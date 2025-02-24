Scientists Just Found a Major Problem With Vitamin B12 Guidelines – And Your Brain Might Be at Risk

Your brain might not be getting enough B12 — even if your levels are considered “normal.”
A new study suggests that older adults with lower B12, even within the accepted range, show signs of cognitive decline and brain damage. Researchers found that these individuals had slower thinking and reaction times, along with white matter lesions linked to dementia.
Normal B12 Levels Still Linked to Brain Deficiency
Getting the recommended amount of vitamin B12 is essential for making DNA, red blood cells, and nerve tissue. But new research suggests that meeting the minimum requirement may not be enough — especially for older adults. In fact, having lower B12 levels, even within the normal range, could increase the risk of cognitive impairment.
A study led by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco found that healthy older adults with lower B12 levels showed signs of neurological and cognitive decline. These individuals had more damage to the brain’s white matter — the nerve fibers that enable different parts of the brain to communicate — and performed worse on tests measuring cognitive and visual processing speeds compared to those with higher B12 levels.
The study was published in Annals of Neurology on February 10.
Rethinking B12 Guidelines for Brain Health
Senior study author Dr. Ari J. Green, from UCSF’s Departments of Neurology and Ophthalmology and the Weill Institute for Neurosciences, says the findings raise concerns about current B12 recommendations.
“Previous studies that defined healthy amounts of B12 may have missed subtle functional manifestations of high or low levels that can affect people without causing overt symptoms,” said Green, noting that clear deficiencies of the vitamin are commonly associated with a type of anemia. “Revisiting the definition of B12 deficiency to incorporate functional biomarkers could lead to earlier intervention and prevention of cognitive decline.”
Lower B12 Correlates with Slower Processing Speeds, Brain Lesions
In the study, researchers enrolled 231 healthy participants without dementia or mild cognitive impairment, whose average age was 71. They were recruited through the Brain Aging Network for Cognitive Health (BrANCH) study at UCSF.
Their blood B12 amounts averaged 414.8 pmol/L, well above the U.S. minimum of 148 pmol/L. Adjusted for factors like age, sex, education, and cardiovascular risks, researchers looked at the biologically active component of B12, which provides a more accurate measure of the amount of the vitamin that the body can utilize. In cognitive testing, participants with lower active B12 were found to have slower processing speed, relating to subtle cognitive decline. Its impact was amplified by older age. They also showed significant delays responding to visual stimuli, indicating slower visual processing speeds and generally slower brain conductivity.
Cognitive Decline Could Affect More People Than Expected
MRIs revealed a higher volume of lesions in the participants’ white matter, which may be associated with cognitive decline, dementia or stroke.
While the study volunteers were older adults, who may have a specific vulnerability to lower levels of B12, co-first author Alexandra Beaudry-Richard, MSc, said that these lower levels could “impact cognition to a greater extent than what we previously thought, and may affect a much larger proportion of the population than we realize.” Beaudry-Richard is currently completing her doctorate in research and medicine at the UCSF Department of Neurology and the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Ottawa.
Rethinking B12 Deficiency and Supplementation
“In addition to redefining B12 deficiency, clinicians should consider supplementation in older patients with neurological symptoms even if their levels are within normal limits,” she said. “Ultimately, we need to invest in more research about the underlying biology of B12 insufficiency, since it may be a preventable cause of cognitive decline.”
Reference: “Vitamin B12 Levels Association with Functional and Structural Biomarkers of Central Nervous System Injury in Older Adults” by Alexandra Beaudry-Richard, Ahmed Abdelhak, Rowan Saloner, Simone Sacco, Shivany C. Montes, Frederike C. Oertel, Christian Cordano, Nour Jabassini, Kirtana Ananth, Apraham Gomez, Azeen Keihani, Makenna Chapman, Sree Javvadi, Shikha Saha, Adam Staffaroni, Christopher Songster, Martin Warren, John W. Boscardin, Joel Kramer, Bruce Miller, Joshua W. Miller, Ralph Green and Ari J. Green, 10 February 2025,Annals of Neurology.
DOI: 10.1002/ana.27200
Authors: Co-first author is Ahmed Abdelhak, MD, PhD, of the UCSF Department of Neurology and the Weill Institute for Neurosciences. For a full list of authors, please see the study.
Funding and Disclosures: Westridge Foundation and the Canadian Institutes of Health and Research. There are no conflicts of interest to report.
Well… heh heh… we screwed up the guidelines that we have been preaching to you for decades.
But trust us… THIS TIME we’ll get it right. Honest…. really.
That’s science bud, its a work in progress. What’s your alternative solution?
