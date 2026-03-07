A new room-temperature quantum device developed at Stanford uses twisted light and advanced materials to link photons and electrons.
Modern quantum computers are typically large, costly systems that operate under extreme conditions. Many must be cooled to temperatures near -459 degrees Fahrenheit (-273.15 degrees Celsius), also known as “absolute zero.” These demanding requirements make current quantum technologies difficult to scale and impractical for widespread use.
Researchers at Stanford University have now reported a different approach. In a new study, materials scientists describe a nanoscale optical device that functions at room temperature. The device links the spin of photons (particles of light) with the spin of electrons, enabling quantum communication, which relies on the laws of quantum physics to transmit and process information. According to the researchers, this technology could help pave the way for affordable and energy-efficient quantum components capable of communicating across long distances.
“The material in question is not really new, but the way we use it is,” says Jennifer Dionne, a professor of materials science and engineering and senior author of the paper recently published in Nature Communications describing the device. “It provides a very versatile, stable spin connection between electrons and photons that is the theoretical basis of quantum communication. Typically, however, the electrons lose their spin too quickly to be useful.”
A Nanoscale Device for Twisted Light
The device consists of a thin patterned layer of molybdenum diselenide (MoSe2) placed on top of a solid silicon base that has been patterned at the nanoscale. Molybdenum diselenide belongs to a group of materials known as transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDCs), which are known for their useful optical characteristics.
“The Silicon nanostructures enable what we call ‘twisted light,’” explains Feng Pan, a postdoctoral scholar in Dionne’s lab and first author of this paper and a series of others exploring room-temperature quantum devices. “The photons spin in a corkscrew fashion, but more importantly, we can use these spinning photons to impart spin on electrons that are the heart of quantum computing.”
Smaller, simpler, cheaper
“The patterned nanostructures are imperceptible to the human eye, about the size of the wavelength of visible light,” Dionne adds. “But they help us manipulate photons very precisely to make them spin – to twist them – in a specific direction, for example, up or down.”
Pan explains that this twisting motion of light can then be “entangled” with the spin of electrons, producing qubits. Qubits are the fundamental units used in quantum communication and quantum computing. In a traditional computer, information is stored as binary digits represented by 1s and 0s. In quantum systems, the spin state of a qubit plays a similar role in representing information.
Material matters
Dionne and Pan selected TMDC materials because of their unusual quantum properties. For this work, they collaborated with Stanford researchers who specialize in these materials, including professors Fang Liu and Tony Heinz.
“It all comes down to this material and our Silicon chip,” Pan says. “Together, they efficiently confine and enhance the twisting of light to create a strong coupling of spin between photons and electrons. This stabilizes the quantum state that makes quantum communication possible.”
The team is continuing to refine the device and is also testing other TMDC materials and combinations that could improve performance. Some of these materials may also enable new quantum functions that cannot currently operate at room temperature.
The researchers are also exploring how the device could be incorporated into larger quantum communication networks. Achieving this goal will require improvements in several supporting technologies, including light sources, modulators, detectors, and optical interconnects, Dionne says.
The broader goal is to shrink quantum systems enough that they could eventually be integrated into everyday electronic devices. Although that possibility remains years away, such advances could transform quantum technology from specialized laboratory systems into tools used in daily life.
“If we can do that, maybe someday we could do quantum computing in a cell phone,” Pan says with a smile. “But that’s a 10-plus-year plan.”
Reference: “Room-temperature valley-selective emission in Si-MoSe2 heterostructures enabled by high-quality-factor chiroptical cavities” by Feng Pan, Xin Li, Amalya C. Johnson, Scott Dhuey, Ashley Saunders, Meng-Xia Hu, Jefferson P. Dixon, Sahil Dagli, Sze-Cheung Lau, Tingting Weng, Chih-Yi Chen, Jun-Hao Zeng, Rajas Apte, Tony F. Heinz, Fang Liu, Zi-Lan Deng and Jennifer A. Dionne, 29 November 2025, Nature Communications.
DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-66502-4
Funding was provided by the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Basic Energy Sciences; Office of Naval Research, Multi-University Research Initiative (MURI); U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Science; National Quantum Information Science Research Centers; U.S. Department of Defense National Defense Science and Engineering. Work was performed in part at the Stanford Nanofabrication Facility (SNF) and the Stanford Nano Shared Facilities (SNSF) with support from the National Science Foundation; National Natural Science Foundation of China, Guangdong Basic and Applied Basic Research Foundation, Guangdong Provincial Quantum Science Strategic Initiative, and Guangzhou Science and Technology Program, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).
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Room-Temperature Quantum Device Could Transform Future Communications.
VERY GOOD！
What sre the Temperature?
What is the Quantum?
