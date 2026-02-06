A Surprising Genetic Discovery About How Vertebrates Emerged

Scientists have uncovered an unexpected genetic shift that may explain how animals with backbones first emerged and became so diverse.

Researchers at the University of St Andrews have identified an important clue to how animals with backbones evolved. This group includes mammals, fish, reptiles, and amphibians. The findings help clarify a key moment in the evolutionary history of vertebrates.

The study was published on February 2 in the journal BMC Biology. Researchers reported a striking pattern in gene evolution that appears closely tied to the emergence and expansion of vertebrate life.

How Cell Signaling Shapes Animal Development

All animals depend on complex signaling pathways that allow cells to communicate. These systems guide essential processes such as embryo formation and organ growth. Because of their central role in development, signaling pathways are often involved in disease-causing mutations and are common targets for drug development.

At the core of these pathways are proteins that determine how signals are processed inside cells. These proteins act like control hubs, shaping how cells respond and which genes are activated.

Comparing Invertebrates and Early Vertebrates

To explore how these proteins evolved, the researchers generated new gene sequencing data from sea squirts, a lamprey, and a species of frog. Sea squirts are invertebrates, making them useful for identifying changes associated with the shift from animals without backbones to those with them. Lampreys represent an early branch of vertebrates, helping pinpoint when these genetic changes first appeared.

The team found that the genes responsible for producing signaling output proteins followed a distinctive evolutionary path during this transition.

A First Using Long-Molecule DNA Sequencing

The researchers used long-molecule DNA sequencing, which makes it possible to separate and analyze different transcripts produced by a single gene. This technique had not previously been applied to the genes expressed in these particular animals.

By using this approach, the scientists were able to document the full range of transcripts and proteins produced during vertebrate development for the first time.

Expanded Protein Diversity in Vertebrates

Unlike the invertebrate sea squirt, both the lamprey and the frog produced many more protein variants from individual signaling output genes. This increase was much greater than what was observed for most other types of genes.

This shift stands out as a major change associated with vertebrate evolution. Because these signaling pathways influence how cells become different tissues and organs, the researchers believe these proteins likely played a key role in making vertebrates (animals with backbones) more complex than invertebrates.

Why This Discovery Matters

Lead author of the study, Professor David Ferrier from the School of Biology, said: “It was very surprising to us to see how this small selection of very particular genes stands out in the way that they are behaving compared to any other sort of gene we looked at. It will be exciting to determine how these various different protein forms work in distinct ways to generate the diversity of cell types we now see in vertebrates.”

Beyond offering new insight into how vertebrates evolved, these findings may also influence future research into disease. Understanding how these proteins and signaling pathways function could eventually help scientists learn how to better target them in disease management.

Reference: “Long-read sequencing reveals increased isoform diversity in key transcription factor effectors of intercellular signalling at the invertebrate-vertebrate transition” by Nuria P. Torres-Aguila, Marika Salonna, Sebastian M. Shimeld, Stefan Hoppler and David E. K. Ferrier, 24 January 2026, BMC Biology.

DOI: 10.1186/s12915-026-02522-w

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