I’ve finally realized after 60 yrs that science is very flawed…a lot of bs. Check out Weinstein’s talk on the waste of time strong theory was for about 20 yrs. And they knew early on that it was bs..it just became a mini industry.
Science is an iterative process. Hypothesize, test, retest, revisit, rinse, and repeat.
Science, is, of course, flawed. The process is limited by the tools we have or can develop to test, collect, and analyze data, and by our own predilections towards bias. But, the Scientific Method still remains the best tool we currently have for understanding the world around, within, and beyond us.
Many people confuse what they believe with what they know. Testing and retesting is what divides belief from fact and, while, sure, there are many times that testing has shown that a held belief was correct, there are just as many, if not more, that a belief was shown to be incorrect.
Anyone who claims that research and testing of a theory is a waste of time is a terrible scientist.
Agreed. So long data isn’t manipulated, cherrypicked etc. and the scientific process is done correctly. Problem is, and especially these days, science is not done correctly and data is manipulated. There’s the famous quote by Mark Twain about statistics: “There are lies, damned lies, and statistics.” – Mark Twain, highlighting the potential for manipulation with statistics. Or
I loved this comment. Spot on!
“Many people confuse what they believe with what they know.”
So true, and quotable. Many also wrap their identities up into their ideas, and become so entrenched that the idea that anyone pose a question to challenge that idea becomes…. heretical. Blasphemous.
At which point an individual is no longer a scientist, but a dogmatist. I hope we are coming into a Renaissance of a sort where people begin questioning what they know to make sure it is correct, or continue to challenge the norms in constructive, meaningful ways. But that can only happen if people have the courage to think outside the box. Great post!🏆
I inject b12 every 3 weeks due to stomach surgery that interferes with absorption. My PCP does not like my b12 levels but my oncologist supports my intake. I tried weening off but all hell broke loose. I’ll continue my regimen, I’m 76 an RN and am working on a substance abuse certificate. Know your body!
The iterative process is undertaken when sufficient anomalies require it.
Honestly my first thought way what’s preventing the absorption of b12 or what’s causing the lack of it, simply taking vitamins doesn’t seem to be the answers.
Science is flawed to a degree. If you don’t succeed the first time, try try again. Back and forth, up and down, here we go round and round. But these tools of research, is all we have. But science does work, and history plays apart every time. Just got to use the tools to figure it out. Funny thing though, one of those tools is the brain trying to figure it all out. The brain trying to figure the brain all out. Science will get it right, but it will take time. Research takes time and patience, and some of the sharpest scientist all know this.
What should always be top-of-mind is that science literally means “to know”. The Google AI generates a definition that reads, “The word “science” comes from the Latin word scientia, which means “knowledge” or “understanding”. Since what we know is fundamentally linked to our perceptions of how we quantify and qualify our data, what we know will always be up for debate as far as we have the ability to perceive each other’s reality and experience. Just as a color-blind individual cannot experience red and green, for example to give us the correct answer that grass is green, what we know will always be limited by how well we relate to each other…. For all intents and purposes.
To little to late for many!
The simple fact you lived to 60 and able to post your opinion on a world wide outlet should be all that’s needed to believe in science.
… And the criteria for truth is still “scientific evidence” umpteen trials with and without placebo… Common sense is my truth thermometer.
Was it ever common though?😏
Lol I’m sorry. I HAD to… It’s just too funny. Even when Common Sense was written, I think it had a bit of a satirical overtone then. Lol I agree btw.
This research conclusion is likely too premature and likely needs additional testing. This reminds of testing of OTC sleep aid diphenhydramine around a decade ago which supposedly led to Alzheimer’s. Turned to NOT be accurate. This “science” website are in such a hurry to announce the next BiG discovery that all kinds of misleading conclusions are made into headlines. I believe this crap when multiple studies provide the same conclusions for tears on end. I say this because I’ve been taking mega doses of B12 for decades and am now 70 with no impairment. AND two out of three uncles DIED from Alzheimer’s younger than me. And there is no reason to assume they took any vitamins at all much less the mege doses that I’ve taken for decades and continue to take.
Your comment at the beginning seemed to be denying their study results and at the end was agreeing. ???
How much do you take?
But why are some of us deficient if we eat meat every day?
Hmmm, I think it is important to recognize that a lot of people are unable to utilize the non-mwthylated B12 (cyanocobalamin). Providers should recommend methylated B12 for everyone.
