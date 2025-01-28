A Third Type of Magnetism? Altermagnetism Named Top Physics Breakthrough of 2024

Altermagnetism was first theorized in 2019 and experimentally confirmed in 2024 by researchers at Mainz University. It bridges the gap between traditional magnetic classifications, offering practical applications in advanced data storage systems.
Top Scientific Breakthroughs of 2024
Science and research continuously deliver groundbreaking discoveries, expanding the boundaries of what we know. Each year, the renowned journal Science highlights ten of these achievements in its list of top scientific breakthroughs. For 2024, the journal named the drug lenacapavir — hailed for its potential to reduce HIV/AIDS infections to zero — as the Breakthrough of the Year. In the realm of physics, another major milestone was recognized: the discovery of altermagnetism by researchers at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU).
“This is a truly unique tribute to our work, and we are proud and honored to receive this acknowledgment for our research,” said Professor Jairo Sinova of the JGU Institute of Physics. He and his team discovered and demonstrated the phenomenon of altermagnetism.
Until now, physics recognized only two types of magnetism: ferromagnetism and antiferromagnetism. Ferromagnetism, known since ancient Greece, is the force that makes refrigerator magnets stick, where all magnetic moments align in the same direction. Antiferromagnetism, on the other hand, involves magnetic moments aligning in a regular pattern but pointing in opposite directions, canceling each other out externally.
Theoretical Prediction of Altermagnetism
In 2019, researchers at Mainz University came across an effect that they could not explain by either of these types of magnetism: the presence of a fully intact momentum current in antiferromagnets. They postulated that this must be attributable to an alignment of magnetic moments that was unlike that in ferromagnetism and antiferromagnetism – and with that, the concept of altermagnetism was born.
In effect, altermagnets combine the characteristics of ferromagnets and antiferromagnets. Their neighboring magnetic moments are always antiparallel to each other, as in antiferromagnets, but, at the same time, they exhibit a spin-polarized current – just like ferromagnets.
“By means of a mathematical analysis of the spin symmetries, we were able to theoretically predict the existence of altermagnetism,” explained Professor Sinova. “The spin-polarized current alternates with the direction of the current, hence the name ‘altermagnetism’.”
The new field of altermagnetism is at the core of the Collaborative Research Centers CRC/TR 173 “Spin+X – Spin in its collective environment” and CRC/TR 288 “Elastic Tuning and Response of Electronic Quantum Phases of Matter” (ELASTO-Q-MAT), in which JGU researchers play a significant role. The German Research Foundation approved continued funding for both CRCs in 2024.
Experimental Validation in 2024
In 2024, the researchers at JGU also obtained experimental demonstration of altermagnetism. “Our colleagues in the team of Professor Hans-Joachim Elmers were able to measure for the first time an effect that is considered to be a signature of altermagnetism. They used a specially developed impulse electron microscope at DESY, one of Germany’s largest research centers,” added Sinova.
The discovery of altermagnetism as a third type of magnetism is an important scientific breakthrough because it reveals an effect that was previously unknown but even more so because of the relevance of the practical applications in which it could be used. Data storage capacity could be substantially increased if it proves feasible to use the magnetic moment of electrons instead of their charge in dynamic random-access memory for data storage. The big advantage is that there are at least 200 different materials that are currently known to exhibit altermagnetism.
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The new field of altermagnetism is at the core of the Collaborative Research Centers CRC/TR 173 “Spin+X – Spin in its collective environment” and CRC/TR 288 “Elastic Tuning and Response of Electronic Quantum Phases of Matter” (ELASTO-Q-MAT).
GOOD.
Ask the researchers:
1. What is the spacetime background of spin?
2. Why is there spin in space?
What one researcher see or touch about an elephant will be different, and what different researchers see or touch will be even more different. It is a scientific phenomenon, not the essence of nature. Scientific research guided by correct theories can enable researchers to think more.
According to the Topological Vortex Theory (TVT), spins create everything, spins shape the world. There are substantial distinctions between Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) and traditional physical theories. Grounded in the inviscid and absolutely incompressible spaces, TVT introduces the concept of topological phase transitions and employs topological principles to elucidate the formation and evolution of matter in the universe, as well as the impact of interactions between topological vortices and anti-vortices on spacetime dynamics and thermodynamics.
Within TVT, low-dimensional spacetime matter serves as the foundation for high-dimensional spacetime matter, and the hierarchical structure of matter and its interaction mechanisms challenge conventional macroscopic and microscopic interpretations. The conflict between Quantum Physics and Classical Physics can be attributed to their differing focuses: Quantum Physics emphasizes low-dimensional spacetime matter, whereas Classical Physics centers on high-dimensional spacetime matter.
Subatomic particles in the quantum world often defy the familiar rules of the physical world. The fact repeatedly suggests that the familiar rules of the physical world are pseudoscience. In the familiar rules of the physical world, two sets of cobalt-60 can form the mirror image of each other by rotating in opposite directions, and can receive heavy rewards.
