How Scientists Are Tying Light in Midair to Send Messages Through Chaos

Light can tie knots—literally. Engineers at Duke University have managed to manipulate laser beams to form intricate 3D patterns called optical knots, using custom-designed optics.

These twisted beams could one day carry information or measure air turbulence, but researchers discovered that real-world conditions like turbulent air can distort them more than expected. To combat this, they modified the knot’s shape to make it more resilient, opening new paths for using light in surprising ways.

Light Beams Can Tie Knots Too

Knots are typically formed by twisting long, flexible materials—like shoelaces or cords—which makes the idea of tying a knot in a beam of light sound impossible.

But researchers have found a way to do exactly that.

Picture tossing several stones into a pond at once. The ripples spread out and eventually collide, creating a complex interference pattern. Now imagine you could precisely control the speed and shape of each ripple. With careful coordination, you could produce intricate 3D patterns right where the waves intersect.

Scientists are applying this same principle to light. By overlapping multiple laser beams—each carefully tuned and shaped—and guiding them through a series of lenses, they can generate interference patterns that create a stable 3D structure known as an optical knot. These patterns resemble delicate webs or smoke rings suspended in space.

Holographic Strip Splits Light to Weave Knots

In recent work published in Nature Communications and Photonics Research, engineers at Duke University have taken this concept further. They developed a holographic element that splits a single laser beam into five custom-shaped beams, which then form a tightly controlled optical knot. This technique could one day be used to encode information or to measure turbulence in air—opening up new possibilities for communication and environmental sensing.

“Before we can actually use optical knots for any kind of application, we have to really study them and understand how they behave.” Natalia Litchinitser Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Are Optical Knots as Stable as We Thought?

The team was able to show that information embedded into these optical knots can survive the constituent lasers traveling through turbulent air—but not as easily as scientists originally believed.

“People thought that because these shapes are mathematically stable objects, they should be able to be transmitted through complex environments without any complications,” said Natalia Litchinitser, professor of electrical and computer engineering at Duke. “As it turns out, they’re not guaranteed to be stable, but we can make them more stable.”

Testing in a Tabletop Turbulence Chamber

To produce this result, the researchers had to essentially use a small convection oven. While it is possible to simulate a laser traveling through turbulence with the use of fiber optic devices, the team wanted to replicate the real thing over a long distance. But while their collaborators in South Africa have a set up spanning two separate buildings, the Duke team was relegated to a single dining-room-sized table.

“We used a small toaster-oven-sized device with a hot plate in the bottom and fans to create air turbulence,” explained Danilo Gomes Pires, a postdoctoral scientist working in Litchinitser’s lab. “Then we shrunk the light beam and bounced it off several mirrors to mimic it traveling almost 1,000 feet.”

The optical knot experimental setup, where a laser is manipulated and passed through lenses to form the desired result. Credit: Ken Kingery, Duke University

Knot Breakdown: What Happens in Turbulent Air

If the laser beams were unperturbed by their journey, the resulting knot should have looked like one continuous, flowing string with three loops. But instead, the researchers found that, as the turbulence got more intense, the knot was more likely to devolve into two interconnected rings or even a single ring, losing any of the information it contained.

But they also discovered that this degradation was not inevitable, and that they could make the knot stable for longer. By adding more squiggles to its otherwise smooth features—like building a complicated twisting and turning waterslide instead of a simple winding ride—they created more reference points to measure within a given plane.

Big Potential for Tiny Knots

While tying optical knots is still a technology in its infancy—they were only discovered about two decades ago—it has several potential applications. Information could be encoded into their shapes and transmitted over long distances. Measuring how much the knot is disrupted by its travels could also lead to ways to measure the amount of turbulence it passed through. Researchers also believe that the intricacies of the resulting knots could be used to trap and manipulate tiny particles in 3D space.

“Before we can actually use optical knots for any kind of application, we have to really study them and understand how they behave,” Litchinitser said. “Ours is the first demonstration of propagating through real turbulence, so from here we can take the next step and scale it up to continue exploring how these work in free space.”

