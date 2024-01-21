This Week @NASA: Private Astronaut Mission to Space Station, PACE Mission & Rocket Engine Testing

The latest private astronaut mission to the International Space Station…

Preparing to launch more research to the space station…

And how climate change is affecting our oceans and atmosphere…

A few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!

Third Private Astronaut Mission to the Space Station

On January 18, Axiom Mission 3, the third private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, launched aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The mission is commanded by former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría.

NASA will provide integrated operations support, which starts during the Dragon’s approach to the station, continues while the crew is aboard the orbiting laboratory, and concludes when Dragon leaves the area of the space station.

Science Launching to the Space Station

The research heading to the International Space Station on Northrop Grumman’s 20th commercial resupply services mission to the space station for NASA includes the first surgical robot on the station, an inexpensive orbit re-entry platform to collect thermal protection systems data, and a new Metal 3D printer.

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft will launch atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 no earlier than January 29 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Investigating Oceans and Atmosphere in Changing Climate

NASA’s Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem, or PACE mission is targeted for launch no earlier than February 6. The Earth-observing science mission will help us understand how our oceans and atmosphere exchange carbon dioxide, measure key atmospheric variables associated with air quality and Earth’s warming climate, and monitor ocean health.

NASA Resumes RS-25 Rocket Engine Testing

NASA resumed a critical test series with their RS-25 rocket engine on January 17 at NASA’s Stennis Space Center. Data from the testing will be used to certify production of new RS-25 engines to help power our Space Launch System, or SLS rocket on future Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond, beginning with Artemis V.

That’s what’s up this week @NASA.