unmet needs make this study important?

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a common autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the lining of its own joints, causing chronic pain, swelling and stiffness.

While there have been remarkable advancements in the treatment of RA with an array of therapies that target inflammation, a large subset of patients (approximately 6-28%) continue to experience difficult-to-manage symptoms of disease even after receiving multiple lines of treatment. There is a critical need to identify new therapeutic approaches for patients who are refractory to existing treatment options.

What central question(s) were you investigating?

Our research focused on discovering why some people with rheumatoid arthritis don’t respond well to standard treatments, by looking closely at the biology of their joint tissue.

What methods or approach did you use?

We observed an exaggerated wound healing response (fibrogenesis) in the joints of patients who failed to achieve remission. Though the treatments were effective in depleting immune populations and reducing joint swelling, they were not adequately effective at alleviating joint pain in non-remitting patients, which was linked to increased tissue scarring.

We also discovered that the buildup of scar tissue in joints happens because the normal communication between blood vessels and endothelial cells with nearby support cells, called fibroblasts, gets disrupted. If we can find ways to help these cells talk to each other properly again, we might be able to stop or even reverse the harmful scarring that leads to ongoing joint problems.

What did you find?

We observed an exaggerated wound healing response (fibrogenesis) in the joints of patients who failed to achieve remission. Though the treatments were effective in depleting immune populations and reducing joint swelling, they were not adequately effective at alleviating joint pain in non-remitting patients, which was linked to increased tissue scarring.

We also discovered that the buildup of scar tissue in joints happens because the normal communication between blood vessels and endothelial cells with nearby support cells, called fibroblasts, gets disrupted. If we can find ways to help these cells talk to each other properly again, we might be able to stop or even reverse the harmful scarring that leads to ongoing joint problems.

What are the real-world implications, particularly for patients?

Our study identifies this type of tissue scarring as a key driver of treatment-refractory RA. This mechanism remains unaddressed by the current therapeutic landscape and offers a novel, targetable pathway for patients resistant to existing treatments.

What emerging trends in this field excite you right now?

Advances in technology are speeding up the deep molecular profiling of patient samples, ushering in an exciting era of precision medicine for autoimmune diseases where treatment is tailored to a patient’s unique molecular characteristics (such as protein levels, enzyme activity, and more).

This targeted approach promises to replace the current trial-and-error treatment methods with more effective interventions, significantly improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

Reference: “Spatial patterning of fibroblast TGFβ signaling underlies treatment resistance in rheumatoid arthritis” by Kartik Bhamidipati, Alexa B. R. McIntyre, Shideh Kazerounian, Gao Ce, Soon W. Wong, Miles Tran, Sean A. Prell, Rachel Lau, Vikram Khedgikar, Christopher Altmann, Annabelle Small, Roopa Madhu, Sonia R. Presti, Ksenia S. Anufrieva, Philip E. Blazar, Jeffrey K. Lange, Jennifer A. Seifert, Accelerating Medicines Partnership RA/SLE Network, Accelerating Medicines Partnership: Autoimmune and Immune-Mediated Diseases Network (AMP-AIM), Colorado Interdisciplinary Joint Biology Program (CUIJBP) Consortium, Larry W. Moreland, Adam P. Croft, Melanie H. Smith, Laura T. Donlin, Myles J. Lewis, Anna H. Jonsson, Costantino Pitzalis, Ranjeny Thomas, Ellen M. Gravallese, Michael B. Brenner, Ilya Korsunsky, Mihir D. Wechalekar and Kevin Wei, 15 January 2026, Nature Immunology.

DOI: 10.1038/s41590-025-02386-2

This work was supported by grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH-NIAMS K08AR077037, NIH-NIAMS T32AR007530-36) and the Burroughs Wellcome Fund Career Awards for Medical Scientists.

Disclosures: Wei has a sponsored-research agreement from Merck Pharmaceuticals, BMS, Anaptys Bio and 10x Genomics.

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