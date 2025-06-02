AI Cracks Mars Mystery: 500,000 Streaks Solved Without a Drop of Water

A Martian mystery decades in the making might finally be solved!

The streaky slopes spotted on Mars since the 1970s—once suspected to be signs of salty water and potential habitability—are now thought to be the result of dry dust avalanches triggered by wind, impacts, or shifting rocks.

Mysterious Streaks on Olympus Mons

Strange dark and light streaks cover the slopes near Olympus Mons, the largest volcano on Mars. These marks were captured in stunning detail by a camera called CaSSIS, onboard the European Space Agency’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter.

For decades, scientists have been captivated by these sweeping patterns that look as if someone dragged a giant broom across the Martian surface.

What makes these streaks even more mysterious is how they appear and disappear without warning. Some fade within months, while others linger for years. They change brightness and color with the seasons and show up on slopes in both hemispheres of the Red Planet.

First Glimpses from the Viking Era

The first images of these streaks were captured by NASA’s Viking orbiters in the 1970s. They revealed long, narrow marks stretching hundreds of meters down sloped terrain. Since then, scientists have debated what causes them and whether they could be linked to water and possibly life.

One long-standing theory suggested they were created by flows of salty water, or brine. If true, it would mean that small pockets of potentially habitable environments might exist on Mars, even in its freezing conditions.

But now, a new study from researchers at the University of Bern and Brown University offers a different explanation. Published in Nature Communications, the research suggests these streaks aren’t caused by water at all.

Instead, the scientists believe they are the result of dry processes involving wind and dust. Rather than briny flows, it may be Martian dust sliding downhill that creates these eye-catching patterns.

Half a Million Streaks Mapped

Researchers turned to a machine learning algorithm to scan and catalog slope streaks in over 86,000 satellite images from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO).

Scientists combined several decades’ worth of orbital data and the neural power of deep learning to produce a global map with almost 500,000 streak features across Mars. The new study created the largest database yet of these features on Mars.

Orbiters Reveal Evolving Patterns

The team also turned to other cameras orbiting Mars, such as the CaSSIS imager on ESA’s Trace Gas Orbiter and MRO’s HiRISE, to collect more color information in high resolution, as well as to monitor how the streaks evolved over time.

The correlations over hundreds of thousands of cases helped the team shed new light on a decades-old debate. With no evidence of water, scientists concluded that dry processes, rather than liquid flow, drive the appearance of streaked slopes on Mars.

Dust, Wind, and Impacts

The study found that these winding features most likely form when layers of fine dust suddenly slide off steep terrain. Multiple triggers could unleash this process, such as rocks falling, small meteoroid impacts, or wind gusts causing shockwaves and shaking loose dust.

To bring out these features, the contrast in these CaSSIS images is stretched – the image is rescaled between the minimum and maximum brightness within each color before combining them to produce the published image.

Ongoing Exploration with ExoMars

ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter continues to image Mars from orbit to understand its ancient past and potential habitability. The spacecraft returns spectacular images and provides the best inventory of atmospheric gases, and mapping the planet’s surface for water-rich locations.

Understanding the history of water on Mars and whether it once allowed life to flourish is at the heart of ESA’s ExoMars missions.

Explore Further: NASA’s Mars Streak Mystery Might Finally Be Solved

Reference: “Streaks on martian slopes are dry” by Valentin Tertius Bickel, and Adomas Valantinas, 19 May 2025, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-59395-w

