Common Arthritis Drug Found To Lower Blood Pressure and Boost Heart Health

A widely used treatment for rheumatoid arthritis may offer an unexpected cardiovascular benefit.
Methotrexate has been a staple treatment for rheumatoid arthritis for decades, valued for its ability to calm an overactive immune system and reduce painful joint inflammation. Now, researchers say it may deliver an unexpected bonus that matters far beyond the joints: lower blood pressure, a change that could translate into meaningful protection against heart attacks and strokes for some patients.
A study led by teams at Flinders University and the Southern Adelaide Local Health Network (SALHN) reports that people newly diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis who started methotrexate saw a significantly larger drop in blood pressure than those given sulfasalazine, another standard disease-modifying medication. Because elevated blood pressure is one of the strongest predictors of cardiovascular disease, even modest reductions can have outsized long-term benefits.
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA), which affects about one in 100 people, is best known for joint pain and swelling. But the disease also has whole-body effects. Persistent inflammation can influence blood vessels and the heart, which helps explain why cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of illness in people with RA. That makes any treatment that may improve both inflammation control and cardiovascular risk especially intriguing.
Study Design and Key Findings
To test whether methotrexate influences blood pressure early in the disease, researchers in South Australia and Italy followed 62 adults who had just been diagnosed and had not yet begun therapy. Half received methotrexate, while the other half took sulfasalazine.
Participants had their blood pressure measured at the start of the trial, then again after one month and six months. The team also tracked joint inflammation and arterial stiffness to see whether any blood pressure changes were simply a byproduct of improved arthritis control or healthier arteries.
Lead author Professor Arduino Mangoni, from Flinders University’s College of Medicine and Public Health and SALHN’s Department of Clinical Pharmacology, said the team focused on systolic blood pressure, which reflects how strongly blood presses against artery walls when the heart contracts.
“We found that methotrexate lowered systolic blood pressure by an average of 7.4 mmHg compared with people taking sulfasalazine,” says Professor Mangoni, Strategic Professor of Clinical Pharmacology.
“This kind of reduction is considered meaningful because even a small drop in blood pressure can lower the risk of serious heart problems like heart attacks and strokes.”
Notably, the reduction in blood pressure was not associated with changes in joint symptoms or improvements in arterial stiffness. This suggests the medication may benefit the cardiovascular system through other biological pathways, such as reducing systemic inflammation or enhancing blood vessel function.
Broader Implications for Treatment
According to Professor Arduino Mangoni of Flinders University’s College of Medicine and Public Health and SALHN’s Department of Clinical Pharmacology, the results point to a broader role for methotrexate in patient care.
“We’ve known for a while that methotrexate helps with inflammation, but now we’re seeing that it may also help lower blood pressure, which is a major risk factor for heart disease,” he says.
“This could be a big step forward in how we care for people with rheumatoid arthritis.”
The researchers also investigated whether genetic differences influenced how patients responded to methotrexate. Their analysis showed that certain genetic variants were linked to a greater likelihood of experiencing a drop in blood pressure while taking the drug.
“In short, if someone has specific gene variants, methotrexate might add a heart health benefit to its usual role in treating rheumatoid arthritis by the positive effect on blood pressure,” he says.
The researchers say that this opens the door to more personalized treatment options, where doctors could use genetic testing to predict who might benefit most from methotrexate’s heart-protective effects.
Study coordinator and medical scientist, Dr. Sara Tommasi, sp;says that although more research is needed to confirm these findings and understand exactly how methotrexate lowers blood pressure, the results are promising.
“The results suggest that this well-known arthritis drug could also play a role in protecting heart health, especially in people who are at higher risk due to inflammation,” says Dr Tommasi from the College of Medicine and Public Health and South Adelaide Local Health Network.
Reference: “A controlled comparative study of the effects of methotrexate and pharmacogenetic factors on arterial blood pressure and arterial stiffness in patients with rheumatoid arthritis” by Arduino A. Mangoni, Michael D. Wiese, Richard J. Woodman, Salvatore Sotgia, Angelo Zinellu, Ciriaco Carru, Julie-Ann Hulin, E. Michael Shanahan and Sara Tommasi, 31 July 2025, Annals of Medicine.
DOI: 10.1080/07853890.2025.2539311
This was an investigator-initiated study funded by medac GmbH (Germany). Medac GmbH had no involvement in the study design, study conduct, data collection, data analysis, data interpretation, or manuscript preparation.
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Methotrexate has been around since ~1950 and they’re only just now finding this out?
New market for this means more billions for pharma.
I wonder who funded it.
