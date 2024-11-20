The Dark Big Bang: Unveiling the Universe’s Hidden Second Origin

New research into dark matter suggests it might have originated from a “Dark Big Bang,” distinct from the traditional Big Bang.
This theory, which posits a separate cosmic event as the source of dark matter, could change how we understand the universe’s early moments. Upcoming gravitational wave detection experiments could provide critical evidence to support this theory.
Alternative Theory of Dark Matter Genesis
A research collaboration between a Colgate University professor and student is shedding light on a groundbreaking theory that could transform our understanding of dark matter’s origins.
Assistant Professor of Physics and Astronomy Cosmin Ilie and Richard Casey ’24 have delved into a bold idea proposed by University of Texas at Austin scientists Katherine Freese and Martin Winkler. This theory suggests that dark matter may have emerged from a separate event, dubbed the “Dark Big Bang,” which occurred shortly after the universe’s formation.
Unveiling the Dark Big Bang Theory
Traditionally, scientists believe that all matter, including dark matter, originated from a single event — the Big Bang. This marked the end of the cosmic inflation period, a rapid expansion of the universe, when vacuum energy transformed into a hot plasma of radiation and particles, setting the stage for the universe as we know it.
One of the most pressing mysteries is the origin and the nature of dark matter, which accounts for about 25% of the energy budget of the Universe today. While not yet directly detected in underground experiments, or observed in accelerators, the gravitational effects of dark matter have been firmly established on galactic and extragalactic scales. Moreover, dark matter leaves observable imprints on the electromagnetic afterglow of the Big Bang, the so-called cosmic microwave background radiation.
Dark Matter’s Distinct Origins
In 2023, Freese and Winkler proposed that dark matter, unlike ordinary matter, may have arisen from a distinct Big Bang event, which could have taken place months after the conventional Big Bang.[1] In this model, dark matter particles are produced via the decay of a quantum field that only couples to the Dark Sector and is initially trapped in a false metastable vacuum state.
In their recent study,[2] Ilie and Casey explore and refine this Dark Big Bang model by determining all the possible scenarios for its realization that remain consistent with current experimental data. Most notably, their work uncovers a previously unexplored range of possible parameters that could explain dark matter’s origin. The study also determines the potential observable consequences of these new scenarios, particularly the generation of gravitational waves that could be detectable by future experiments.
Prospects of Gravitational Wave Detection
“Detecting gravitational waves generated by the Dark Big Bang could provide crucial evidence for this new theory of dark matter,” said Ilie “With current experiments like the International Pulsar Timing Array (IPTA) and the Square Kilometer Array (SKA) on the horizon, we may soon have the tools to test this model in unprecedented ways.”
Future Implications and Research Directions
The 2023 detection of background gravitational waves by the NANOGrav collaboration, part of IPTA, could be linked to a realization of the Dark Big Bang. As future experiments provide more precise measurements, the study’s findings could help refine our understanding of the parameters governing the Dark Big Bang and potentially confirm it as the true origin of dark matter.
The implications of these discoveries could extend beyond dark matter, as they offer a new perspective on the early history of the universe and the forces that shaped its evolution. The search for answers to the mysteries of dark matter and its origins continues to drive research at the forefront of modern cosmology.
References:
- “Dark matter and gravitational waves from a dark big bang” by Katherine Freese and Martin Wolfgang Winkler, 20 April 2023, Physical Review D.
DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevD.107.083522
- “Dark sector tunneling field potentials for a dark big bang” by Richard Casey and Cosmin Ilie, 15 November 2024, Physical Review D.
DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevD.110.103522
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
The search for dark matter is futile and unnecessary; modified gravity already explains (and predicts) observed phenomena quite well. Let DM go!
seán s.
MONDians are right that gravity theory is the problem, but they also have a unique need to ethnically cleanse the lensing, like it’s a minor question they’ll explain to the world later.
The current point is apparently to avoid concluding that gravity shows gravitational energy dipole ripple effects at galactic scale and cluster scale.
Remove the set that contains dark matter. Study both sets separately. Then see what happens when the two (?) sets combine.
Only time you see color-coded dark matter is in galactic cluster-scale collisions where a different false color representing x-rays always overlaps the DM effect’s signal, with resulting ambiguities inevitably dishonestly exploited to obnoxiously suggest the two forms of matter move differently when all that is happening is the collisional x-ray signal components understandably remain close to their initial creation points compared to non-collisional mass components.
If you have a picture of a galaxy where there is a color-coded dark matter distribution included, let me know. It should resemble a bull’s eye ring pattern in flat galaxies if done properly, but there wouldn’t be any reason to expect any indication from any ring that the DM effect and luminous matter move differently.
