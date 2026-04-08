Quantum Batteries Edge Closer to Reality With New Breakthrough

A new quantum battery prototype demonstrates fast, scalable charging using quantum effects, bringing the technology closer to real-world energy applications.

Scientists have developed a proof-of-concept quantum battery capable of charging, storing, and releasing energy, marking a major step toward a functional version of this technology.

Unlike conventional batteries that depend on chemical reactions, quantum batteries rely on quantum superposition and interactions between light and electrons. This approach could enable much faster charging and greater energy storage capacity.

Although fully operational quantum batteries are not yet available, progress like this could eventually reshape how energy is stored and used.

Research Collaboration and Publication

The study was led by CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, in collaboration with RMIT University and the University of Melbourne. The findings were published in Light: Science & Applications.

Study co-author and RMIT PhD candidate Daniel Tibben said the results reveal an unexpected benefit of quantum batteries.

“Our study found quantum batteries charge faster as they get larger, which is not how today’s batteries work,” Tibben said.

“It’s a sign that quantum batteries could one day outperform conventional energy-storage technologies.”

Proof-of-Concept Device Milestone

Co-author and RMIT Professor of Chemical Physics Daniel Gómez said the prototype represents the closest progress yet toward a working quantum battery.

“We demonstrated a device that can be charged, store that energy, and then discharge it,” Gómez said.

“This is an exciting development in a rapidly growing interdisciplinary field. Hopefully, quantum batteries will soon no longer be a theoretical idea but something than can be built in the lab.”

How Quantum Batteries Work

Quantum batteries operate using principles of quantum mechanics, such as superposition and entanglement, instead of the chemical processes used in standard batteries.

The team’s prototype is a small, layered organic device that can be wirelessly charged with a laser.

Study lead author and CSIRO Science Leader Dr. James Quach said the work highlights the potential of quantum-based energy systems.

Future Potential and Challenges

“Our proof-of-concept device showcases rapid, scalable charging and energy storage at room temperature, laying the groundwork for next-gen energy solutions,” he said.

“While there’s still much work to be done in quantum battery research, we’ve made an important move towards realizing the possibilities. My ultimate ambition is a future where we can charge electric cars much faster than fuel petrol cars or charge devices over long distances wirelessly.”

The researchers are now working to extend how long quantum batteries can hold energy, an important step toward making them commercially viable.

Reference: “Superextensive electrical power from a quantum battery” by Kieran Hymas, Jack B. Muir, Daniel Tibben, Joel van Embden, Tadahiko Hirai, Christopher J. Dunn, Daniel E. Gómez, James A. Hutchison, Trevor A. Smith and James Q. Quach, 13 March 2026, Light: Science & Applications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41377-026-02240-6

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