Scientists Thought Royal Jelly Made Queen Bees. They Were Wrong

Honeybee queens are made not just by royal jelly, but by an entire colony engineering the perfect royal nursery.

For years, scientists believed the recipe for creating a honeybee queen was surprisingly simple. Feed an ordinary larva enough royal jelly, and it develops into the colony’s ruler. A new study, however, reveals that becoming a queen depends on far more than diet.

Researchers found that young worker bees build specialized nursery chambers using unique wax, maintain warmer conditions, and provide constant care, creating an environment that plays a vital role in shaping the next queen.

Specialized “Royal Cribs” Shape Future Queen Bees

Published in the journal Nature, the research shows that queen cells, sometimes called “royal cribs,” are much more than protective structures. These wax chambers are carefully engineered nurseries designed to help healthy queens develop. The team also identified a previously unknown group of young worker bees, called “queen cell builders,” that appear specially adapted for constructing and maintaining these royal chambers.

“The old idea was relatively simple: take an egg, move it into a queen cell, feed it royal jelly, and you get a queen,” said Boris Baer, entomologist and director of the Center for Integrative Bee Research (CIBER) at the University of California, Riverside, whose laboratory contributed to the work. “What we found is that there’s an entire machinery behind this process. It’s much more sophisticated than we imagined.”

Honeybee queens and worker bees both begin life as nearly identical eggs. Despite those similar beginnings, queens grow much larger, develop more quickly, live far longer, and become the colony’s only egg-laying females responsible for producing future generations.

Scientists have long viewed royal jelly, the nutrient-rich substance fed to young larvae by worker bees, as the main factor driving those dramatic differences.

This study suggests that food alone cannot explain how a queen is made.

Custom Wax and Warm Nurseries Help Queens Develop

To better understand the process, the researchers combined thermal imaging, behavioral tracking, materials science, and chemical analysis. Their work revealed major differences between queen cells and the familiar hexagonal brood cells where worker bees develop.

Unlike ordinary cells, the peanut-shaped queen chambers are built from wax with distinct physical and chemical characteristics. The material is less dense, more flexible, and better at retaining heat and moisture, creating conditions that support developing queens. It also contains different fatty acids and chemical signals that contribute to what researchers describe as a specialized developmental environment.

To determine whether the nursery itself influenced development, the team raised queen larvae inside chambers made from either queen wax or ordinary worker wax. Even when both groups received the same diet, larvae raised in worker wax were more likely to die and developed into smaller queens. The results suggest that the surrounding environment is just as important as nutrition.

Meet the “Queen Cell Builders”

The study also uncovered the workers responsible for creating these royal nurseries. Known as queen cell builders, these bees are generally younger than other workers and maintain unusually high body temperatures while caring for future queens. Their physiology also changes as they perform this specialized task.

The additional warmth appears to help queens develop faster. A queen bee reaches adulthood in about 16 days, compared with roughly 21 days for a worker bee, allowing a colony to replace its ruler more quickly when necessary.

Rather than simply recycling wax already present in the hive, the bees actively collect, modify, and enrich materials specifically for queen chambers. They also activate different biological pathways involved in wax production, effectively changing how their own bodies function while constructing these specialized nurseries.

The researchers even tracked how wax moved throughout the hive. By adding small amounts of graphite to ordinary honeycomb, they observed the darkened wax later appearing in queen cells. The experiment showed that worker bees deliberately gather, transport, and transform wax to build these royal chambers.

A Colony Works Together To Raise Its Queen

Baer said the process resembles a royal court far more than a simple insect nursery. Producing a queen requires an organized effort involving many members of the colony.

“You can think of it as something like Buckingham Palace,” he said. “There is a dedicated group of bees focused entirely on raising the queen, and if they don’t get it right, the colony cannot reproduce.”

The researchers observed the same behavior in both Asian and European honeybee species, suggesting this queen-making strategy evolved long ago and is deeply rooted across honeybees.

The project combined expertise in behavior, physiology, materials science, chemistry, and genomics. It was led by former UCR postdoctoral researchers Yu Fang and Yahya Al Naggar.

“In its collaborative nature, this project reflects the broader CIBER philosophy of bringing different disciplines together to tackle complex biological questions,” Baer said.

What the Discovery Could Mean Beyond Honeybees

The findings may extend beyond bees themselves. Researchers say the work could influence how scientists think about development in general by highlighting the powerful role that surroundings, social interactions, and built environments can play in shaping biology.

For decades, the story of the queen bee seemed straightforward: special food creates a special insect. This research paints a much richer picture, showing that a queen emerges through the coordinated work of an entire colony that carefully engineers the conditions needed for her development.

“This work highlights how much sophistication exists inside insect societies,” Baer said. “Honeybee colonies are not simply collections of individuals. They function as integrated biological systems capable of engineering their own environments.”

Reference: “Queen cell architecture shapes honey bee queen development” by Yu Fang, Beibei Ma, Xiaolu Jin, Anja Buttstedt, Yahya Al Naggar, Kathy Darragh, Huafeng Tian, Yin Zhu, Guan Yang, Yiying Yang, Yuan Huang, Wanli Li, Rumeng Xu, Jianke Li, Fuliang Hu, Liming Wu, Wenjun Peng, Xiaofeng Xue, Boris Baer and Kai Wang, 3 June 2026, Nature.

DOI: 10.1038/s41586-026-10534-3

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