I think almost everything that can be said, has been except for this one thought: which is better? I turn to another researcher, a dietician, who has much more experience than I at evaluating the different forms of any nutrient. I strongly recommend any future reader of the forum to continue researching to learn anything new that might present. The speed at which we are making discoveries now surpasses the ability for us to disseminate this information to other people outside of the singular discipline. The information from the summary provided in the article linked below reads as follows:
“Methylcobalamin and cyanocobalamin are two forms of vitamin B12 used in supplements. While methylcobalamin is naturally found in foods, cyanocobalamin is synthetically produced. Cyanocobalamin is often preferred for supplements because it’s less expensive and more stable.”
https://www.verywellhealth.com/methylcobalamin-vs-cyanocobalamin-8423403#:~:text=Bioavailability%20and%20Absorption,-During%20digestion%2C%20your&text=Bioavailability%20refers%20to%20the%20amount,bioavailability%2C%20research%20results%20are%20mixed.&text=More%20research%20may%20be%20necessary,found%20to%20provide%20health%20benefits.
In a little while, wait for it, wait for it, they will say something else.
Agreed
There is another pathway which is totally missed if you only take methyl. Hydroxo / adeno cobalamin prevent demyelination of nerves. A combination of the two (or three) may be best. I have no experience of cyano although I know it’s common in US.
This is hugely valuable information with a very simple solution for improvement. Take more vitamin B12 and D.
We need major changes in the NIH, CDC, and a removal of ideological bias from “science.” Look where “tryst the science” got us with Covid. Did you know that exactly 50% of all temperature data gathered across the globe is NOT FACTUAL AT ALL. They are fully hypothetical based on common assumptions ‘gathered” from what are called “virtual weather stations.” And who could ever forget the infamous headline, “Scientists Underestimate Effect of Volcanic Eruption Under Antarctica?” How the hell could any scientist underestimate 1000s of degrees of lava effect on ice melt.? There is science that is fact. Water is 2 parts hydrogen and 1 part oxygen. E does in fact = MC2. Water evaporates. Precip comes from clouds. But scientists need to hypothesis, no matter how deeply believed, needs be labeled as such. The average temperature of this planet, for example, is purely hypothetical as 50% of the “data” is not “data.” Therefore, adding any degree of confidence in said temperature is also completely hypothetical. While it is true that sciences are constantly evolving, claims of certainty cannot expect forgiveness when wrong. Folks equate the word science with fact. There is no reason to conflate scientific fact with scientific hypothesis unless you want to be seen as the God that you are not.
Agreed. 👏
What you stated about the global temperatures is indeed correct. Years ago, I read an article that stated NOAA “corrected” the thermometers to “read the correct temperaturea”. Which not only did I find hysterical that they decided to change the data to fit their ideas, but also straight up disingenuous and deceitful. However, we might be wise to look where the funding comes from for that particular group? You know, all those “research studies” from the 70s that stated cigarettes were good for you were paid for “studies”? Yeah, money talks… It always has and always will. Wherever humanity is there is the potential for corruption. The only solution is to continue to shine light on them so their activities are known.
It is not deceitful or false to change results. Science is not exact, it is always changing going forward. Looking back is another concept.
You don’t understand what I said. They changed the calibration of the instruments, meaning they changed the data to fit their models. That is very different from collecting data with instruments that are not calibrated to give them the results they wanted. That’s like gambling with a set of weighted dice. Never smart, but money is on the line. Trillions of dollars.
Tsk tsk! Bias shows!
The expectation of certainty is a dead end. Science…to know, have knowledge…is a process whereby life’s mysteries might be revealed to successive generations. Let us take our place in the queue!
So what you are saying is in some instances, there are no definte answers. Regarding the Earth’s average temperature for example, there is no definitive answer, only a best guess bases on facts at that moment in time or over a specific time period. That must be taken into consideration by scientists and also the person asking the question.
Simply put, yes there can be and will be variations on some specific question, because the data is always changing. The answer will be best guess based on current data. Science is not an exact result, data is always changing, however sometimes best guess is better than nothing.
I was about to leave, but you pose an engaging question about how to handle data and what value estimates really bring to the table when it comes to any evaluation of the data we have. In the context of temperatures, when we are looking at the entirety of the whole KNOWN history of planet earth, consider what the wider environment was like for millions of years after the possible formation of earth until the Chicxulub comet that hit the earth and plunged the entire world into one long winter. Then, we have the Younger Dryas, which happened around 12,500 years ago. Each time, the earth warmed back up. So, if we are to consider that earth maintained its current distance from the sun in its orbit, and the tilt of the axis remained largely unchanged (of which we don’t entirely know because we don’t have enough data from both arctic and antarctic ice core samples to know, if that has even been explored…), then it’s safe to assume that earth’s NORMAL temperature range negates the polar ice caps. Which would mean that the current climate is actually COLDER than in the bulk of the history of the earth. We can evaluate large dieoffs of animals and look at the change over of predator/prey relationships to see how those changes affected the beings living on earth at the time, but what we know is still so vastly inferior to what we don’t that there will always be something to learn. This isn’t exactly the right subsection for a discussion on climate, but the concept of how what we know versus what we don’t is still relevant. It would be good if people didn’t dogmatically defend their ideas as zealous priests, but that would require a bit of humility. That isn’t something abounding in today’s majority. 🤷♀️ Food for thought. Good day!