What is the difference between a society that does not believe in mathematics, only believes in God particles and worships cats, and a cult organization.
Answer: Only the cat believes itself worthy.
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What sre the Temperature?
What is the Quantum?
Please answer these two questions using the knowledge taught to you by the American Physical Society.
When we pursue the ultimate truth of all things, the space in which our bodies and all things exist may itself be the final and deepest puzzle we need to explore. This is not only the pursuit of physics, but also the most magnificent exploration of the origin of the universe by human reason.
Based on the Topological Vortex Theory (TVT), space is an uniformly incompressible physical entity. Space-time vortices are the products of topological phase transitions of the tipping points in space, are the point defects in spacetime. Point defects do not only impact the thermodynamic properties, but are also central to kinetic processes. They create all things and shape the world through spin and self-organization.
In today’s physics, some so-called peer-reviewed journals—including Physical Review Letters, Nature, Science, and others—stubbornly insist on and promote the following:
1. Even though θ and τ particles exhibit differences in experiments, physics can claim they are the same particle. This is science.
2. Even though topological vortices and antivortices have identical structures and opposite rotational directions, physics can define their structures and directions as entirely different. This is science.
3. Even though two sets of cobalt-60 rotate in opposite directions and experiments reveal asymmetry, physics can still define them as mirror images of each other. This is science.
4. Even though vortex structures are ubiquitous—from cosmic accretion disks to particle spins—physics must insist that vortex structures do not exist and require verification. Only the particles that like God, Demonic, or Angelic are the most fundamental structures of the universe. This is science.
5. Even though everything occupies space and maintains its existence in time, physics must still debate and insist on whether space exists and whether time is a figment of the human mind. This is science.
6. Even though space, with its non-stick, incompressible, and isotropic characteristics, provides a solid foundation for the development of physics, physics must still insist that the ideal fluid properties of space do not exist. This is science.
and go on.
Is this the counterintuitive science they widely promote? Compromising with pseudo academic publications and peer review by pseudo scholars is an insult to science and public intelligence. Some so-called scholars no longer understand what shame is. The study of Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) reminds us that the most profound problems in physics often lie at the intersection of different theories. By exploring these border regions, we can not only resolve contradictions in existing theories but also discover new physical phenomena and application possibilities.
Under the topological vortex architecture, it is highly challenging for even two hydrogen atoms or two quarks to be perfectly symmetrical, let alone counter-rotating two sets of cobalt-60. Contemporary physics and so-called peer-reviewed publications (including Physical Review Letters, Science, Nature, etc.) stubbornly believe that two sets of counter rotating cobalt-60 are two mirror images of each other, constructing a more shocking pseudoscientific theoretical framework in the history of science than the “geocentric model”. This pseudo scientific framework and system have seriously hindered scientific progress and social development.
For nearly a century, physics has been manipulated by this pseudo scientific theoretical system and the interest groups behind it, wasting a lot of manpower, funds, and time. A large amount of pseudo scientific research has been conducted, and countless pseudo scientific papers have been published, causing serious negative impacts on scientific and social progress, as well as humanistic development.
Complexity does not necessarily mean that there is no logical and architectural framework to follow. Mathematics is the language and tool that reveals the motion of spacetime, rather than the motion itself. Although the physical form of spacetime vortices is extremely simple, their interaction patterns are highly complex, and we must develop more and richer mathematical languages to describe and understand them.
The development of the Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) reflects a progression from concrete physical phenomena to abstract mathematical modeling and, ultimately, to interdisciplinary unification. Its core innovation lies in forging the continuous spacetime geometry of general relativity with the discrete interactions of quantum field theory within the same topological dynamical system. The core idea of TVT — space is physical, and matter is its topological excitation—already provides a solid and elegant scientific path for understanding the origin of all things.
——Excerpted from https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-909171 and https://t.pineal.cn/blogs/6255/A-Mathematical-and-Physical-Analysis-On-the-Origin-of-Objects.
Are these science?
Example 1
Two sets of cobalt-60 are manually rotated in opposite directions, and even without detection, people around the world know that they will not be symmetrical because these two objects are not mirror images of each other at all. However, a group of so-called physicists and so-called academic publications do not believe it. They conducted experiments and the results were indeed asymmetric, but they still firmly believed that these two objects were mirror images of each other, and the asymmetry was due to a violation of the previous natural laws (CP violation). In the history of science, there can never be a dirtier and uglier operation and explanation than this.
—— Excerpted from https://scitechdaily.com/what-happens-when-light-gains-extra-dimensions/#comment-947619.
