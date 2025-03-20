Scientists Reveal Why We Can’t Remember Our Earliest Years

A new fMRI study reveals that babies as young as 12 months can encode memories, contradicting theories that memory formation is impossible in infancy.

Instead, the inability to recall early life may stem from retrieval failures rather than memory loss.

Challenging Assumptions About Infant Memory

A new fMRI study challenges the long-held belief that infants cannot form memories. Researchers found that babies as young as 12 months can encode memories, suggesting that infantile amnesia, the inability to recall early childhood experiences, is more likely due to retrieval failures rather than an inability to form memories in the first place.

The Mystery of Infantile Amnesia

Despite infancy being a time of rapid learning, most people cannot remember events from their first three years of life. This phenomenon, known as infantile amnesia, has puzzled scientists for years. One theory suggests that it occurs because the hippocampus, a brain region essential for episodic memory, is not fully developed during infancy. However, studies in rodents challenge this idea, showing that memory traces, or engrams, are formed in the infant hippocampus but become inaccessible over time.

Infants Show Memory in Surprising Ways

In humans, infants demonstrate memory through behaviors such as imitation, recognition of familiar stimuli, and conditioned responses. However, it has remained unclear whether these abilities depend on the hippocampus or other brain structures. To investigate this, Tristan Yates and colleagues used fMRI to scan the brains of infants aged 4 to 25 months while they completed a memory task. The task, adapted from a method commonly used in adult studies, involved showing infants images of faces, scenes, and objects, followed by a memory test based on preferential looking, all conducted during neuroimaging.

Babies Can Encode Individual Memories

The results showed that by around 12 months, the infant hippocampus can encode individual memories. This finding provides strong evidence that the ability to form memories begins in infancy. According to the researchers, the presence of memory encoding mechanisms, despite the temporary nature of these memories, supports the idea that infantile amnesia is primarily due to retrieval failures rather than an inability to create memories.

What Rodent Studies Reveal About Lost Memories

These insights align with previous rodent studies, which suggest that early-life memories can persist into adulthood but remain inaccessible without specific cues or direct stimulation of hippocampal engrams. In a related commentary, Adam Ramsaran and Paul Frankland further explore the study’s implications for understanding how early memories are stored and lost.

