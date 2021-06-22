Take Part in ESA’s Space App Camp 2021

ESA is inviting up to 25 committed mobile app developers and specialists in artificial and machine learning related to observing Earth from space to join this year’s Space App Camp, which will be a virtual event over eight weeks, from July 20 to September 20.

The Space App Camp aims to make Earth observation data and services accessible to a wide range of citizens using their smart phones or personal devices. An array of Earth observation satellites, including the Copernicus Sentinel missions, collects a vast amount of data. This big data from space reveals information about our planet’s atmosphere, land, and water, and offers countless opportunities for creating attractive, even transformational applications in connection with mobile apps.

Space App Camp participants will be introduced to the Copernicus data and learn how big data from space can enrich mobile apps using a dedicated API for Earth observation data. The 2021 virtual edition revolves around an enhanced cooperation with the ESA’s Ф-lab, whose mission is to accelerate the future of Earth observation through new transformational ideas, and selecting, maturing, testing, and nurturing the most promising concepts.

While this is ESA’s tenth Space App Camp, it is the first time that the camp is offering an enhanced mentorship program, which involves a comprehensive learning and mobile software development scheme spread over the eight weeks, and which is supported by experts in Earth observation, artificial intelligence, intellectual property protection and business development.

The winners will be rewarded with cash prizes of up to €2500 and a unique Earth observation support package to allow them to continue working on their winning App idea. They will also be invited to participate to ESA’s Φ-week and Living Planet Symposium, with all costs covered.

There is also a unique prize of an Earth observation support package worth about €3500. This includes technical Earth observation data consultancy, eight hours of software engineering services, access to a global network of Earth observation experts in applied and technical fields and support from professional ESA business developers.

Carlos García, part of the 2020 winning team, says, “The ESA Space App Camp is a terrific opportunity to create an app from scratch while being advised by first-level professionals. Although everything was virtual in my year, it was a fantastic learning experience to block a week and be devoted to generating a meaningful app.”

The deadline for application is July 8, 2021. Interested students, entrepreneurs, researchers, developers and economists can register online as individuals or teams (of up to four people). This year’s edition is specifically looking for participants with profiles in mobile app development, Earth observation applications development, machine learning and artificial intelligence and business development.

Up to 25 participants will be selected to take part in the 8-week-long mentoring program from July 20 to September 20, 2021, featuring dedicated bi-weekly learning and development sessions.

Since the Space App Camp’s inception 10 years ago, around 480 developers from 30 countries have applied to participate and more than 60 applications have been developed. Some of these have already found their way into commercially viable applications.