Example 2
Please see how the so-called “mystery of θ – τ” is explained: θ and τ are completely identical in all measurable physical properties such as mass, lifetime, charge, spin, etc. However, experimental observations have shown that the θ meson decays into two π mesons, while the τ meson decays into three π mesons, making it difficult for physicists to explain why they are so similar. Physicist Martin Block proposed a highly challenging idea: θ and τ are the same particle, but in weak interactions, parity is not conserved. An easy to understand explanation is the following analogy:: There are two boxes of apples with identical weight, color, and taste. However, when one box is opened, there are two apples, while when the other box is opened, there are three apples. This confuses the old farmer who buys apples. He circled around the orchard and came up with a highly challenging idea: these two boxes of apples are not from the same tree, so they are the same.
—— Excerpted from https://scitechdaily.com/what-happens-when-light-gains-extra-dimensions/#comment-947686.
Everyone who has a reverence for natural laws and regulations deserves respect.
In the physical world constructed by the American Physical Society (APS) and its publications using parity violation, particles from God, Demons, and Angels wander around, while dead and alive cats jump up and down, unconstrained by dynamics and thermodynamics, and unaware of what is dirty, ugly, and shameful in public. APS and its publications reject the possibility that spaces with zero viscosity, zero compression, and zero anisotropy in mathematics may form spatiotemporal vortices through topological transformations. They don’t know that space and non existence are not the same concept.
If a self proclaimed scientific society (such as American Physical Society) deviates from science without shame, it is highly likely to be heading towards the end.
THE NEW PROCESS OF IDENTICATION OF AFRCIAN-RACE (INTERRACIAL-CONNECTIONS OF THE TRUE CODE OF THE BALCK-RACE PREHAPS EX-GENE 123 EACH CLASSIFACTIONS OF THE BLACK-RACE THE (1)ELDERLY-AGE RANGE(2)DISABILED(3)YOUNG-CHILDREN 1-16 YEARS (QUANITY-OF-AGE)THESE ARE GUARTEENED AND COLLECTIONS OF EXTRA-CELL I THE HAIR TEXTURE/GENETIC-CODE(ENHANCED IF MENTAL & PHYSICAL SPECULATIONS IS IN THE EXCELLERATIONS.HISTORCILALY MARTIN JR.LUTHER BOTH INTERRACIAL THE CERTAIN SKIN -TONE IS THE IMAGE BECOMINGS PROOF THE (MIXED) ARE THE NEXT -GENERATION/DEVELOPEMENTAL THE TEXTURE OF HAIR IS THE EXCELLETERED RNA/ZNA/ONA AND IS THE INCREASED DUE TO THE BLACK-RACE BEING MORE EXVCELLERATED MENTAL& PHYSICALIS THESE COLLECTIONS FOR OUR CHILDERN ARE OUR LOVE AND CARE IN THE FEATURES ARE OF INCREASED VOLUME OF CELLS-TISSUE-MUSCULAR(EXCELLERATIONS)ARE FOR THE NEXT GENERATIONS.THE FOLLOWING PEOPLE (WIFE) OF MARTIN-LUTHER KIING WAS ERTIREAN FOR HE WAS ACKNOWLEDGE OF THE AFRCIAN-RACE FOR OUR BLOOD-LINE (ANCESTRY)THE NEW AFRCIAN-GENEOLOGY A RACE TO FIND EVERY-PIECE OF NOT ONLY PHILIOSPHY BUT HISTORY FOR ASIAN WERE ENSLAVED BY AFRCIANS THATS THE SOFT-HAIR-TEXTURE ARE TEST TO FIND OUR RACE AND “HUMANKIND”.THE NEW RELIGION FOR AFRCIANS (AFRO-KWANNZA*WAS*GENEOLOGY AND LANGUAGE IS TIGRINYA COMBIANED WITH ARABIC/HEBREW AND CHINESE ARE DESCRIPTIONS ARE COLLECTIONS OF DOUBTS.THE NEW LANGUAGE TRIYNGA IS THE UNFICATIONS OF THE AFRICAN-RACE TO ALL OUR CHILDREN TO PLAY/EAT/AND EVEN PRAYERS BELOW-HEAVEN THE COMBINATIONS THE NEW ALPHABETS/NUMERICAL-VALUE /AND CONNECTIONS IN THE DEVELOPEMENT IN LANGUSGES EXAMPLE (12M-34PE-56O)THE DIFFERENCE TO ADVANCE THESE QUESTIONS ARE DE-
SCRIPTIONS ARE COLLECTIONS OF “AMAZING”THE UNITY OF THE HUMAN-RACE FOR ALL TO COME ACNOWLEDGED AND COLLECTIONS ARE QUESTIONS MAY CREATE A SOURCES CREATES A SENSE
RESPECTFUL VIRTUES OF CONCULSIONS.
Thank you. We are all refreshed and challenged by your incomprehensible point of view.
How does your diatribe relate to the topic of this article?
Structure determines existence. Theory guides practice.