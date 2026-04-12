A new imaging technique uncovers how electronic patterns in quantum materials evolve unevenly across space and temperature.
Electronic order inside quantum materials does not always unfold in a smooth or predictable way. Instead, it can break into intricate, patch-like patterns that shift across space. A classic example is the charge density wave (CDW), where electrons settle into repeating arrangements at low temperatures. Despite decades of research, scientists have struggled to directly observe how these patterns strengthen, fade, and lose coordination during phase transitions.
Now, researchers led by Professor Yongsoo Yang at KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology), working with colleagues including Professors SungBin Lee, Heejun Yang, Yeongkwan Kim, and collaborators at Stanford University, have captured this process in unprecedented detail.
Their work provides a real-space view of how electronic order evolves inside a quantum material, offering a clearer picture of behavior that was previously inferred only indirectly.
A New Way to See Electronic Order at the Nanoscale
The researchers used a liquid helium cooled electron microscope together with four-dimensional scanning transmission electron microscopy (4D-STEM) to follow how CDW order forms, weakens, and breaks apart as temperature varies. This method produced detailed nanoscale maps that show not only where CDW order exists, but also how strong it is and how different regions connect to one another.
The process can be compared to recording ice crystals forming as water freezes with an extremely powerful camera. In this experiment, however, electrons were observed arranging themselves at about –253°C (–423°F), using an instrument capable of resolving features about one hundred thousand times smaller than the width of a human hair.
The images reveal that these electronic patterns are not evenly distributed. Some areas show clear, well-defined structures, while nearby regions show none, similar to a lake that freezes unevenly, leaving patches of ice mixed with liquid water.
How Electronic Order Breaks Apart in Real Space
The team found that this patchy behavior is strongly tied to local strain within the crystal. Even extremely small distortions, too subtle to detect with optical methods, can significantly weaken the CDW signal. This inverse relationship between strain and electronic order shows that tiny lattice changes play a major role in shaping these patterns.
The researchers also discovered that small pockets of CDW order can remain even above the transition temperature, where long-range order is expected to vanish. This suggests that the transition does not occur all at once but instead involves a gradual loss of coordination across the material.
Another major achievement is the first direct measurement of correlations in CDW amplitude. By examining how the strength of electronic order at one point relates to another, the study shows how overall coherence breaks down while local order persists. Traditional diffraction and scanning probe methods could not provide this level of detail.
Toward a New Framework for Studying Electronic Order
Charge density waves are a key feature in many quantum materials and often interact with other electronic states. By directly mapping their spatial structure and correlations, this work introduces a new way to study how collective electronic behavior forms and changes in real systems.
Dr. Yongsoo Yang, who led the study, highlighted its importance: “Until now, the spatial coherence of charge density waves was largely inferred indirectly. Our approach allows us to directly visualize how electronic order varies across space and temperature, and to identify the factors that locally stabilize or suppress it.”
Reference: “Spatial Correlations of Charge Density Wave Order across the Transition in 2H−NbSe2” by Seokjo Hong, Jaewhan Oh, Jemin Park, Woohyun Cho, Soyoung Lee, Colin Ophus, Yeongkwan Kim, Heejun Yang, SungBin Lee and Yongsoo Yang, 6 January 2026, Physical Review Letters.
DOI: 10.1103/776d-dnmf
The study was mainly supported by the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF) Grants (Individual Basic Research Program, Basic Research Laboratory Program, Nanomaterial Technology Development Program) funded by the Korean Government (MSIT).
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B Memo 2604131321_Source 1. Reinterpretation【()】
Source 1.
https://scitechdaily.com/scientists-capture-hidden-electron-patterns-inside-quantum-materials/
1.
_Scientists have captured hidden electron patterns inside quantum materials.
_In quantum materials, electronic order can appear in a highly heterogeneous manner, but it has been difficult to directly observe its evolution during phase transitions.
Using advanced microscopy technology, the research team succeeded in visualizing how charge density wave order is formed, split, and maintained at the nanoscale, thereby revealing the complex and spatially non-uniform processes formed by subtle local effects.