Extreme TRUTH here. Look at the 4 billion year estimate of Earth’s average temperatures. If these are anywhere near a true representation, we sit at the coolest the planet has been sans mini or maxi ice ages. The notion that thus us where the Earth’s temps should equalize and maintain is laughable, at best. That this would naturally occur if we weren’t here adding our inputs us simply ludicrous. So, we scramble like chickens with our heads cut off in search of mitigations. We go for green renewables that rely on batteries whose rare earth mining is literally killing innocent people, their animals, their fisheries and their food sources while adding millennial lasting contaminants damaging the environment. We should be focused on mass CO2 reclamation. But we continue to allow the devastation of our rain forests in the 3rd world. China, India, Russia and a myriad of others are INCREASING their CO2 outputs vigorously. Fission, fusion, MSRs, and hydrogen offer potential solutions unless the 3rd world refuses. In the meantime, at least for the next 50 yrs, move to higher ground or swelter and drown. Or continue flailing in search of an irrational solution.
A best guess based on real data would be fine. But guesses on top of guesses is not, especially considering that half of the temperature data is not real at all; not scientifically certified by at least a NIST traceable weather station.
Haha!
I have the tcn2 gene mutation. So im missing the enzyme that puts the b12 into the cells.Even though my b12 was high it was very low in my cells. I take low dose lithium orotate daily and feeling better everyday.
It makes sense, l take my vitamins and also go get a vitamin B12 shot from my Dr.
Great info!
I knew some yahoo would make this comment.
I suffer from a condition called pernicious anemia. This is when the body does not properly absorb B12 from food and supplements through the stomach. It runs in my family. There was once a time that my b22 levels were so low, I temporarily lost the use of my legs. It was terrifying. I need regular B12 injections in order to maintain proper and sufficient levels of B12 in my body. Take this article seriously and definitely ensure to get much more than the FDA recommendation of B12. If you become severely B12 deficient, terrible and scary things can happen to your body and brain. There are also neurological repercussions from low B12 levels in the body.
I’m wondering what is the most bio available B12 supplement
There are two different chemical formulations of B12, methylcobalamin and cyanocobalamin. Methylcobalamin is naturally sourced, and cyanocobalamin is manufactured. However, both have to be converted before they can be used by the body. I have personally found very little difference in the use of either, though I understand this is anecdotal. However, something that I learned about B12, in order for your body to absorb it, you have to have enough bile in your body to break it down and convert it. I have discovered that taking it in the morning with OJ or lemon water helps. There are LOTS of good videos on YouTube outlining the benefits of B12. It’s always good to learn what the current recommendations are because they can change. They are learning that Vitamin C recommendations might be a third of what we actually need and even less when our bodies are in a state of repair after injury.
As a recipient of bariatrics surgery 23 years ago, I’m aware of how much I need b12. I take it sublingually.. I’m 81 yrs old with a very sharp mind so far, however 5 years ago this month I was in a horrible car crash when a lady on her cell phone plowed into the back of me without braking, shattering my c1 and c2 leaving me an incomplete quad. As much as I’ve tried I haven’t improved and so many nerves leave me unable to feel cold or heat, wet or dry. I’d love to know if increased b12 could help some of these nerves and my double vision. Anything you are able to suggest would be greatly appreciated. KK
God bless you, Karen. I’m so sorry that happened to you. When it comes to the nervous system, the primary vitamin that helps support the nerve is B6. I’m going to link some information to B6 to get you up to speed on what it does for your nerves. Basically, B6 is responsible for maintaining the myelin sheath over your nerves. Depending on the condition of your nerves, supplementation of B6 would help preserve the nerves, and support possible regeneration of some nerves. I’ve used it successfully to help get SOME sensation back in my skin in areas where I had my C-sections. It’s been 10 years this March and there is still a tiny bit where I can’t feel anything. I will be praying for you and that you are able to improve. Hope these help, never stop researching! Be your own best advocate always!🤍
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8294980/#:~:text=Damage%20and%20regeneration%20naturally%20occur,nerves%20against%20damaging%20environmental%20influences.
https://lonestarneurology.net/others/the-role-of-vitamins-for-nervous-system-health/
Thanks for doing good honest reporting.
