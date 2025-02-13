Scientists Just Unlocked a New Way to Supercharge Wireless Speeds With Graphene

Researchers have made a breakthrough in THz frequency conversion using graphene, opening new possibilities for ultra-fast wireless communication and advanced signal processing.

Their work focuses on overcoming previous limitations in nonlinear THz optics, a crucial step toward efficient 6G technology.

Unlocking the Power of THz Waves in Communication

A research team from the University of Ottawa has developed new methods to improve the frequency conversion of terahertz (THz) waves in graphene-based structures. Their work could lead to faster, more efficient wireless communication and signal processing technologies.

THz waves, which exist in the far-infrared region of the electromagnetic spectrum, have a wide range of applications. They can penetrate opaque materials, making them valuable for non-invasive imaging in security and quality control. Additionally, they hold great potential for wireless communication. Advances in THz nonlinear optics—techniques that alter the frequency of electromagnetic waves—are crucial for the development of high-speed wireless networks, including future 6G systems.

THz technology is advancing rapidly and is expected to play a key role in healthcare, communication, security, and quality control. Jean-Michel Ménard, Associate Professor of Physics at the University of Ottawa, and his team have developed devices that convert electromagnetic signals into higher oscillation frequencies. This breakthrough helps bridge the gap between traditional GHz electronics and emerging THz photonics, bringing us closer to next-generation communication systems.

Breakthroughs in Graphene-Based THz Frequency Conversion

These findings – published in Light: Science & Applications – demonstrate innovative strategies for enhancing THz nonlinearities in graphene-based devices. “The research marks a significant step forward in improving the efficiency of THz frequency converters, a critical aspect for multi-spectral THz applications and especially the future of communication systems, like 6G,” says Professor Ménard, who collaborated on the project with fellow uOttawa researchers Ali Maleki and Robert W. Boyd, plus Moritz B. Heindl and Georg Herink from the University of Bayreuth (Germany) and Iridian Spectral Technologies.

Harnessing Graphene’s Unique Optical Properties

This new research showcases methods to leverage the unique optical properties of graphene, an emerging quantum material made of a single layer of carbon atoms. This 2D material can be seamlessly integrated into devices, enabling new applications for signal processing and communication.

Previous works combining THz light and graphene primarily focused on fundamental light-matter interactions, often examining the effect of a single parameter in the experiment. The resulting nonlinear effects were extremely weak. To overcome this limitation, Professor Ménard and his colleagues have combined multiple innovative approaches to enhance nonlinear effects and fully leverage graphene’s unique properties.

Expanding the Future of THz Technology

“Our experimental platform and novel device architectures offer the possibility to explore a vast range of materials beyond graphene and potentially identify new nonlinear optical mechanisms,” adds Ali Maleki, a PhD student in the Ultrafast THz group at uOttawa, who collected and analyzed results for the study.

“Such research and development are crucial for refining THz frequency conversion techniques and eventually integrating this technology into practical applications, particularly to enable efficient, chip-integrated nonlinear THz signal converters that will drive future communication systems.”

Reference: “Strategies to enhance THz harmonic generation combining multilayered, gated, and metamaterial-based architectures” by Ali Maleki, Moritz B. Heindl, Yongbao Xin, Robert W. Boyd, Georg Herink and Jean-Michel Ménard, 9 January 2025, Light: Science & Applications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41377-024-01657-1

