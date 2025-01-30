This Simple Diet Tweak Could Help Protect Your Brain Against Dementia

Oral bacteria may impact brain health, and diet could help preserve cognitive function.
The bacteria in your mouth may play a surprising role in brain health, potentially influencing cognitive decline as you age. A new study suggests that a diet rich in nitrates—found in leafy greens and the Mediterranean diet—could support beneficial oral bacteria linked to better memory and lower dementia risk.
A study suggests that the microbial ecosystems in our mouths may influence cognitive function as we age. Interventions like prebiotics, including dietary nitrates, could help slow cognitive decline.
Approximately 15% of older adults experience mild cognitive impairment (MCI), which is the greatest risk factor for developing dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. Previous research has established a link between periodontitis (gum disease) and worsening cognitive function. Scientists have identified two potential pathways connecting oral health to brain health:
- Pathogenic oral bacteria may enter the bloodstream and travel to the brain.
- These harmful bacteria may outcompete nitrate-reducing bacteria, which play a crucial role in producing nitric oxide—a compound essential for synaptic plasticity and long-term potentiation in the brain.
Study on the Oral Microbiome and Cognitive Health
Anni Vanhatalo and colleagues characterized the oral microbiome of 115 participants, 55 of whom had mild cognitive impairment. Some participants had the apolipoprotein E4 (APOE4) allele, which increases risk for cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease. A high relative abundance of bacteria in the genus Neisseria was associated with better executive function and visual attention within the mild cognitive impairment group. Among healthy participants, Neisseria correlated with working memory.
High prevalence of bacteria in the genus Porphyromonas predicted mild cognitive impairment status, while Prevotella intermedia predicted APOE4-carrier status. According to the authors, diet can affect the oral microbiome, and a nitrate-rich diet (such as the Mediterranean and ‘Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension’ diets), favors bacteria associated with good cognitive outcomes.
Reference: “Oral microbiome and nitric oxide biomarkers in older people with mild cognitive impairment and APOE4 genotype” by Joanna E L’Heureux, Anne Corbett, Clive Ballard, David Vauzour, Byron Creese, Paul G Winyard, Andrew M Jones and Anni Vanhatalo, 28 January 2025, PNAS Nexus.
DOI: 10.1093/pnasnexus/pgae543
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Very interesting. My father passed from Dementia at 65 years old. He was always very clean and fit and had impeccable hygiene. He was an Iron Man Triathlete putting on the first one in the Continental United States in 1980 81 and 82 in which he also participated in. I often wonder how he happened to get it and he never had any issues with his teeth and hardly ever was he ill. I look forward to learning more about this.
Brandon Standinger
son of David Standinger.
There was a study abt how the Med diet improves mental & overall health; that study discussed why ppl who actually live in the Mediterranean area live much longer & have few health issues & no dementia. The conclusions & results indicated that a simple intake of one tablespoon of quality olive oil daily would adequately replicate those benefits. Nothing was mentioned as to dental care.
Now that they admit that Statins double your risk of Dementia, glad i refused to take that drug long ago.
All bs…..I live in Europe and people have dementia and Alzheimer’s. All oil make your blood thick specially fried food,salt, pesticides they rot your brain.
Fried food , oil , fat from American cuisine , causes strokes in the brain.
Salt causes hemorrhage in the brain ( stroke) salt rots you stomach lining, salt rots your arteries in the brain hemorrhage….diets in high salt and high fat destroy the brain….end of story.