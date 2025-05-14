The Great Cosmic Wiggle: Quasars Reveal Gravity’s Hidden Rhythm

Gravitational waves are constantly washing over Earth, but an astrophysicist aims to capture them in an entirely new way—by watching distant quasars appear to wiggle due to spacetime distortions.
Using data from the Gaia satellite, he’s searching for three-dimensional effects that previous techniques might have missed.
Exploring a New Method to Detect Gravitational Waves
Astrophysicist Jeremy Darling from the University of Colorado Boulder is exploring a bold new method to measure one of the most mysterious forces in the cosmos: the gravitational wave background. These invisible waves ripple constantly through space, subtly stretching and squeezing the very fabric of the universe.
Published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, Darling’s research could help unlock deep cosmic secrets, including how gravity behaves at its most basic level. By capturing more precise measurements of gravitational waves, scientists hope to uncover the many “flavors” of gravity that may exist across the universe.
“There is a lot we can learn from getting these precise measurements of gravitational waves,” said Darling, professor in the Department of Astrophysical and Planetary Sciences. “Different flavors of gravity could lead to lots of different kinds of gravitational waves.”
Black Hole Collisions and Cosmic Ripples
To understand these waves, imagine Earth as a tiny buoy floating in a vast, stormy ocean. That ocean is space itself, and gravitational waves are the swells passing beneath.
According to Darling, the waves come from some of the most dramatic events in the universe. Throughout cosmic history, gigantic black holes have spiraled toward each other, eventually crashing together in colossal collisions. These epic mergers are thought to unleash powerful gravitational waves that ripple across the cosmos.
These waves continuously wash over Earth, but they’re incredibly subtle. The ones Darling aims to measure move slowly, taking years or even decades to pass by. Although we can’t feel them, these gentle undulations may hold the key to understanding the universe in a whole new way.
Pulsars: Clocks of the Cosmos
In 2023, a team of scientists belonging to the NANOGrav collaboration achieved a coup by measuring that cosmic wave pool. The group recorded how the universe’s gravitational wave background stretched and squeezed spacetime, affecting the light coming to Earth from celestial objects known as pulsars, which act somewhat like cosmic clocks.
But those detailed measurements only captured how gravitational waves move in a single direction—akin to waves flowing directly toward and away from a shoreline. Darling, in contrast, wants to see how gravitational waves also move from side to side and up and down compared to Earth.
Quasars and a New Technique
In his latest study, the astrophysicist got help from another class of celestial objects: quasars, or unusually bright, supermassive black holes sitting at the centers of galaxies. Darling searches for signals from gravitational waves by precisely measuring how quasars move compared to each other in the sky. He hasn’t spotted those signals yet, but that could change as more data becomes available.
“Gravitational waves operate in three dimensions,” Darling said. “They stretch and squeeze spacetime along our line of sight, but they also cause objects to appear to move back and forth in the sky.”
Galaxies in Motion
The research drills down on the notoriously tricky task of studying how celestial objects move, a field known as astrometry.
Darling explained that quasars rest millions of light-years or more from Earth. As the glow from these objects speeds toward Earth, it doesn’t necessarily proceed in a straight line. Instead, passing gravitational waves will deflect that light, almost like a baseball pitcher throwing a curve ball.
Those quasars aren’t actually moving in space, but from Earth, they might look like they are—a sort of cosmic wiggling happening all around us.
Wiggling Lights and Massive Challenges
“If you lived for millions of years, and you could actually observe these incredibly tiny motions, you’d see these quasars wiggling back and forth,” Darling said.
Or that’s the theory. In practice, scientists have struggled to observe those wiggles. In part, that’s because these motions are hard to observe, requiring a precision 10 times greater than it would take to watch a human fingernail growing on the moon from Earth. But our planet is also moving through space. Our planet orbits the sun at a speed of roughly 67,000 miles per hour, and the sun itself is hurtling through space at a blistering 850,000 miles per hour.
Earth’s Wild Ride Through Space
Detecting the signal from gravitational waves, in other words, requires disentangling Earth’s own motion from the apparent motion of quasars. To begin that process, Darling drew on data from the European Space Agency’s Gaia satellite. Since Gaia’s launch in 2013, its science team has released observations of more than a million quasars over about three years.
Darling took those observations, split the quasars into pairs, and then carefully measured how those pairs moved relative to each other.
Awaiting Future Revelations
His findings aren’t detailed enough yet to prove that gravitational waves are making quasars wiggle. But, Darling said, it’s an important search—unraveling the physics of gravitational waves, for example, could help scientists understand how galaxies evolve in our universe and help them test fundamental assumptions about gravity.
The astrophysicist could get some help in that pursuit soon. In 2026, the Gaia team plans to release five-and-a-half more years of quasar observations, providing a new trove of data that might just reveal the secrets of the universe’s gravitational wave background.
“If we can see millions of quasars, then maybe we can find these signals buried in that very large dataset,” he said.
Reference: “A New Approach to the Low-frequency Stochastic Gravitational-wave Background: Constraints from Quasars and the Astrometric Hellings–Downs Curve” by Jeremy Darling, 27 March 2025, The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/adbf0d
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I like the analogy used to describe how gravitational waves profligate through the universe , waves from a pool of calm water created when a droplet / object contacts the surface , similar to my analogy the difference would be the wave is not a transfer of energy substance . My thought has a more sensitive nature of observation , visuale in nature , understanding how vision is corrected by how eye glasses focus sight at different measurements like far sighted compared to near sighted , the lens is curved and in recent studies have shown micro swirls with in the lens material , as the wave moves through time and space a micro distortion in visual orientation would acure . remember it is stated that gravitational waves are very subtle and hard to detect a energy level less prominent than a visual distortion . we do see some waves colliding in a visual distortion when telescopes use gravitational lensing to get a picture of the furthest systems in the universe . The speed of light may also have a barring on the observation . Einstein’s twist at the speed of light .
