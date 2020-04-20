Solar-Powered Hand Sanitizer Wins Hackathon

A start-up company that has repurposed upcycled solar cells to generate ultraviolet light to disinfect people’s hands has won €20,000 (~$22,000) in a hackathon designed to share and rapidly develop ideas to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 12,000 people from over 100 countries took part in the Global Hack, organized by Estonian-based Garage48 and sponsored by ESA’s business incubation center in Estonia. Entrants were kept motivated by a recorded message from European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.

The winners were announced on April 12, 2020.

The disinfection station uses light at wavelengths demonstrated to kill germs but to be safe for skin and eye contact. It was presented by SunCrafter, a German start-up business that uses modules decommissioned by industrial solar farms to provide power to remote communities.