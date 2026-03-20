Scientists Discover the Brain Switch That Keeps Cocaine Addiction Alive

A key brain protein may explain why cocaine addiction is so hard to quit.

Relapsing after quitting cocaine is not simply a matter of willpower — it reflects physical changes in the brain, according to new research. Scientists have found that repeated cocaine use reshapes brain function in ways that make returning to the drug more likely.

A team at Michigan State University discovered that cocaine alters how the hippocampus operates. This region of the brain is critical for memory. Their study, supported by the National Institutes of Health and published in Science Advances, sheds light on why cocaine addiction is so difficult to treat and may help guide the development of new medications.

“Addiction is a disease in the same sense as cancer,” said senior author A.J. Robison, a professor of neuroscience and physiology. “We need to find better treatments and help people who are addicted in the same sense that we need to find cures for cancer.”

Why Cocaine Addiction Is So Persistent

Cocaine addiction affects at least one million people across the United States, and there is currently no FDA-approved medication available to treat it. Unlike opioids, stopping cocaine does not usually cause severe physical withdrawal symptoms. However, quitting remains extremely challenging.

The drug disrupts the brain’s reward system by flooding it with dopamine, a chemical tied to pleasure and motivation. This surge reinforces drug use, causing the brain to interpret cocaine as something beneficial rather than harmful.

Even after quitting, relapse rates remain high. About 24% of people return to weekly cocaine use, while another 18% enter treatment again within a year.

DeltaFosB Protein Drives Cocaine Cravings

Andrew Eagle, the study’s lead author and a former postdoctoral researcher in Robison’s lab, identified a key factor behind this persistent urge — a protein called DeltaFosB. To understand its role, he used a specialized CRISPR-based approach to study how this protein affects specific brain circuits in mice exposed to cocaine.

The results showed that DeltaFosB acts like a molecular switch. It controls whether certain genes are turned on or off in the pathway connecting the brain’s reward center and the hippocampus, which serves as the brain’s memory hub. With continued cocaine use, the protein builds up in this circuit. As it accumulates, it changes how neurons behave and how the brain responds to the drug.

“This protein isn’t just associated with these changes, it is necessary for them,” Eagle said. “Without it, cocaine does not produce the same changes in brain activity or the same strong drive to seek out the drug.”

Gene Changes That Reinforce Addiction

The researchers also identified additional genes influenced by DeltaFosB after prolonged cocaine exposure. One of these genes, called calreticulin, plays a role in regulating communication between neurons.

Their findings suggest that calreticulin helps intensify the brain’s drive to seek cocaine, further strengthening compulsive behavior.

Toward Future Cocaine Addiction Treatments

Although the study was conducted in mice, the results may apply to humans because many of the same genes and brain circuits are shared. Robison’s team is now collaborating with researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, to develop compounds that target DeltaFosB.

This work, funded by the National Institute of Drug Abuse, focuses on creating and testing molecules that can control how DeltaFosB binds to DNA.

“If we could find the right kind of compound that works in the right way, that could potentially be a treatment for cocaine addiction,” Robison said. “That’s years away, but that’s the long-term goal.”

Future Research on Brain Differences

The next step for the research team is to study how hormones influence these brain circuits. They also plan to explore whether cocaine affects male and female brains differently.

Understanding these differences could help explain variations in addiction risk and lead to more targeted treatments for different groups.

Reference: “Transcriptional regulation of ventral hippocampus-nucleus accumbens circuit excitability drives cocaine seeking” by Andrew L. Eagle, Chiho Sugimoto, Marie A. Doyle, Daniela Anderson, Seyedeh Leila Mousavi, Megan M. Dykstra, Hayley M. Kuhn, Brooklynn R. Murray, Ryan M. Bastle, Sarah Simmons, Jin He, Ian Maze, Michelle S. Mazei-Robison and Alfred J. Robison, 4 March 2026, Science Advances.

DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adv1236

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