Please witness the grand performance of some so-called academic publications (including PRL, Nature, Science, etc.). https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-854286. Some so-called academic publications (including PRL, Nature, Science, etc.) are addicted to their own small circles and have long deviated from science. They hardly know what ashamed is.
If the researchers are truly interested in science, please read: The Application of Inviscid and Absolutely Incompressible Spaces in Engineering Simulation (https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-870077).
A magnets polarity can be manipulated by volume to do anything.
VERY GOOD！
Topological vortices and anti-vortices, through their self-organization with superposition, deflection, and entanglement, provide a framework for interpreting the intricate and diverse phenomena of the world, including the complexities of the human mind.
Maybe they can produce smaller magnets that can recharge themselves and have extended life, oh then corporate greed steps in.
Thank you for browsing. Your understanding has strengthened my belief in fighting.
Thank you!
“TVT introduces the concept of topological phase transitions and employs topological principles to elucidate the formation and evolution of matter in the universe, as well as the impact of interactions between topological vortices and anti-vortices on spacetime dynamics and thermodynamics” which could be applied at (sub) cellular level conditions of transitions that may reveal the riddles of the formation of abnormal sites.
Thank you for your understanding. The world will become clear because of you.
Clearly it’s all a structure of a super number compounded Versal genetic from dodecadillions and vast Google like numbers of periodic nucleus compiles! Ing physics and fractal geometry languages show nucleus referencing matrifies and there are obviously absurd numbers of math and physics languages! These languages describe both accumulation and residual functions and equations that are cosmology as we know it. The Eulers to earth and minutely can independently capacitate ones Neuro genetic neuro language object oriented neuroformulas to understand this correct?
About 20nyears ago I came up with an idea that by having two rectangular magnets (large in size, like 4 foot x 2 foot about 3 inches thick.) Facing each other opposing forces. And in between is a turn table going in counter clockwise. This also being a flat round spinning magnet. The force of the two opposing and the turn table magnetic, if someone was to stand in the middle in the turntable.. I have a great theory that says we may experience teleportation. The spin must equal the force of the two facing each other. When this is tested, please let me know what happens, if anything. (Reminds me of the fact that if you place a screw driver in between two opposing magnets, the metal becomes magnetic as well. So what would it do to the human body?? Reverse the ions in the body??
These comments are very weird,to say the least. I’m not sure if they are joke comments by sane people, or serious comments by insane people. I will not browse the comment section of this site ever again
Congratulations!
You are indeed a loyal believer of some so-called academic publications (including PRL, PNAS, Nature, Science, etc.). Please believe that two sets of cobalt-60 can form the mirror image of each other by rotating in opposite directions, and should receive the Nobel Prize for physics. The world will be wonderful because of you. The miracles you discover and create will never be a public joke.
Sighhh. Surrounded by Idjits, we pressed on…
Some so-called academic publications are Idjits, and the public should feel no remorse for slapping them hard in the face.
The so-called academic publications (including PRL, PNAS, Nature, Science, etc.) adamantly defend two sets of cobalt-60 can form the mirror image of each other by rotating in opposite directions. That is a typical manifestation of rampant pseudoscience. The public shouldn’t be fooled by pseudoscience like so-called academic publications (including PRL, PNAS, Nature, Science, etc.) are. The so-called search for neutrinos, god particles, devil particles, antimatter, anti electrons, etc. is a farce misled by pseudoscientific theories.
Please remember that there are no eternal particles, only eternal fluid mechanics. Don’t waste research funds. There are more and better ways to make human society develop better, rather than letting the vested interest groups squander public resources recklessly.
Ask the researchers:
1. What is the spacetime background of particles? Is it God?
2. Why can particles exist in spacetime?
3. What is space?
4. What is time?
5. Isn’t space and time physical reality?
6. What can be separated from time and space?
7. Can physical analysis ignore time and space?
You’re saying neutrinos were not measured?
1. Why are there neutrinos?
2. How are neutrinos formed?
3. What are you measuring?
4. Is the theory you believe in scientific?
5. Is peer review publication undoubtedly scientific?
6. How do you distinguish between science and pseudoscience?
7. Do you really understand the so-called neutrinos?
8. How are the electric charges formed?
9. Is not detecting charge the same as not having charge?
I’m probably wrong but I’ve always pictured particles as vortices forming as a result of two or more waves contacting and causing space to swirl around. In my mind I always imagined that matter is space folded up and swirling around itself. But like I said, I’m probably wrong and just have an over active imagination. On a completely different note, I wonder if this has any implication for electrets, which are like this weird exotic material that has a stable static electric field sort of like how a magnet has a stable magnetic field.
There’s already more than 3
Looks like different variations in how a magnetic field exists to me.
A new type of magnetism would be a magnetic effect from what is deemed a non-magnetic field
What one researcher see or touch about an elephant will be different, and what different researchers see or touch will be even more different. It is a scientific phenomenon, not the essence of nature. Scientific research guided by correct theories can enable researchers to think more.