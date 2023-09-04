Splashdown! NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 Returns Safely to Earth

NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev splashed down safely in the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour in the Atlantic Ocean. Splashdown occurred off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, at 12:17 a.m. EDT after a mission spanning 186 days in space.

Teams on the SpaceX recovery ship, including two fast boats, now are in the process of securing Dragon and ensuring the spacecraft is safe for the recovery effort. As the fast boat teams complete their work, the recovery ship will move into position to hoist Dragon onto the main deck with the astronauts inside. Once on the main deck, the crew will be taken out of the spacecraft and receive medical checks before a helicopter ride to board a plane for Houston.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 began their return to Earth on Sunday morning when they boarded the SpaceX Dragon for departure from the International Space Station. Shortly thereafter, at 7:05 a.m. EDT, they undocked from the forward-facing port of the International Space Station’s Harmony module to complete their six-month science mission.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission launched on March 2, 2023, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and docked to the space station the next day.