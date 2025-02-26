A Next-Generation Malaria Drug: New Epigenetic Inhibitor Kills the Deadliest Parasite

Epigenetic inhibitors: A promising new strategy for antimalarial treatment? A recent study discovers a gene regulation inhibitor that selectively eliminates the malaria parasite.

A multinational research team, led by Professor Markus Meißner from LMU Munich and Professor Gernot Längst from the University of Regensburg, has made significant discoveries about gene regulation in Plasmodium falciparum, the primary cause of malaria. Their findings, published in Nature, provide new avenues for developing advanced therapeutic strategies.

Malaria remains a major global health challenge. In 2022 alone, an estimated 247 million people were infected, with over 600,000 deaths, the majority occurring in sub-Saharan Africa. These statistics highlight the urgent need for innovative research to drive progress in malaria prevention and treatment.

Malaria is caused by parasites of the genus Plasmodium, which is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Plasmodium falciparum, the deadliest of the malaria species, has a highly complex life cycle controlled by precise gene regulation. Understanding these regulatory processes is crucial in order to specifically combat the pathogen at different stages of development.

A Potential New Class of Antimalarial Drugs

The team identified the chromatin remodeler PfSnf2L (a protein complex that regulates the accessibility of DNA for transcription) as a key regulator of genes that play an important role in various stages of the pathogen’s development. “Our research shows that PfSnf2L is essential for P. falciparum to dynamically adjust gene expression,” explains Maria Theresia Watzlowik, lead author of the study.

“The unique sequence and functional properties of PfSnf2L led to the identification of a highly specific inhibitor that only kills Plasmodium falciparum,” explains Gernot Längst, Professor of Biochemistry at the University of Regensburg. “This inhibitor represents a new class of antimalarials, potentially targeting all life cycle stages,” adds Professor Markus Meißner, Chair Professor of Experimental Parasitology at LMU’s Faculty of Veterinary Medicine.

“Malaria is one of the most adaptive diseases we face,” observes Längst. Targeting its epigenetic regulation could pave the way for increasing the effectiveness of existing drugs, for example, or preventing the development of resistant parasites.

“The study underscores the importance of integrating epigenetics into malaria research. Future work will focus on testing small molecules that inhibit the parasite’s epigenetic machinery and exploring their effectiveness in preclinical models,” concludes Meißner.

Reference: “Plasmodium blood stage development requires the chromatin remodeller Snf2L” by Maria Theresia Watzlowik, Elisabeth Silberhorn, Sujaan Das, Ritwik Singhal, Kannan Venugopal, Simon Holzinger, Barbara Stokes, Ella Schadt, Lauriane Sollelis, Victoria A. Bonnell, Matthew Gow, Andreas Klingl, Matthias Marti, Manuel Llinás, Markus Meissner and Gernot Längst, 19 February 2025, Nature.

DOI: 10.1038/s41586-025-08595-x

In addition to scientists from LMU and the University of Regensburg, researchers from the University of Zurich (Switzerland), Pennsylvania State University (United States), and the University of Glasgow (United Kingdom) were involved in the study, which was supported by the German Research Foundation (DFG).

