New Research Challenges Popular “Dopamine Detox” Trend

Dopamine helps us learn to avoid bad outcomes by reinforcing behaviors that lead to better choices and discouraging those that result in negative consequences.

Dopamine is often described as the brain’s motivational spark. It drives us to seek out rewarding experiences, such as watching one more social media reel, and to avoid harmful ones, like touching a hot stove.

While researchers have long known that dopamine plays a role in motivation, its role in helping us learn to avoid negative outcomes has remained unclear. A new study from Northwestern University offers important insights into this question.

The study found that dopamine activity in two critical brain regions involved in learning and motivation responds differently to negative experiences. These variations help the brain assess whether a situation is predictable or controllable and adjust behavior accordingly.

Although earlier research has shown that dopamine can react to negative experiences, this is the first study to track how those signals change over time as animals improve their ability to avoid them. The findings offer a clearer understanding of how the brain uses learning to protect us from harm.

The study will be published April 22 in the journal Current Biology.

The study authors said the findings help explain how we learn from bad experiences, and why some people learn to avoid danger better than others. They also shed light on how excessive avoidance — a hallmark symptom of multiple psychiatric conditions such as anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and depression — may come to be via alterations in dopamine function. This can lead to an overestimation of danger in the environment and a decreased quality of life as the brain prioritizes avoiding certain experiences. Finally, the study helps explain why the concept behind the recent “dopamine-detox” wellness trend is too simplistic.

“Dopamine is not all good or all bad,” said first author Gabriela Lopez, a doctoral candidate in the Interdepartmental Neuroscience Program at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “It rewards us for good things but also helps us tune into cues that signal trouble, learn from consequences, and continuously adapt our learning strategies in unstable environments.”

How the study worked

In the study, scientists trained mice to respond to a five-second warning cue that predicted an unpleasant outcome. If the mice moved to the other side of a two-chamber box during the warning cue, they could avoid the outcome entirely. As the mice learned the task, researchers recorded dopamine activity in two areas of the nucleus accumbens, a brain region involved in motivation and learning. Previous research had suggested that dopamine in the ventromedial shell of the nucleus accumbens increases during bad experiences, while dopamine in the core of the nucleus accumbens decreases. Therefore, the scientists wanted to understand how these different dopamine responses work together when the mice learn to avoid bad experiences.

They found that the two areas of the nucleus accumbens responded differently:

In the ventromedial shell, dopamine levels initially surged in response to the unpleasant event itself. As the mice actively learned about the meaning of the warning cue, the dopamine response shifted to the cue itself. Eventually, though, the dopamine response faded away as the mice became skilled at avoiding the outcome.

In the core, dopamine decreased for both the unpleasant event and the warning cue. The reduction in dopamine in response to the warning cue steadily increased throughout training, especially as the mice became more successful at avoiding the event.

“These responses are not only different in their sign — where in one area, dopamine goes up for something bad and, in the other area, it goes down for something bad — but we also saw that one is important for early learning while the other one is important for later-stage learning,” said corresponding author Talia Lerner, associate professor of neuroscience and psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Feinberg.

Later, the researchers tested what would happen when the outcome couldn’t be avoided, regardless of the mice’s actions. Under those conditions, dopamine patterns returned to what they looked like earlier in training — suggesting that these brain signals are sensitive to context and may help animals adapt their behavior when the environment changes.

“This shows that the dopamine signals are flexible, sensitive to task rules, and may help us adapt to changes in the environment,” Lopez said.

Why a ‘dopamine detox’ is too simplistic

People have been singing the praises of the “dopamine detox” wellness trend — cutting out things that trigger a dopamine rush, like eating junk food or scrolling social media, to regain control over these behaviors.

But this study helps explain why the concept of a “dopamine detox” is too simplistic.

“We think of dopamine as a learning molecule that is important for normal behavior in everyday life,” Lopez said. “So, cutting it out completely can do more harm than good.”

Next steps

“The dopamine signals we are studying are important for representing aversive signals that are involved in problems like chronic pain, depression, and withdrawal from addictive substances,” Lopez said. “Overactive avoidance learning may also be a pathway that contributes to obsessive-compulsive disorder and other clinical anxiety disorders. We hope to follow up on these basic research findings to address clinical problems affecting patients.”

Reference: “Region-specific nucleus accumbens dopamine signals encode distinct aspects of avoidance learning” by Gabriela C. Lopez, Louis D. Van Camp, Ryan F. Kovaleski, Michael D. Schaid, Venus N. Sherathiya, Julia M. Cox and Talia N. Lerner, 22 April 2025, Current Biology.

DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2025.04.006

The study was funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse and the National Institute of Mental Health.

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