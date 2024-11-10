New Study Exposes Alarming Trends in Marijuana Use During Pregnancy

University of Georgia researchers found that 6% of pregnant women reported recent marijuana use, often without recognizing the associated health risks.

The study calls for better education about marijuana’s adverse effects on pregnancy, especially in states where medical use is legal. It suggests that women consult doctors about safe treatments for nausea instead of turning to marijuana.

Marijuana Use in Pregnancy: Prevalence and Perception

A recent study from the University of Georgia College of Public Health found that around 6% of pregnant women reported using marijuana in the past month, with many unaware of potential health risks. Lead researcher Mohammad Rifat Haider emphasized the need for better education on marijuana use during pregnancy.

Published in The American Journal on Addictions, the study analyzed data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Out of 4,338 pregnant participants, 5.7% reported marijuana use in the past month.

Among those who used marijuana, 70.9% perceived little or no risk associated with it during pregnancy, despite research linking marijuana use to issues like low birth weight, premature birth, and neurodevelopmental challenges.

While adverse effects of substances like alcohol and illegal drugs are widely recognized, perceptions around marijuana are mixed, said Haider, an assistant professor of health policy and management. While marijuana may alleviate nausea in cancer patients, studies show continued use can lead to harmful side effects.

In pregnancy, however, the evidence points clearly to negative effects, Haider explained.

First Trimester and Medical Marijuana

Marijuana use is legal for recreational use in 25 states and for medical purposes in 14 more. Two-thirds of the pregnant women who reported using marijuana lived in a state where medical marijuana was legal at the time of the survey.

Most of the pregnant women who used marijuana were also in their first trimester, and use decreased as the pregnancy progressed. Women in their first trimester may have seen medical marijuana as a way to combat morning sickness, Haider said.

“Marijuana is seen as a cure for nausea, but that’s not the way it should be dealt with in pregnancy because it is harmful for the mother and the fetus,” Haider said.

Consult a Doctor, Not Marijuana, for Pregnancy Symptoms

Rather than turn to medical marijuana, women should talk to their OBGYN about prescription drugs that can limit nausea and vomiting, Haider said.

And doctors should be prepared to address misconceptions about how marijuana can affect these symptoms during pregnancy.

“When medical marijuana is available, when it is legal, it is available in the pharmacy. It is widely available,” he said. “So we need to be extra cautious in those states and make solid policy that helps make pregnant women aware of the detrimental effects or marijuana use.”

Mental Health and Marijuana Use in Pregnancy

Another factor associated with marijuana use was mental health disorders or major depressive episodes. This is seen with many other substances, Haider said, where if there are unmet health needs, individuals are more likely to experience a substance use disorder.

All of these numbers highlight a need for improved education efforts around marijuana use in pregnancy. Doctors should be prepared to screen individuals for past substance use including regular marijuana use, and they should provide information on potential adverse effects of marijuana, especially in states where medical marijuana is legal.

“Evidence shows that during pregnancy, marijuana use is detrimental for both mother and child.” Mohammad Rifat Haider, College of Public Health

“Long story short, this is a very vulnerable population, and evidence shows that during pregnancy, marijuana use is detrimental for both mother and child,” Haider said. “There needs to be policy direction from the state to have these discussions.”

Reference: “Association between state-level medical marijuana legalization and marijuana use during pregnancy: A population-based study” by Mohammad Rifat Haider, Sabrina Karim, Jayani Jayawardhana, Nathan B. Hansen and Zelalem T. Haile, 29 September 2024, The American Journal on Addictions.

DOI: 10.1111/ajad.13651

Co-authors on the study include ORISE postdoctoral fellow at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Sabrina Karim, University of Kentucky College of Public Health associate professor Jayani Jayawardhana, UGA College of Public Health professor Nathan B. Hansen, and Ohio University Department of Social Medicine associate professor and director of Global Health Institute Zelalem T. Haile.

