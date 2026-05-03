Scientists Just Built a Quantum Battery That Charges Almost Instantly

Scientists have built a quantum battery that could make charging almost instant.

Australian researchers have achieved a major milestone in energy storage by designing and testing what is believed to be the world’s first proof-of-concept quantum battery.

Scientists say this emerging technology could reshape how energy is stored and delivered, potentially leading to devices that charge at extremely high speeds.

First Quantum Battery Breakthrough

The project was led by CSIRO in partnership with the University of Melbourne and RMIT, with the findings published in Nature Light: Science & Applications. Researchers from the University of Melbourne, including Associate Professor James Hutchison and Professor Trevor Smith, played key roles in the work.

“Similar to conventional batteries, quantum batteries charge, store, and discharge energy. But while everyday batteries rely on chemical reactions, quantum batteries leverage properties of quantum mechanics,” Associate Professor Hutchison said.

“The advantage of quantum is that the system absorbs light in a single, giant ‘super absorption’ event and this charges the battery faster.”

Ultrafast Laser Experiments Confirm Charging Speed

To verify the prototype’s performance, the team conducted experiments at the University’s Ultrafast Laser Laboratory in the School of Chemistry. Using advanced spectroscopy methods, they were able to observe and confirm the system’s rapid charging behavior.

“The unique capabilities of our Ultrafast Laser Lab, including dual femtosecond laser amplifiers and tunable optical parametric amplifiers, were critical in enabling us to record ultrafast signals over orders of magnitude in time,” Professor Smith said.

Quantum Energy Storage and Future Applications

The results provide an early look at how quantum-based energy storage could power future technologies.

Dr. James Quach, quantum science and technologies science leader at CSIRO, led the team that built the prototype.

“The research and proof-of-concept validates the exciting potential of quantum batteries to achieve rapid, scalable charging and energy storage at room temperature, laying the groundwork for next-gen energy solutions,” Dr. Quach said.

“Our findings confirm a fundamental quantum effect that’s completely counterintuitive: quantum batteries charge faster as they get large.

“While there’s still much work to be done in quantum battery research, we’ve made an important move towards realizing the possibilities. The next step right now for quantum batteries is extending their energy storage time.”

Reference: “Superextensive electrical power from a quantum battery” by Kieran Hymas, Jack B. Muir, Daniel Tibben, Joel van Embden, Tadahiko Hirai, Christopher J. Dunn, Daniel E. Gómez, James A. Hutchison, Trevor A. Smith and James Q. Quach, 13 March 2026, Light: Science & Applications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41377-026-02240-6

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