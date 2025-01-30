This Simple Diet Tweak Could Help Protect Your Brain Against Dementia

Oral bacteria may impact brain health, and diet could help preserve cognitive function.

The bacteria in your mouth may play a surprising role in brain health, potentially influencing cognitive decline as you age. A new study suggests that a diet rich in nitrates—found in leafy greens and the Mediterranean diet—could support beneficial oral bacteria linked to better memory and lower dementia risk.

A study suggests that the microbial ecosystems in our mouths may influence cognitive function as we age. Interventions like prebiotics, including dietary nitrates, could help slow cognitive decline.

Approximately 15% of older adults experience mild cognitive impairment (MCI), which is the greatest risk factor for developing dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. Previous research has established a link between periodontitis (gum disease) and worsening cognitive function. Scientists have identified two potential pathways connecting oral health to brain health:

Pathogenic oral bacteria may enter the bloodstream and travel to the brain. These harmful bacteria may outcompete nitrate-reducing bacteria, which play a crucial role in producing nitric oxide—a compound essential for synaptic plasticity and long-term potentiation in the brain.

Study on the Oral Microbiome and Cognitive Health

Anni Vanhatalo and colleagues characterized the oral microbiome of 115 participants, 55 of whom had mild cognitive impairment. Some participants had the apolipoprotein E4 (APOE4) allele, which increases risk for cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease. A high relative abundance of bacteria in the genus Neisseria was associated with better executive function and visual attention within the mild cognitive impairment group. Among healthy participants, Neisseria correlated with working memory.

High prevalence of bacteria in the genus Porphyromonas predicted mild cognitive impairment status, while Prevotella intermedia predicted APOE4-carrier status. According to the authors, diet can affect the oral microbiome, and a nitrate-rich diet (such as the Mediterranean and ‘Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension’ diets), favors bacteria associated with good cognitive outcomes.

Reference: “Oral microbiome and nitric oxide biomarkers in older people with mild cognitive impairment and APOE4 genotype” by Joanna E L’Heureux, Anne Corbett, Clive Ballard, David Vauzour, Byron Creese, Paul G Winyard, Andrew M Jones and Anni Vanhatalo, 28 January 2025, PNAS Nexus.

DOI: 10.1093/pnasnexus/pgae543

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