You are apparently trying to help but are so misinformed that you are effectively clueless. Very misinformed. And someone like this, “spreading bad information” is detrimental to society.
Please learn a lot more before you continue.
FACT 1: There are more forms or B12 to supplement than those 2.
FACT 2: Yes there is a massive difference, the cyan form literally releases a cyanide molecule into the body.
FACT 3: To those who say a little cyanide is okay- there are countless examples of toxic junk in our food, air, medicine, buildings, electrosmog, much more. Exposure to just one is harmful. Yet we encounter thousands. And yes, I felt the difference, easily, between methyl and cyan forms.
FACT 4: Your statement that vitamin C recs are just a third of what we need is beyond laughable. Read on Linus Pauling, and how an adults extrapolated amount was above 3 grams a day, from what his studies showed within a primate.
FACT 5: If you are concerned about B12 absorption, do so sublingually. That’s where it absorbs the best.
Where the hell are you being exposed to this garbage information? The whole internet has this horrific problem: people posting things they know nothing about.
Well, since you know better, why don’t you share your knowledge with all of us, instead of insulting others? Isn’t that more productive? What was the difference between cyano and metylcobalamin? How did you feel different? Are you saying the second is better? Help others with your knowledge, don’t waiste time
If a little cyanide in the body is so deadly then I guess we should avoid apples.
https://www.mcgill.ca/oss/article/critical-thinking-health-and-nutrition-pseudoscience/oh-my-there-cyanide-b12-supplements-really
While there are more formulations, the most widely available forms are those two I listed.
If you have such a sensitivity to the different forms, perhaps that is a trait specifically related to you, also known as an ANECDOTAL or INDIVIDUAL EXPERIENCE, and unless it is quantified in some meaningful way, like a ghost encounter, can only be communicated and taken as credibly as such.🤷♀️
As for what I’ve read regarding the need for vitamin C and the possibility that the levels are too low, here…
https://www.supplysidesj.com/labeling/rda-of-vitamin-c-should-be-higher
You may also read further in the comments after posting this, I have been supplementing with sublingual B vitamins as well, since it does bypass the digestive system.
“Where the hell are you exposed to this garbage?”
Well… isn’t it ironic that the very place I find the information I just cited to you is the same place I got this information. The NIH and other sources…. The science evolves. Please remember to keep an open mind, and try to approach conversations respectfully next time you want to be taken seriously. And leave room for being wrong, seeing as I was wrong in citing B6 as the primary vitamin for supporting the remyelination of nerves… It was B12.
“…And someone like this, ‘spreading bad information’ is detrimental to society.”
You know, with the data in your comment, I very well could call you a “detriment to society” for posting pseudoscience. It’s really a shame when people like you find their way into the scientific community. The dogmatic approach that you take with what you believe after hearing something is very dangerous. There are numerous examples throughout history where your approach leads to atrocities where people are charged with crimes who are innocent. Take, Galileo for example, who’s belief that the heliocentric system was correct over the egocentric. He was also accused of “spreading misinformation”…. Do you ever stop to consider that you’re no better than those who demonized him when you act in the same way, and what the potential ramifications are? If everyone thought as you, we’d still be on an immovable earth with the entire universe rotating around us…
You need grams of vitamin C per day, if your body is under stress (work, family, food toxins). the “recomendations are a third of what we acually need” would indicate 300mg instead of 100mg.
100mg is enough to not get flesh eating disease and your ligaments fall appart, wich happend to sailors. skervy or what its called. 300mg would also be the bare minimum not do die.
We need GRAMS for optimal health. 20g per day many animals create daily, humans are the only animal that cannot produce vitamin c on his own
It’s very interesting to me that we do not synthesize all of the vitamins that our bodied require, especially considering we appear to be the only animals that don’t. It is curious, and worthy of deeper exploration.
Should I take B 12 for perifial neuropathy
Guina pigs don’t either. Many die horribly as pets because their owners dont feed them correctly, or expose them to UV or sunlight. Just like the sailors.
Check out the type of b-12 that is in Ortho Molecular’s Methyl CPG. That is more bio-available.
This is like pre-methylated b-12. Have you had generic testing for the MTHFR genetic polymorphism that could prevent your body from being able to use most of the b-12 your body does absorb in the methylation cycle? I’d recommend checking that if you haven’t and depending on results, read up on MTHFR.
I’m fortunate that my Neurologist suggested I take B12 supplements twice a day many years ago. I assume that’s helpful. Anyone know?
