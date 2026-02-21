Spinning Plasma Solves a Long-Standing Fusion Reactor Mystery

A persistent asymmetry in fusion exhaust has challenged researchers for years. New simulations show that plasma core rotation, working together with cross-field drifts, determines where particles land inside a tokamak.

Tokamaks are often described as giant magnetic “doughnuts,” built to keep an ultra-hot soup of charged particles suspended long enough for atomic nuclei to fuse and release energy. But even in the best magnetic cages, some of that plasma leaks out. When it does, the particles race along magnetic field lines into a specially engineered exhaust region called the divertor, which functions a bit like a high-tech tailpipe for a fusion reactor.

Down in the divertor, those particles slam into metal plates, lose heat, and can rebound back as neutral atoms. (The returning atoms help fuel the fusion reaction.) In principle, designers would like this exhaust to be predictable and spread out. In reality, experiments across tokamaks have kept showing the same troublesome skew: far more particles end up striking the inner divertor target than the outer one.

Where the exhaust lands determines where the heat concentrates, how quickly materials wear out, and how aggressively future reactors will need to cool and protect their divertor surfaces. For years, the most common explanation pointed to cross-field drifts inside the divertor, meaning particles sliding sideways across magnetic field lines instead of neatly following them.

The idea made sense, but there was a major problem: computer simulations that included only these drifts still could not reproduce the strong inner target “preference” seen in real machines. If the models cannot get that basic pattern right, it becomes much harder to trust them for predicting how next generation devices will behave under even harsher conditions.

The Missing Ingredient: Plasma Rotation

A new set of simulations suggests the missing piece is not in the divertor alone, but in how the plasma moves around the entire ring of the tokamak. The research team used the SOLPS-ITER modeling code to test how particles travel under different assumptions, and reported the results in Physical Review Letters.

Their key result is that the models finally line up with experimental measurements when plasma core rotation is included alongside cross-field drifts. In other words, the spinning motion of the plasma in the main body of the tokamak can drive flows that reach all the way to the edge and reshape where the exhaust ends up.

“There are two components to flow in a plasma,” said Eric Emdee, an associate research physicist at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) and lead author of the study. “There’s cross-field flow, where particles drift sideways across the magnetic field lines, and parallel flow, where they travel along those lines. A lot of people said cross-field flow was what created the asymmetry. What this paper shows is that parallel flow, driven by the rotating core, matters just as much.”

Testing the Theory in DIII-D

To test the idea, the researchers simulated plasma conditions in the DIII-D tokamak in California. They examined four different cases, switching cross-field drifts and plasma rotation on and off to isolate their effects.

The models did not come close to matching experimental data until one crucial detail was added: the measured core rotation speed of 88.4 kilometers per second.

When both rotation and cross-field drifts were included, the predicted particle distribution aligned with observations. Together, these effects produced a much stronger influence than either one alone. The findings indicate that future fusion reactor designs must account for how the spinning plasma core shapes particle motion at the edge. Incorporating this connection into predictive models could help engineers build divertors that are better prepared for real operating conditions.

Reference: “Combined Influence of Rotation and Scrape-Off Layer Drifts on Recycling Asymmetries in Tokamak Plasmas” by E. D. Emdee, L. Horvath, A. Bortolon, R. Gerrú, G. J. Wilkie, S. R. Haskey and F. M. Laggner, 24 November 2025, Physical Review Letters.

DOI: 10.1103/zjpv-vxwd

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