The Dark Big Bang: Unveiling the Universe’s Hidden Second Origin

New research into dark matter suggests it might have originated from a “Dark Big Bang,” distinct from the traditional Big Bang.

This theory, which posits a separate cosmic event as the source of dark matter, could change how we understand the universe’s early moments. Upcoming gravitational wave detection experiments could provide critical evidence to support this theory.

Alternative Theory of Dark Matter Genesis

A research collaboration between a Colgate University professor and student is shedding light on a groundbreaking theory that could transform our understanding of dark matter’s origins.

Assistant Professor of Physics and Astronomy Cosmin Ilie and Richard Casey ’24 have delved into a bold idea proposed by University of Texas at Austin scientists Katherine Freese and Martin Winkler. This theory suggests that dark matter may have emerged from a separate event, dubbed the “Dark Big Bang,” which occurred shortly after the universe’s formation.

Unveiling the Dark Big Bang Theory

Traditionally, scientists believe that all matter, including dark matter, originated from a single event — the Big Bang. This marked the end of the cosmic inflation period, a rapid expansion of the universe, when vacuum energy transformed into a hot plasma of radiation and particles, setting the stage for the universe as we know it.

One of the most pressing mysteries is the origin and the nature of dark matter, which accounts for about 25% of the energy budget of the Universe today. While not yet directly detected in underground experiments, or observed in accelerators, the gravitational effects of dark matter have been firmly established on galactic and extragalactic scales. Moreover, dark matter leaves observable imprints on the electromagnetic afterglow of the Big Bang, the so-called cosmic microwave background radiation.

Dark Matter’s Distinct Origins

In 2023, Freese and Winkler proposed that dark matter, unlike ordinary matter, may have arisen from a distinct Big Bang event, which could have taken place months after the conventional Big Bang.[1] In this model, dark matter particles are produced via the decay of a quantum field that only couples to the Dark Sector and is initially trapped in a false metastable vacuum state.

In their recent study,[2] Ilie and Casey explore and refine this Dark Big Bang model by determining all the possible scenarios for its realization that remain consistent with current experimental data. Most notably, their work uncovers a previously unexplored range of possible parameters that could explain dark matter’s origin. The study also determines the potential observable consequences of these new scenarios, particularly the generation of gravitational waves that could be detectable by future experiments.

Prospects of Gravitational Wave Detection

“Detecting gravitational waves generated by the Dark Big Bang could provide crucial evidence for this new theory of dark matter,” said Ilie “With current experiments like the International Pulsar Timing Array (IPTA) and the Square Kilometer Array (SKA) on the horizon, we may soon have the tools to test this model in unprecedented ways.”

Future Implications and Research Directions

The 2023 detection of background gravitational waves by the NANOGrav collaboration, part of IPTA, could be linked to a realization of the Dark Big Bang. As future experiments provide more precise measurements, the study’s findings could help refine our understanding of the parameters governing the Dark Big Bang and potentially confirm it as the true origin of dark matter.

The implications of these discoveries could extend beyond dark matter, as they offer a new perspective on the early history of the universe and the forces that shaped its evolution. The search for answers to the mysteries of dark matter and its origins continues to drive research at the forefront of modern cosmology.

References:

“Dark matter and gravitational waves from a dark big bang” by Katherine Freese and Martin Wolfgang Winkler, 20 April 2023, Physical Review D .

DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevD.107.083522 “Dark sector tunneling field potentials for a dark big bang” by Richard Casey and Cosmin Ilie, 15 November 2024, Physical Review D.

DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevD.110.103522

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.