It absolutely is. Just be aware that B12 absorbs better in an acidic environment, so if you take antacids, be aware they can inhibit absorption of it. I prefer a sublingual B12 for fast absorption every once in a while, but the timed-release works fine too.
Do you have MTHFR mutations?
Yes
It’s GREAT that the Human race keeps trying no matter how many times we get it wrong.
Keep up the work!
Ok…how much B-12 should older adults be taking???? The article says the guide lines are insufficient, but they don’t recommend new ones.🧐
Something that I go by when it comes to B vitamins… They cannot be made by the body and they are water soluble, meaning whatever your body doesn’t need, it flushes out relatively quickly. You know that other nations have called American waste water the most expensive water in the world? It’s because so many people take supplements that their bodies cannot absorb and the waste contains so many nutrients it’s like “gold”. Anyway, it’s hard to get too much B12. They have all kinds of formulations. Look for a timed-release formulation if you are concerned about getting too much and talk to your doctor too if you’re on a medicine since I am not sure if there are any interactions of course. I know that antacids actually can reduce your body’s ability to absorb B12, so… It’s always pragmatic to inquire with your physician first. Every person is different…
I am 67 and a male and have been taking 2 ml per week for years. Strokes in 2003 and left with stent and TIAs.
No adverse/negative anything so far. My lab work shows 450 get injection and it goes to 1000. In 5 days it be around 300 or, less. Could not function.
Diet and one’s daily physical exhersion and using the grey matter determines baseline numbers.
In science, propositions are always provisional and knowledge advances determinatively only by “getting it wrong.”
There is so much people in singular disciplines get wrong. Nutritionists need to explain that supplementation without the adequate gastric ph will mean the patient doesn’t get the full dose from any supplement. It might be prudent if the scientists who ran this study spoke with dieticians and nutritionists to determine what might be missing or what is changing that is prohibiting older adults from getting the B12 out of their diets, and if supplementation is the answer or perhaps a reduction in the prescription of antacids… A multidisciplinary approach would be needed to really make this data valuable in a real sense that translates into benefits for the patients in the focus of this study.
You are so right and in so many ways! Processes and forces and organs in our body, in nature, in business organizations, and in politics are deeply intertwined and interdependent. Studying anything in isolation is useful only up to a point. Coming back to this thread’s topic, supplements- whether ones the body can make or not – interact with many biochemical processes. What a body can process depends on the levels of other chemicals as well. Being deficient in one might well mean it’s futile to take it without addressing other deficiencies as well. And no – all this is not fully understood yet. But we keep trying to know more, just as we make educated judgments about climate and temperature etc.
Look at the data…..The modest significance values are for the entire population, as usually reported for this kind of study, but the overall effects for most measures appear to be very small. The scatter of outcomes data between subjects is huge, and a significant effect was only found for vitamin B12 among those with vitamin B12 below a certain value. This post-hoc, data-parsing analysis needs to be repeated with other subjects to confirm the finding. The one effect for people over 75 years of age was more convincing.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6971894/#:~:text=Elderly%20people%20fail%20to%20meet,has%20been%20in%20great%20demand.
This article that I am linking is one piece of the puzzle when it comes to nutrition for senior citizens. Although the average American diets are relatively nutritionally deficient by and large, seniors in particular struggle to meet the nutritional demands of their bodies. As a result, I can imagine that it is not just B12 that they are deficient on, but an array of vitamins and minerals, not to mention any medications that are playing a role in either inhibiting or causing an excess buildup of certain nutrients. As we age, our nutritional needs change and our understanding of nutrition needs to get better at modeling this change. There’s always more we can learn, but I don’t believe the answer is as simple as what singular vitamin anyone is missing. It will probably come down to a combination of factors, one of which being genetics playing a factor as well. Hopefully more studies will be conducted to help round out the data and improve the quality of life for our seniors and at some point, ourselves too.
Thank you for bringing some clarity to the B12 discussion. I was wondering if anyone experiences any problems with sleep if B12 is taken after 12 noon? I cant take any supplements afternoon. Results in no sleep. I have Thalassemia minor and even an iron supplement leaves me wired. Any suggestions would be helpful. Thank you.
Hey, I had never heard of Thalassmia minor before, thank you for introducing it to me so I could learn about it. I did some cursory perusing and there is a lot of research on it. I would recommend digging into the data and find all the available information you can so you can get to peak function with that disease. It is interesting that you have the same issue as I do when it comes to taking supplements. Iron as well leaves me feeling wired and energized if taken after 3. I may as well do some research on my own. My advice regarding anything health related is always be your own best advocate. Learn everything everyone says, the research the history… and then do your own analysis how it relates to you. Then confer with a physician to get another opinion. You never know what you don’t know until you learn it! Take care, and I hope you find the answers you seek.
