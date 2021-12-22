Watch the Webb Space Telescope Live – In English, French or Spanish

ESA and NASA will be broadcasting live as the James Webb Space Telescope is launched to space on ESA’s Ariane 5 from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana at 12:20 GMT / 13:20 CET (7:20 a.m. EST / 4:20 a.m. PST) on Saturday, December 25.

This mission is the culmination of decades of meticulous planning and international cooperation between ESA, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency.

Webb will be the largest, most powerful telescope ever launched into space. It is the next great space science observatory following Hubble, designed to answer outstanding questions about the Universe and to make breakthrough discoveries in all fields of astronomy.

As part of the international collaboration agreement, ESA is providing the telescope’s launch service using the Ariane 5 launch vehicle. Working with partners, ESA was responsible for the development and qualification of Ariane 5 adaptations for the Webb mission.

