The Unexpected Gut Health Risk of Cutting Out Sugar

A surprising study found that cutting out sugar completely may disrupt the gut microbiome and worsen metabolic health.

Cutting sugar out of your diet entirely may not be as beneficial as many people assume. New research in mice suggests that completely eliminating sucrose could have unintended effects on gut health and metabolism.

The findings were presented at ENDO 2026, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in Chicago, Illinois.

“Completely removing sucrose from a low-fat diet may unexpectedly disrupt gut health and promote inflammation and metabolic dysfunction, highlighting that balanced nutrition is more important than simply eliminating sugar,” said Rasheed Ahmad, Ph.D., principal scientist and head of the Immunology & Microbiology Department at the Dasman Diabetes Institute in Kuwait City, Kuwait. The institute was founded by Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences.

Sugar-Free Diet and Gut Health

To explore the effects of removing sugar from the diet, researchers studied two groups of mice for 16 weeks. One group consumed a low-fat diet that contained sucrose, while the other received a low-fat diet with no sucrose.

The team measured several indicators of metabolic health, including glucose tolerance, insulin sensitivity, circulating metabolic hormones, the composition of the gut microbiome, and levels of inflammation in the colon and liver.

Metabolic Problems Despite Similar Weight

Although the mice on the sugar-free diet did not gain more weight than the control group, they showed several concerning changes. These animals developed poorer glucose regulation, insulin resistance, imbalances in gut microbes, inflammation in the intestines, and changes associated with fatty liver disease.

“The findings suggest that complete removal of sucrose from a low-fat diet may negatively affect gut microbiota and metabolic health,” Ahmad said. “The study highlights the importance of maintaining balanced dietary carbohydrates to support gut and immune homeostasis.”

According to the researchers, little was previously known about the potential consequences of low-fat diets that completely eliminate sugar.

Implications for Future Dietary Advice

“This research may influence future dietary recommendations by emphasizing the importance of maintaining a healthy gut microbiome rather than focusing only on sugar restriction,” Ahmad said. “In the long term, these findings could help improve strategies for preventing and managing metabolic disorders, fatty liver disease and chronic inflammatory conditions.”

The researchers say the results underscore the need to consider how dietary changes affect the gut microbiome and overall metabolic health, rather than focusing exclusively on reducing sugar intake.

“Studies such as this reflect our institute’s commitment to advancing evidence-based scientific discoveries that improve public health outcomes and deepen our understanding of metabolic disease,” said Faisal Hamed Al-Refaei, MD, Acting Director General of Dasman Diabetes Institute.

Meeting: ENDO 2026

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