These Breast Cancer Facts Could Save Your Life

A nursing professor dispels common myths, explains the risks, and highlights promising new treatments.

Breast cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in the world and remains a major cause of cancer-related illness in the United States. A new case is identified in the U.S. roughly every two minutes, and in 2025 alone, more than 317,000 women and 2,800 men are expected to hear the words “you have breast cancer,” according to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Despite advances in screening and treatment that have improved survival for many, the disease still affects people across all ages, races, and communities, with persistent disparities in who is diagnosed early and who benefits most from newer therapies.

Biologically, breast cancer is not a single disease but a collection of related cancers that begin when cells in the breast start growing and dividing uncontrollably. These malignant cells can arise in different parts of the breast, such as the milk ducts or lobules, and are driven by a mix of genetic mutations, hormonal signals, and changes in the surrounding tissue environment.

Tumors are classified by features like hormone receptor status (estrogen and progesterone receptors), HER2 expression, and specific molecular signatures, which together influence how aggressive the cancer is and which treatments are likely to work.

At The University of Texas at Arlington, nursing professor Zhaoli Liu is a leading researcher in the field of breast cancer. Her work includes numerous publications, among them a recent article in Geriatric Nursing that examines how the disease is detected in older women.

In this Q&A, Dr. Liu shared her insights on the disease and the latest research.

What are the most common myths about breast cancer?

Dr. Liu: Many people think breast cancer only affects women or shows up as a lump, but men can get it, too, and warning signs include changes in breast shape, skin, or nipples. Also, most cases occur without a family history, and young women can be at risk. Screening and follow-up care are essential. Treatments vary and surgery isn’t always a mastectomy.

How has breast cancer awareness and detection improved in recent years?

Dr. Liu: Over the past decade, breast cancer awareness and detection have improved through public education, better screening, and advanced imaging like 3D mammography. Genetic testing and personalized risk assessments also help identify high-risk individuals earlier, leading to earlier diagnoses and better outcomes.

Can lifestyle choices like diet and exercise really reduce breast cancer risk?

Dr. Liu: Yes, recent studies highlight that both exercise and diet play significant roles in reducing breast cancer risk and improving outcomes for those diagnosed. Engaging in regular physical activity is associated with a 10%-20% lower risk of developing breast cancer, according to Komen.org.

A study based on data in the UK also found that even minimal daily activity, such as five minutes of vigorous intermittent physical activity, can reduce cancer risk by up to 32%. Post-treatment exercise has been shown to decrease the risk of recurrence and improve survival rates. For diet, studies have shown that a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and fiber, and low in processed foods, may enhance treatment responses and reduce recurrence risk.

Additionally, the Mediterranean diet, emphasizing whole, minimally processed foods, has been linked to a protective effect, especially among postmenopausal women. There is currently insufficient evidence on diets such as ketogenic or low-carbohydrate diets, low-fat diets, functional foods, or fasting to improve outcomes.

What warning signs should people watch for and get checked right away?

Dr. Liu: Early warning signs of breast cancer include lumps or thickened areas, changes in breast shape or skin (like dimpling or redness), and nipple changes such as inversion or unusual discharge. Persistent breast or nipple pain should also be checked.

Noticing these changes early and getting them evaluated can greatly improve outcomes.

What new treatments are giving patients more hope today?

Dr. Liu: We are moving toward more personalized and targeted treatments, which enhance outcomes for patients. These include oral targeted therapies such as Inluriyo and Inavolisib combinations, which slow down cancer more effectively by going after specific mutations.

Antibody-drug conjugates such as Enhertu and datopotamab deruxtecan act like “smart chemo,” delivering drugs directly to cancer cells with fewer side effects. Finally, better imaging and surgical tools help surgeons identify and remove tumors more precisely.

What’s the best advice you’d give someone who wants to lower their risk?

Dr. Liu: The most important thing is to stay proactive. Prevention starts with awareness and healthy habits. Maintaining a balanced diet, staying physically active, limiting alcohol, and avoiding tobacco can help reduce risk.

Most importantly, remember that routine screenings should begin at the age of 40, or earlier if you have higher risk factors, according to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

Reference: “Disparities in breast cancer detection modalities and outcomes among geriatric female cancer patients” by Zhaoli Liu, Mathilda Nicot-Cartsonis, Biai D.E. Digbeu, Daoqi Gao, Sharon H. Giordano and Yong-Fang Kuo, 7 July 2025, Geriatric Nursing.

DOI: 10.1016/j.gerinurse.2025.103514

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