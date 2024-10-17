Scientists Uncover Genes Unique to Humans That May Trigger Autism

Human-specific genes control a crucial gene associated with autism spectrum disorders.

The human brain’s unusually extended development, which sets it apart from other mammals, is believed to play a key role in our advanced learning abilities. Interruptions in this process could help explain some neurodevelopmental disorders.

Now, a team of researchers led by Prof. Pierre Vanderhaeghen (VIB-KU Leuven), together with scientists of Columbia University and Ecole Normale Supérieure has discovered a link between two genes, present only in human DNA, and a key gene called SYNGAP1, which is mutated in intellectual disability and autism spectrum disorders. Their study, published in Neuron, provides a surprisingly direct link between human brain evolution and neurodevelopmental disorders.

The human brain stands out among mammals for its remarkably prolonged development. Synapses – critical connections between neurons of the cerebral cortex, the brain’s main hub for cognition – take years to mature in humans, compared to just months in species like macaques or mice. This extended development, also known as neoteny, is thought to be central to humans’ advanced cognitive and learning abilities. On the other hand, it has been hypothesized that disruptions of brain neoteny could be linked to neurodevelopmental disorders such as intellectual disability and autism spectrum disorder.

The lab of Pierre Vanderhaeghen at the VIB-KU Leuven Center for Brain & Disease Research previously discovered that the prolonged development of the human cerebral cortex is mainly due to human-specific molecular mechanisms in neurons. Now, they are investigating these molecular timers in human neurons.

Unlocking the secrets to slow synapse development

In their latest study, the team tested the involvement of two genes, SRGAP2B and SRGAP2C, which are unique to humans. First identified by Cécile Charrier in the laboratory of Prof. Franck Polleux (Columbia University, USA), these genes have been found to slow down synapse development when artificially introduced into mouse neurons of the cerebral cortex. The question if these genes function the same way in human neurons has remained unanswered.

To address this, Dr. Baptiste Libé-Philippot, a Postdoctoral Fellow in the Vanderhaeghen lab, switched off SRGA2B and SRGAP2C in human neurons, transplanted them into mouse brains, and carefully monitored synapse development over an 18-month period.

“We discovered that when you turn off these genes in human neurons, synaptic development speeds up at remarkable levels,” says Dr. Libé-Philippot. “By 18 months, the synapses are comparable to what we would expect to see in children between five and ten years old! This mirrors the accelerated synapse development observed in certain forms of autism spectrum disorder.”

Clues to human-specific brain disorder susceptibility

The team then investigated the underlying genetic mechanisms behind the pronounced effects of SRGAP2B and SRGAP2C on human neuron neoteny. They focused on the SYNGAP1 gene, an important disease gene known to be involved in intellectual disability and autism spectrum disorder.

Remarkably, they discovered that the SRGAP2 and SYNGAP1 genes act together to control the speed of human synapse development. Most strikingly, they found that SRGAP2B and SRGAP2C increase the levels of the SYNGAP1 gene and can even reverse some defects in neurons lacking SYNGAP1. This finding increases our understanding of how human-specific molecules influence neurodevelopmental disease pathways, shedding light on why such disorders are more prevalent in our species.

Prof. Pierre Vanderhaeghen is looking forward to the future: “This work gives us a clearer picture of the molecular mechanisms that shape the slow development of human synapses. It is amazing to find out that the same genes that are involved in the evolution of the human brain also have the potential to modify the expression of specific brain diseases. This could have important clinical relevance: more research is needed to understand how human-specific mechanisms of brain development affect learning and other behaviors and how their dysregulation can lead to brain disorders. It becomes conceivable that some human-specific gene products could become innovative drug targets.”

Reference: “Synaptic neoteny of human cortical neurons requires species-specific balancing of SRGAP2-SYNGAP1 cross-inhibition” by Baptiste Libé-Philippot, Ryohei Iwata, Aleksandra J. Recupero, Keimpe Wierda, Sergio Bernal Garcia, Luke Hammond, Anja van Benthem, Ridha Limame, Martyna Ditkowska, Sofie Beckers, Vaiva Gaspariunaite, Eugénie Peze-Heidsieck, Daan Remans, Cécile Charrier, Tom Theys, Franck Polleux and Pierre Vanderhaeghen, 14 October 2024, Neuron.

DOI: 10.1016/j.neuron.2024.08.021

Funding: European Research Council, C1 KU Leuven Internal Funds Programme, EOS Programme, ERA-Net NEURON, Fonds Wetenschappelijk Onderzoek, EU network NSC-Reconstruct, Generet Foundation, NIH/National Institutes of Health, NOMIs Foundation, Belgian Queen Elizabeth Foundation

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