—a1. [()] Recently, it was recognized that the probability of a neutrino colliding with an electron within one square millimeter of a rock particle is 650 million to 100 million.
Then, at the nanoscale—that is, since one nanometer is one trillionth of one millimeter—we should assume that about 6 neutrinos collide with electrons every second.
—Q/AI Answer.
#a. How many electrons are there in one nanometer square meter?
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—Therefore, regarding charge density waves within a 1-nanometer square meter, if the density of charged passengers inside the train is high, the probability of neutrino collisions increases, and new light is created through the r_process.
—If microgravity If it exists inside the particle, it can interact with neutrinos and distort the spacetime (the particle’s potential for movement and transformation) around the qqcell particle. Hmm. 2604131306.1319.1320.
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1-1.
_New imaging techniques have revealed how the electronic patterns of quantum matter evolve unevenly depending on space and temperature.
_The electronic order within quantum matter does not always unfold in a smooth or predictable manner.
(Rather, it can move across space in complex and fragmented patterns.) A representative example is the Charge Density Wave (CDW), which is a phenomenon where electrons form repetitive arrangements at low temperatures.
—a2.【() Charge Density Waves also change destinations as an option with neutrinos. Therefore, the space of movement is very irregular and resembles a network that moves particles according to patterns or moves using a medium.
—So, any superintelligent natural extraterrestrial beings [on] the rocks, rock fragments, or dust of the universe It seems that characters or patterns were permanently stored in proto-disk activity or on planets, and are being used as big data for the universal network of the universe… Of course, this is a hypothesis.
—In the electromagnetic field msbase universe, since the electron density of high-speed supernovae exists in planets, galaxies, or black holes,
the rprocess.qqcell.nqvixer.eqpms.dark_energy of neutrinos must be viewed as the #a. driving force that moves the entire universe. Hmm. 04131344.
#a.
In the universe, charge density waves are mainly explained in two contexts. In large-scale structures, it refers to Density Wave Theory, which explains the spiral arm structure of galaxies, and in the microscopic quantum world, it refers to the phenomenon of electrons clumping together within matter. In particular, recent research is focusing on elucidating the latter—quantum phenomena capable of high-efficiency energy production.
1. Galaxies’ Spiral Arms and Density Wave Theory (Macroscopic Perspective)
Concept: Stars within a galaxy, like a traffic jam on a highway, This is a theory that it is maintained in a wave form as it passes through high-density regions (spiral arms).
Action: It rotates the galactic disk, compressing gas and triggering the birth of new stars.
Key Point: The spiral arms themselves are not physically fixed structures, but rather a phenomenon in which high-density ‘waves’ move. >>>
—The charge density of the universe’s electromagnetic field must imply the mass distribution density of the nk stars in msbase. Hmm. If the electromagnetic field weakens compared to the gravitational field throughout the universe, black hole vixers will appear in large numbers. Hmm. 1435. The black hole that survives the war of monster black holes is msbase4.power(*).
sample1.version is merely the balance of the entire population of black hole predators. 1441.
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1-2.
_Despite decades of research, scientists have had difficulty directly observing how these patterns strengthen, weaken, and lose balance during phase transitions. We have experienced this.
Professor Yong-Su Yang’s research team at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), along with Professor Sung-Bin Lee, Professor Hee-Jun Yang, Professor Young-Kwan Kim, and researchers from Stanford University, have captured this process in unprecedented detail.
2.
Their research provides a real-spatial perspective on how electronic order evolves within quantum materials, and more clearly reveals behavioral patterns that could previously only be inferred indirectly.
2-1. A New Way of Viewing Electronic Order at the Nanoscale
The research team used a liquid helium-cooled electron microscope and a 4D scanning transmission electron microscope (4D-STEM) to observe how CDW order forms, weakens, and breaks down as temperature changes. Through this method, they were able to obtain a detailed nanoscale map showing not only the locations where CDW order exists but also its strength and how different regions are connected.