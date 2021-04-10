Soyuz Crew Ship Docks to International Space Station With Expedition 65 Trio

TOPICS:

By NASA April 10, 2021

Soyuz MS-18 Crew Ship

The Soyuz MS-18 crew ship is pictured on final approach to its docking port on the space station’s Rassvet module. Credit: NASA

The Soyuz spacecraft carrying NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos docked to the International Space Station at 7:05 a.m. EDT while both spacecraft were flying about 262 miles above northern China.

When the hatches between the two spacecraft are opened following standard pressurization and leak checks, NASA astronauts Kate Rubins, Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi, and Commander Sergey Ryzhikov and Flight Engineer Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of Roscosmos will welcome the new crew members.

Soyuz MS-18 Rocket Blasts Off

At 3:42 a.m. EDT on April 9, 2021, the Soyuz MS-18 rocket launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan carrying three Expedition 65 crew members to the space station. Credit: NASA

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

More on SciTechDaily

Be the first to comment on "Soyuz Crew Ship Docks to International Space Station With Expedition 65 Trio"

Leave a comment

Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.