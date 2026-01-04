A 200-Year-Old Law of Physics Breaks Down at the Atomic Scale

At the smallest scales, heat engines can do more than Carnot ever imagined.

Researchers at the University of Stuttgart have shown that the Carnot principle, a foundational rule of thermodynamics, does not hold for atomic-scale systems whose physical properties are interconnected (so-called correlated objects).

The finding, published in Science Advances, could help pave the way for the development of extremely small and energy-efficient quantum engines.

Traditional thermal engines, such as internal combustion engines and steam turbines, work by converting heat into mechanical motion. In recent years, however, advances in quantum experiments have made it possible to shrink heat engines down to microscopic dimensions.

“Tiny motors, no larger than a single atom, could become a reality in the future,” says Professor Eric Lutz of the Institute for Theoretical Physics I at the University of Stuttgart. “It is now also evident that these engines can achieve a higher maximum efficiency than larger heat engines.”

Lutz and Dr. Milton Aguilar, a postdoctoral researcher at the same institute, describe the scientific basis for this conclusion in their Science Advances paper. In a three-question interview, the two physicists summarize what they have discovered.

What exactly did you discover?

Almost exactly 200 years ago, French physicist Sadi Carnot determined the maximum efficiency of heat engines. The Carnot principle, the second law of thermodynamics, was developed for large, macroscopic objects. This applies to steam turbines, for example.

However, we have now been able to prove that the Carnot principle must be extended to describe objects on the atomic scale – for example, strongly correlated molecular motors.

Why is that?

Carnot demonstrated that the temperature difference has a decisive influence: the greater the difference between hot and cold, the higher the maximum possible efficiency of a heat engine. However, the Carnot principle neglects the influence of so-called quantum correlations.

These are special bonds that form between particles on a very small scale. For the first time, we have derived generalized laws of thermodynamics that fully account for these correlations.

Our results show that thermal machines operating at the atomic scale can convert not only heat but also correlations into work. As a result, they can produce more work, and the efficiency of a quantum engine can surpass the traditional Carnot limit.

What prospects does your basic research open up?

Our work deepens our knowledge of the world at the atomic level. The better we understand the physical laws that apply in these dimensions, the sooner we will be able to use them to develop technologies for tomorrow—such as tiny, highly efficient quantum motors that can precisely perform tasks at the nanoscale.

Perhaps one day such motors will power medical nanobots or control machines that process materials at the atomic level? The potential is enormously diverse.

Reference: “Correlated quantum machines beyond the standard second law” by Milton Aguilar and Eric Lutz, 10 October 2025, Science Advances.

DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adw8462

This work was supported the German Science Foundation (DFG) under project FOR 2724.

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