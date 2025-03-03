New Algorithm Dramatically Lowers MS Relapse Rates Across All Groups

A new study suggests that a simple treatment algorithm could significantly reduce disparities in multiple sclerosis care among Hispanic and Black patients.

The algorithm-driven program, which personalizes treatment based on clinical and social factors (but not race), successfully increased access to highly effective medications like rituximab.

A Simple Algorithm to Address MS Treatment Disparities

A new study suggests that a simple treatment algorithm could help reduce disparities in multiple sclerosis (MS) care for Hispanic and Black patients. The preliminary findings, released today (March 3, 2025), will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology’s 77th Annual Meeting, scheduled for April 5–9, 2025, in San Diego and online.

“Studies show Hispanic and Black people have higher levels of disability than White people but are not given prescriptions for the newer, more effective treatments as often as White people are,” said study author Annette Langer-Gould, MD, PhD, of Kaiser Permanente Southern California in Los Angeles and a member of the American Academy of Neurology. “We’re excited that we’ve found a straightforward way to rapidly increase the use of these medications among all three groups, greatly improving their health.”

How the Algorithm Works

The program utilizes an algorithm to guide treatment decisions for MS patients. It considers key clinical factors such as weakness and bladder dysfunction, along with social factors like out-of-pocket costs, transportation challenges, childcare responsibilities, and work schedules. However, the algorithm does not factor in race or ethnicity when making treatment recommendations.

The intervention can match people to newer treatments that are highly effective at reducing MS relapses, including medications like natalizumab, rituximab, and ofatumumab. Relapses are when MS symptoms like numbness, weakness, stiffness or vision problems appear for at least 24 hours. Because some of these drugs are expensive, not everyone with MS may be able to use them, which can widen health disparities.

The study involved 1,741 Hispanic people, 978 Black people and 3,400 White people with MS who were being treated with disease-modifying therapies.

Results: A Significant Increase in Treatment Use

Three years before the start of the study, Hispanic people had a higher annual relapse rate than White people, with 245 relapses compared to 156 relapses per 1,000 person-years. Person-years represent both the number of people in the study and the amount of time each person spends in the study. Black people had a higher relapse rate than white people during one year of the study.

Over the 12-year study, researchers found all three groups had an increased use of highly effective therapies, primarily rituximab, which is less expensive and can be given once a year or less. For Hispanic people, there was an 89% increase in use of highly effective therapies, for Black people an 87% increase, and for White people, 83%.

Closing the Gap in MS Outcomes

After adjusting for age and sex, researchers reported a decline in the annual relapse rate for each group. The decline was greatest among Hispanic people at 90% fewer relapses per year, White people at 86%, and Black people at 82%. By the end of the study, there was no longer a significant difference in the annual relapse rate among Hispanic, Black, and White people.

“It is encouraging that our program led to more effective treatments for people with MS resulting in a large reduction in relapse rates among Hispanic, Black, and White people,” said Langer-Gould. “We show that using an algorithmic approach to increase the use of highly effective medications, particularly an affordable one like rituximab, can reduce racial and ethnic disparities in MS and greatly improve outcomes for all people with relapsing forms of MS.”

A limitation of the study was that it did not assess long-term disability or whether starting highly effective treatments at diagnosis is more beneficial than delaying these treatments until later in the disease course.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.