There is no intersection of light,with the Gravitational Wave,is an Axiom.Both,light and GW have identical path from any specific source;with,for any two different sources,no contradiction is present between these two kinds of waves.
But,the author is right,that wiggle in light from a pair of Quasars is due to gravitational wave,or due to relative change in the gravity,when comparing to these two in the pair under observation.
Note 2505_172043,180653_Source1. Analyzing [】]
Gravity in relativity has a distorted spacetime produced by an object with acceleration (qpeoms).
1.
Quasars reveal the hidden rhythm of gravity. Gravitational waves are constantly appearing, but we wanted to capture them in a whole new way. That is, observing the distant quasars seem to be shaking due to space-time distortion.
_[1-2] The gravitational wave differs only in direction from the electromagnetic wave in msbase. The gravitational wave has a value of banc.-1. It distorts space-time out of inertia with the acceleration of an object moving by bringing down nk material.
_[1-3]Collision of black holes has a sparse locality principle (*). Black holes are originally distributed in terms of the sms.oms.vix.ain principle (*?) which lies in zz’.line. View 1. General Relativity principle (*?). Their collision is a very rare phenomenon of the special relativity principle qms.qvix.qcell. Hmm.
_[3-2] A gravitational wave is an arrangement of msbase caused by the acceleration of an object. Although many arrangements are wrinkles, the wrinkles that actually appear are in a limited range of appearance 4. Solving this reveals 2^43 msbase.galaxy.
Quasars are divergent modes of qms.qvix.qcell of nbanc(*), the differential lump (*) susceptibility of msbase.
Any moving, accelerating object produces gravity. Then, if there is no object, ems.ims has no gravity? (*) os.fièeld is the equation of state (EOS), a function of zero sum’s state with no object.
View 1.
sample 1.vix.a’6//vixx.a(b1,g3,k3,o5,n6)
b0acfd|0000e0
000ac0|f00bde
0c0fab|000e0d
e00d0c|0b0fa0
f000e0|b0dac0
d0f000|cae0b0
0b000f|0ead0c
0deb00|ac000f
ced0ba|00f000
a0b00e|0dc0f0
0ace00|df000b
0f00d0|e0bc0a
≈≈≈========
Source 1.
https://scitechdaily.com/the-great-cosmic-wiggle-quasars-reveal-gravitys-hidden-rhythm/
1-1.
Exploring new ways to detect gravitational waves
University of Colorado Boulder astrophysicist Jeremy Darling is exploring a new way to measure the gravitational wave background, one of the most mysterious forces in the universe. This invisible wave continuously vibrates through space, subtly increasing and compressing the structure of the universe itself.
Darling’s research can help reveal the deep secrets of the universe, including how gravity works at its most basic levels. Scientists hope that by measuring gravitational waves more precisely, they will be able to reveal the “characteristics” of the various gravitational forces that can exist throughout the universe.
1-2.
A lot can be learned by measuring gravitational waves so precisely. [The more types of gravity, the more various types of gravitational waves are generated] can occur.
1-3. Black Hole Collision and Waves in the Universe
To understand these waves, imagine Earth as a small buoy floating in a vast, stormy sea. The ocean is the universe itself, and gravitational waves are the waves passing beneath it.
According to Darling, these gravitational waves originate from some of the most dramatic events in the universe. Throughout the history of the universe [giant black holes spiral towards each other] and eventually collide with each other, causing massive collisions. These grand mergers are believed to emit powerful gravitational waves that cause wavelengths throughout the universe.
1-4.
These waves are constantly sweeping through Earth, but their magnitude is incredibly subtle. The waves Darling is trying to measure move slowly, and it takes years or decades to pass. Although we cannot feel it, these calm waves may hold the key to understanding the universe in a whole new way.
2. Pulsar: The Clock of the Universe
In 2023, a team of scientists from the NANOGrav collaboration group measured the cosmic wave pool and achieved remarkable results. The research team recorded how the gravitational wave background in space stretches and compresses space-time, and how it affects light entering Earth from pulsars.
However, these detailed measurements were able to capture the gravitational waves moving in only one direction, similar to the moving waves moving in a straight line towards the coastline. In contrast, Darling wants to see how gravitational waves move from side to side and up and down compared to the Earth.
Quasars and New Technologies
In a recent study, the astrophysicist was helped by another kind of celestial body: quasars, an unusually bright supergiant black hole located at the center of the galaxy. Darling looks for gravitational wave signals by precisely measuring how quasars move around each other in the sky. He has yet to find these signals, but that could change as more data becomes available.
“Gravity waves work in three dimensions,” Darling said. “Gravity waves not only extend and compress space and time along our field of view, but they also make things look like they’re moving back and forth in the sky.”
a moving galaxy
This research delves deeply into the field of astrometry, a notoriously tricky task of studying how celestial bodies move.
Darling explained that quasars are millions of light years away from Earth. When the light from these celestial bodies travels fast toward Earth, it does not necessarily go in a straight line. Rather, the passing gravitational wave bends the light, just like a baseball pitcher throwing a curveball.
The quasar does not actually move in space, but it may appear to be moving when viewed from Earth. It’s a kind of cosmic shaking that happens around us.