If you suppose cold spinning hydrogen is gravitationally retro-reflective, based on e.g. a triaxial gravity retro-reflective structure in a quark triplet, then an inverse distance-dependent law of gravity strength emerges along the spin plane (spin equator, plane of maximum linear frame-drag), allowed by reduced inter-atomic jostling (cooling), and a distance-independent gravity strength law emerges on the non-jostled spin axis (spin poles). Add that “cold focus” effect to the observed concentric lensing inflections that will eventually be blamed on rotating radiated graviton dipoles, and the 85/15 percent ratio for dark/luminous matter in all likelihood drops to absolute zero.
That sounds utterly scientific. What does it mean?
It might mean child-centric idiots used rainbow symbolism to depress my artistic muse as a child in the 70’s. I’m sure you’ll get back to me when you figure it out. Maybe there’s a climate science cleansing thread you could enjoy in the meantime.
“What does it mean?”
Seems like a lazy question that even an AI trained to hide bigotry could ask.
So many words… so little meaning.
Still the same MONDian propaganda as ever. So many words, so little lensing.
That triple ring galaxy in the news, it’s too flat for GR and too wavy for MOND.
MONDians have been replaced by Axionic cleanser kids. You need to study up on helping out the cleanser kids fight anti-dark matter bigotry now. Use more F-words.
Inverse distance independent law of gravity strength emerges along the spin plane.
Centrifugal force
The force felt by an object as its angular acceleration causes changes to its normal vector as it tries to maintain its previous normal vector. Like leaning to the right as a roller coaster turns left
I’m glad to hear that a fellow Romanian is contributing to this scientific discovery. Congratulations, Mr. Cosmin Ilie; you make us proud.
Big Bang has not seen its own light JWST is still searching for the beginning of the Universe proof. Why r we proposing Dark Big Bang….
Early days of the big bang didn’t have any light, it was too dense. The earliest we’ll ever get to see is the CMB.
“Dark matter” is incapable of being a fair “placeholder word” for correcting gravity, but most quantum gravity physicists don’t care about correcting gravity, so there’s that. Expect corrupt media chat-bots to continue to strategically overlook the bad acting there.
Gravitational field inflections forming concentric ripple patterns in galactic and cluster-scale evolution and lensing effects, generated by radiated ultra-slowly rotating Planck-scale dipoles showing positional phase stability over billions of years is part of my suggestion, filament-building scale-independent quark-based cold focus in gravitational couplings is the other part. Filament effects call for better than the inverse (vs inverse square) gravity used by ethnic-gravity-cleansing MONDians or “entropic” gravity prizewinners.
You can tell effective science cleansing propagandists by the language they use, needing words crafted exclusively *By* imperial cleansers, *With* imperial cleansing, *For* excusing further imperial cleansing.
“Our gang against the world” word games are of course not applied just to gravity theory, but to an entire ethnicity. It’s apparently a part of the “annoy before destroying” mentality. Bad breeding and peerless money will end up explaining it well. How geniuses like Altman apply an ethnic cleanser-speak chat-bot logic work-around, with taxpayer funding no less, is an open question to me.
Everything is prisice as intended. The problem begin when human say “but as per opinion” we thus created the endless ifs and buts.
Some people faultily reason with bias as if sufficient power allowing a group to take over the word “joyful” e.g. would not be exerting a covert dragging effect on things generally involving “happiness” along with it.
Some people faultily reason as if a power allowing a group to take over the word “joyful” would not be exerting a dragging effect on things generally involving “happiness” along with it.
Oh well. Got a server error on the longer take and didn’t see it in any server reply, so I punched it up a little and re-sent it. Imagine my surprise now that everyone gets treated with two versions.
Let’s also not ignore the fact that, if the artist rendering is accurate, the Universe is also a butt.
Now that you mention it …..
Gor’ blimey; two big bangs. That’s gonna put our priests in a sweat! Which one was done by god, or are there two gods? Three -in-one was hard enough to get my head around at the age of eight years old!
Picture looks like a green butt farting purple
Which is exactly how this universe was formed.
Touching. Two ass clown comments showing deep mutual love.
The beginning of everything and the trajectory to end is all crystal clear. understand and submit to the will of the creator. Instead of chasing behind unwanted and outdated knowledge, and focus on the clear single concept and Act accordingly.
Absolutely… We must all submit to the will of Klombadrov, the goat-walrus god of the universe.
Why is this presented as “science”?
This is a religious discussion, with no science based origins in site.
Perhaps some have faith in dark matter, but let’s not confuse that with science.
The “Dark Big Bang” is a theoretical concept suggesting that there might have been a second origin event in the universe’s history, focused on the creation of dark matter. Unlike the traditional Big Bang, which accounts for the origin of visible matter, energy, and space-time, the Dark Big Bang would involve processes that birthed the dark matter that we observe indirectly today.ehallpass
I love hearing everyone’s opinion on this there are so many thoughts I love it