    Space

    This Martian Region Is Hiding Thousands of Kilometers of Ancient Rivers

    By Royal Astronomical Society5 Comments7 Mins Read
    Mars Riverbeds Art Concept
    More than 15,000 kilometers of fossilized rivers have been found on Mars, offering striking evidence that rain-fed water once flowed across the surface, reshaping our understanding of the planet’s past climate. (Artist’s concept.) Credit: SciTechDaily.com

    In a dramatic new discovery, scientists have identified over 15,000 kilometers of ancient riverbeds on Mars, revealing that vast regions of the planet were once crisscrossed by flowing water.

    These winding ridges, preserved in the Martian highlands, suggest that rainfall—not just glacial melt—once played a major role in shaping the Red Planet’s surface. The findings, mapped using high-resolution orbital data, challenge long-held views of Mars as cold and dry, pointing instead to a time when it may have been warm, wet, and far more Earth-like than we imagined.

    Massive Network of Ancient Riverbeds on Mars

    Scientists have uncovered over 15,000 kilometers of ancient riverbeds on Mars, offering strong evidence that the planet may have once been far wetter than previously believed.

    The team examined features known as fluvial sinuous ridges (FSR), or inverted channels, located in Noachis Terra, a region in Mars’ southern highlands. These formations likely originated when river-deposited sediments hardened and were later left exposed as the surrounding landscape gradually eroded.

    Moderately Eroded Fluvial Sinuous Ridge
    A moderately eroded fluvial sinuous ridge (FSR), with lots of small craters in it, that stands out clearly above the surrounding material. To the north east it emerges from a small valley and becomes progressively clearer to the west, until it disappears. There is a clear curve in the FSR, likely a meander. North of the FSR is a round, flat feature that was likely an impact crater, which was filled with water or sediment. Credit: NASA/JPL/MSSS/The Murray Lab

    Similar ridge systems have been identified in other parts of Mars, but their widespread presence in Noachis Terra suggests that flowing water was once common there. Precipitation is considered the most likely source behind this extensive water activity.

    This new research was led by Adam Losekoot, a PhD candidate at the Open University and funded by the UK Space Agency. He presented the findings at the 2025 National Astronomy Meeting of the Royal Astronomical Society, held in Durham.

    Mars Ridge FSR
    Two east-west branches of an FSR. These preserve an area where a river split and then rejoined (off image). The lower branch is heavily eroded and quite spread out, the upper branch is narrower but more clearly preserved. These may have been exposed for different amounts of time, undergone different geological processes, or represent different periods of river activity. There are remnants of an infilling material within the ridge and a meander where the branch turns back towards the lower trunk. Between the two branches is a kind of mesa, this may be a pedestal of harder material or a crater that was filled in with the same material as the FSRs. Credit: NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

    Geological Stability During a Climate Shift

    The findings indicate that surface water may have been stable in Noachis Terra during the Noachian-Hesperian transition, a period of geologic and climatic change around 3.7 billion years ago.

    Noachis Terra has not been studied as extensively as other regions of Mars, in part because it contains few valley networks, which are branching erosional features that have traditionally been used to infer historical rainfall and runoff.

    The study instead focuses on fluvial sinuous ridges as an alternate form of evidence for ancient surface water.

    Mars FSR HiRISE IRB
    Branch of an FSR in HiRISE in a merged IRB image. Horizontal layers clear in the side of the main ridge and channel infill present on top of the ridge. The layers are evidence of the ridge material being formed by sediment in a river environment. Credit: NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

    The Context Camera, called CTX, provides a big-picture, background view of the terrain around smaller rock and mineral targets that are studied by other cameras on Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. CTX makes observations simultaneously with high-resolution images collected by HiRISE and data collected by the mineral-finding CRISM spectrometer.

    Noachis Terra: A Martian Geological Time Capsule

    “Studying Mars, particularly an underexplored region like Noachis Terra, is really exciting because it’s an environment that has been largely unchanged for billions of years. It’s a time capsule that records fundamental geological processes in a way that just isn’t possible here on Earth,” said Losekoot.

    He and his team used data from three orbital instruments: the Context Camera (CTX), the Mars Orbiter Laser Altimeter (MOLA), and the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE).

    These datasets allowed the team to map the locations, lengths, and morphologies of ridge systems across a wide area.

    Mars Narrow FSR
    Merged IRB image of a narrow FSR with a pointed top (pinnacle ridge) and a meander. The pointed top may show that this FSR has been eroded heavily for a long time until only a narrow peak remains, or it may be that only a narrow part of the original river infill has been preserved. Credit: NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

    The High Resolution Imaging Experiment is known as HiRISE. It takes pictures that cover vast areas of Martian terrain while being able to see features as small as a kitchen table, and has photographed hundreds of targeted swaths of Mars’ surface in unprecedented detail. The camera operates in visible wavelengths, the same as human eyes, but with a telescopic lens that produces images at resolutions never before seen in planetary exploration missions. These high-resolution images enable scientists to distinguish objects on Mars about 3 feet (1 meter) and to study the morphology (surface structure) in a much more comprehensive manner than ever before.

    Ridge Systems Suggest Long-Term Water Flow

    Many of the features appear as isolated ridge segments, while others form systems extending for hundreds of kilometers and rising tens of meters above the surrounding terrain.

    The broad distribution and form of these ridges suggest that they likely formed over a geologically significant period under relatively stable surface conditions.

    The spatial distribution and extent of the features indicate that the water source was precipitation.

    “Our work is a new piece of evidence that suggests that Mars was once a much more complex and active planet than it is now, which is such an exciting thing to be involved in,” said Losekoot.

    Heavily Eroded Fluvial Sinuous Ridge on Mars
    Color image of a flat top, heavily eroded fluvial sinuous ridge (FSR) on Mars. Sand dunes can be seen migrating over the top of the FSR. Credit: NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

    The Mars Orbiter Laser Altimeter (MOLA) was an instrument on the Mars Global Surveyor (MGS) spacecraft that mapped the topography of Mars using laser altimetry. It operated from September 1997 to June 2001, collecting data on the height of surface features. This data was used to create detailed topographic maps and study the planet’s geology and past climate.

    Warm and Wet Mars? Challenging Old Views

    The fact that the ridges form extensive interconnected systems suggests that the watery conditions must have been relatively long-lived, meaning Noachis Terra experienced warm and wet conditions for a geologically relevant period.

    These findings challenge existing theories that Mars was generally cold and dry, with a few valleys formed by ice-sheet meltwater in sporadic, short periods of warming.

    2. L. E. Joiner on

      Suggesting Mars was once warmer and wet. Was the Sun hotter? Or did Mars once have a dense, Earthlike atmosphere? Or was Mars in a different orbit, closer to the Sun? Many questions!