I have psoriatic arthritis and have been on methotrexate for 3 + years for GCA. I have never had any high bp issues until I started Leflunomide and I still do methotrexate.
It’s a way forward in medical research but what actually cause arthritis.If medical science can research into this as well. This finding is with chemicals, is that herbal drugs to reduce inflammation and reduce high blood pressure.
Chronic inflammatory diseases affect the whole body and reduce life span and life quality.
In addition to psoriasitic arthritis I am newly diagnosed with high blood pressure.
I want to discuss methotrexate, use and side effects, with my Doctor.
Thanks for the article.
I have psoriatic arthritis and have been on methotrexate for 3 + years for GCA. I have never had any high bp issues until I started Leflunomide and I still do methotrexate.
It helps with psoriasis, too. It cleared mine for a long time even after I stopped using it, at least it’s been about eight years.. I do have a few patches on one arm today but easy to manage
What are the side effects .?
Is this only good for RA? What about Osteoarthritis? I have been diagnosed with arthritis but dictir didn’t specifically say RA or Osteoarthritis, I also have Hypertention and is taking Amlodepine and Lozartan. I’m suppose to see an orthopedic doctor to get an injection because I have been in pain for a year now. I’m hoping the orthopedic doctor can prescribe me an arthritis pain meds.
Thank you.
Fe
New market for this means more billions for pharma.
I wonder who funded it.
OA and RA 2 completely different diseases. You need to ask your doc for explanation of everything.
I also have Osteoarthritis. I’m wondering if I could take this. My blood pressure fluctuates, but my cholesterol is always on the higher side.
I took it on a Friday. Unable to really do anything until Monday. My hair fell out. Tired all the time. It is also used for treating some types of beast cancer. Never again.
Fine. But it causes hair loss.
Lung cancer is a big one my husband was on it for 8 years now has ling cancer
Lung cancer is a big one my husband was on it for 8 years now has ling cancer
So, it’s more likely to help people with specific gene variants, but they keep those variants a secret, apparently. I guess so more people will take the drug and the drug makers make more money off of patients that they aren’t helping?
And isn’t this probably the case with ALL drugs? Why do doctors not do genetic testing before ANY drug is prescribed?
I agree with Otireda. What are the side effects? No mention of them at all.
Also not mentioned…can someone who has autoimmune issues, chronic inflammation and high BP take methotrexate even if they don’t have RA? Has it been researched in people who don’t have RA?
This article is so preliminary that it leaves me with more questions than answers and I’ll have to wait for all the additional research to be done. By then it might be too late for me.
My big question…Which Pharmaceutical Company funded the study. Betcha one of them did. You’re spot on! Gold injections were approved and used based on “research” and used for years. The side affect? Oops! It DESTROYS BONE MARROW. laughable that not enough research is done on natural supplements so we are encouraged to go the pharmacy route. Maybe because no money to fund it unless its a pharmacy benefit. We’re doomed.
“This was an investigator-initiated study funded by medac GmbH …”
Any guesses as to whether Medac GmbH markets a drug containing methotrexate?
My liver specialist told me Methotrexate wreaks havoc on the liver. I took it for years with the infusion Simponi and he told me not to take it anymore. Liver enzymes were normal but I developed liver fibrosis.
I had to go off methotrexate myself because of liver damage. Took it for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis for several years. Now my liver has last step above cirrhosis.
I’ m sorry this happened to you. At the hands of “trusted” professionals.
Our species is a disgrace when compared to ” less evolved” animal species.
You’re fortunate to have a GP who took his oath seriously. ” Do No Harm.”
No thanks. Side effects of every single man made drug
Everything has side effects. It is a matter of net benefit. This dtig been around for a long time so the side effects must be known and tolered. It will not be expensive as it has already on the market. If it only helps people with certain genetic profiles. It is good to lnow as it could be specifically targeted. Obviously more research is needed to determine its actions.
Carol… EVERY medication and most of what we eat are all MAN made.
62 on zero pharmaceuticals and I will die on zero . I’m just going to eat right now, keep moving , no smoking, 7-8 hours of sleep , prayer , meditation and an acceptance of death when it comes . I make no judgment of those that choose otherwise.
Yea , anything that helps pain, lowers pressure. Another mindless waste of time and money all aimed at losers who don’t want to exercise and limit salt.
Interesting. Been on methotrexate and sulfasalazin for nearly 20 years, RA. Never had high BP, even during pregnancies. Wasn’t taking the meds during pregnancies though.
I am on methotrexate have been for years I have high blood pressure and it does nothing for me