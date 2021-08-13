Snacktime With NASA: Chips and Dip [Video]

Snacktime with NASA digs into the science behind what’s on your plate from a tasty cheese board, to seafood, to fresh produce, to chips and dip.

Food can bring us a sense of home, and it connects people all around the world. With observations from space and aircraft, combined with high-end computer modeling, NASA scientists work together with partner agencies, organizations, farmers, ranchers, fishermen, and decision-makers to understand the relationship between the Earth system and the environments that provide us food.

https://youtu.be/fl-G09sRzbs