Thanks BLowe… I’ve had a lot of questions after reading this article and seems like you’ve answered most of them
Hey, potassium is another thing, we need so much but why is nobody is saying that we need to supplement? We need something crazy like 3 or 4,000 mg yet my pharmacist says they won’t make too many of the supplements for people to take?
What the heck?
https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/how-much-potassium-per-day
Yeah, it’s crazy that they pick one thing to focus on when diets and the digestive system all work together as a system, not independently from one another. One deficiency can affect the levels of another… The fact everyone seems to work isolated from each other is a huge problem that needs to be addressed at some point. They say a lack of potassium is rare, and also say most don’t get enough? Smh something has been lost in translation somewhere…
If you ever get curious, you should watch a video on the history and discovery of potassium! I found it very engaging. 👍
Absolutely! Of course, please make sure to double check and correct me if I’m wrong! I’ve been studying nutrition science on my own for years and have taken a keen interest in it since my husband has been struggling with a couple issues related to aging. We aren’t 20 anymore! Lol That said, anything I know that can help, I will share! Take care, be well!
My ability to make B12 was leached away by 20+years of taking Metformin and omeprozol. Metformin is particularly harsh on the liver’s ability to produce B12. If you are on either of these medications make sure that your doctor checksB12 levels regularly. I was an exhausted cripple before my insufficiency was picked up.
It’s very good you had a good physician who correctly identified your issue and got you fixed up!
Doctor just told me my B12 is to high, (1284). So who is right and who is wrong
🤷🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️.
Do you mind me asking, do you take large doses of it? Too much can be just as bad as not enough, so sometimes blood work PRIOR to any supplementation would be a good idea. If you go to Google search and do a general search for “too high B12”, Google’s AI can compile some preliminary info for you. It appears that any additional B12 does not present with any symptoms… Look for some peer reviewed sources and glean as much info as you can. Maybe a medication you’re taking is making it too high, or too much supplementation? Idk, you’d have to determine that alongside your doctor. Best wishes, be well!
Something that is in line with this paper, if the levels for this particular age group is determined to be too low, keep in mind when they recalibrate it that was once thought too low will be in the range of normal.
Excuse me… *too high*. What was once considered too high would be considered normal when the levels if the RDV levels change. Please forgive me, I hate there’s no edit feature so I can correct myself. Lol! Dinner is on and I’m distracted so proofreading went sideways. Best wishes!
Strange. There’s an edit feature for me. On the right are 3 dots …
Unfortunately there’s no like button.
Hi Amy! I’m on an android device, so if you’re viewing this on a different browser, perhaps the functionality is there… That would be nice if they could include it in the mobile version of this website sometime. Be well!😊
70% ochre population doesn’t methylate or break down into absorbable molecules of b12, or folic acid. People really should take methylcobolamine and folate. Including children. Research in genetics have shown this to be true.
This isn’t actually just recently figured out. It’s just finally being admitted. Plenty of researchers have tried to speak on the importance of b12 and further research being extremely important. The rest of them are just finally agreeing.
That’s why many alternative practioners prescribe higher doses than the RDA. The RDA may be ok if you have enough of a certain vitamin or mineral but not if you’re deficient. But sometimes it’s not good to take too much at once and rather to spread it out. So many variables that factor in to how much should be taken in a dose and when and how.
Find a Coenzymated B12 supplement. You can also get Coenzymated D-3 and B complex. These are more absorbable in the body than regular supplements. You should also be able to find a Coenzymated multi vitamin.
Check out the Country Life and Life Extension brands. Never buy any supplement that has the store’s name on the label. This includes ones from big box stores. Those come from China and can be full of fillers that are not good for you and very often the amount of the supplement on the label does not match what’s actually in the product.
You get what you pay for. Ask the clerks at a smaller health food store to reccomend the best brands to buy.
Which is the rigth amount of B-12 for a 60 years old male
The amount that you get is really dependent on your genetic factors and your dietary health, but the numbers they say they recommend NOW is 2.4 mcg a day. Here are some articles that will help expand on how it’s used in the body, and where you can get it apart from a supplement. Be well! :
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK114302/#:~:text=The%20Recommended%20Dietary%20Allowance%20(RDA,B12%20at%20this%20time.
https://www.yalemedicine.org/news/are-you-getting-enough-vitamin-b12
I’m interested in learning more about your process
You are so right… When it comes to iron anemia, of which I am, what I always found ironic is that the symptoms for hemochromatosis, aka too high iron, mimic the same symptoms of those with anemia! It is a fine balancing act. Too much, and you get the same feelings as too little… Thankfully, it is difficult though not impossible, just difficult for a premenopausal woman to get iron poisoning. My hope is upon entering menopause I will no longer need iron supplementation. The cause of my anemia was always idiopathic so I just struggle with it. Have for over 30 years… 🤷♀️
This article is funded by the vitamin industry. Buy more….!
this article and this research is premature. I remember being concerned a decade ago when such premature findings indicated the widely used OTC sleep aid dyphenhydramine was shown to be a cause of Alzheimers and dementia. This was disproven but caused me a lot of concern because I have taken dyphenhydramine regularly for 17 years to deal with sleep issues. I have been using large doses of B12 for decades and at age 70 am fully functional. My cognitive abilities are unimpacted. Two (out of three) of my uncles were severely impacted by Alzheimer’s by my age so there is a history of the disease in my family. I’d be happy to be tested by the researchers in this program. I am not kidding when I say I’ve taken large doses of B 12 for decades. Don’t believe everything you read about such research until the results are “time tested” the news media is CONSTANTLY reporting on such PREMATURE test results.
Insightful comment, and yes, I agree with you that these findings are preliminary. It ties in with the idea that we are not nearly close to the possibilities of what lies within any “recommendation” for humans in general. All of what we “know” regarding nutritional science seems to stress the importance of individual evaluation for nutrition, not a “one size fits all” approach to it.
As for Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative conditions, they’re linking the possible use of statins as well as well as type two diabetes playing a role in the progression of such diseases. If these pan out to provide any reliable connections, there is a good probability that the food industry may be impacted and the American diet may change dramatically. Looking to other parts of the world where unprocessed foods make up a large chunk if not all of their diets, there almost undoubtedly is a connection between our food, our pharmaceutical practices, and the health outcomes of people in the Western world. Be well!
I have been saying this for 30 years now b vitamins do not pass the bbb easily so they test blood levels and those taking supplements will have normal bbb levels in order to test the true amount of b vitamins the test has to be done with a person who isn’t taking supplements OR a spinal tap to see what is in the csf it’s not rocket science.
Now that you post this, that leads me to thinking that the current hypotheses that link diabetes mellitus type 2 to Alzheimer’s is definitely onto something, considering B vitamins play a primary role in our ability to metabolize our foods. 🤔Interesting! And I would add, for laypeople outside of the medical quorum, it equates to rocket science… Some people, dare I say most, don’t have the ability to make connections between some things. They’re too focused on the individual part they’ve been tasked with to see a bigger picture sometimes…. Just an observation.
So anyone that claims that the science is in ? Is not being honest as a scientist, because of an obvious bias or even politically motivated ?
In my opinion, for what it is worth, I personally do not consider someone who states, “the science is in!” as a scientist. A scientist by definition is constantly asking questions and cedes the overarching point that what we know today about many things can change tomorrow. We are human: bound to the laws of the visible world, constrained by our inability to shrink to quantum levels to observe the unobservable particles and grow to vast proportions and move at the speed of light to view distant intergalactic objects in space from multiple perspectives in person. To think that we have begun to know anything is laughable, and in a thousand years, humanity will look back on this, if we survive any possible future nuclear war or NEOs, in awe at how vastly inferior our knowledge was compared to then. Something I had not known until a few weeks ago, scientists didn’t know that we breathed oxygen, for example, until 1774, 2 years before the American Revolution. The rapid pace of discoveries is going to dwarf the current understanding of many areas in just a few years. So, yes, we should all be our own scientists and do our own research, remaining skeptical and open-minded.
Don’t worry. I enjoy engaging in these discussions, but I have a life beyond so… while these are fun and I enjoy the dynamic, I can’t maintain it. Eventually everything worth saying is said, and I move on. 🤷♀️ I find participating in intellectual discussions enriching and worthwhile. It keeps my mind sharp, my vocabulary interesting, and helps pass the time. I also hate the thought that the majority of people are not engaged at some level with continuing educational interests… The pursuit of knowledge should be lifelong. But that’s my opinion. Take care!
Scholar.google.com
It seems to me, that it would better serve us all, if those in the scientific community would stop stating theory as if it were fact. The simple truth is, we don’t know how anything actually works. We only know causality.
However, when I was in school, they TOLD us how the food pyramid was the only reference point one needed for a healthy diet. Which we know now is patently false. There are many other examples. I won’t drone on.
Just don’t pass off theory as fact. Tell people that science is dynamic. As such, it is ever evolving. Lastly, be careful who you believe. Corruption is everywhere.