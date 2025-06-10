Archaeologists Uncover Secrets of the Mysterious Gobi Wall

Researchers found that the Gobi Wall was built by the Xi Xia dynasty to regulate frontier life, not just defend it. The structure’s design took advantage of Mongolia’s geography and resources for long-term control.

A new study reveals that the Gobi Wall, a vast and previously little-understood structure in the Mongolian desert, was not just a defensive barrier but a complex instrument of imperial strategy during the Xi Xia dynasty (1038–1227 CE).

Built mainly from rammed earth, stone, and wood, the wall and its network of garrisons were strategically positioned to control movement along the frontier, regulate trade, and enforce territorial authority. At the same time, its design reflected careful adaptation to the region’s harsh ecological and geographic conditions.

This research redefines the Gobi Wall as a multifunctional system that played a key role in the political and environmental dynamics of medieval Inner Asia.

Archaeologists uncover forgotten frontier infrastructure

A new study led by Professor Gideon Shelach-Lavi and Mr. Dan Golan, archaeologists from the Department of Asia Studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, offers new insight into the Gobi Wall, one of the least understood elements of medieval Inner Asian infrastructure.

Conducted in Mongolia in collaboration with Professor Chunag Amartuvshin of the National University of Mongolia and Professor William Honeychurch of Yale University, the research brings fresh clarity to this enigmatic structure.

The Gobi Wall stretches 321 kilometers across Mongolia’s highland deserts and forms part of a larger wall system that once extended from China into Mongolia. Until now, little was known about its origins, function, or historical context.

Through a wide-ranging international expedition that used remote sensing, on-foot surveys, and focused excavations, the research team has uncovered significant new evidence about how the wall was built and what role it played.

Xi Xia dynasty led the wall’s major construction

The study reveals that the wall and its garrison complexes were primarily constructed during the Xi Xia (1038–1227 CE), a dynasty ruled by the Tungut tribe of Western China and Southern Mongolia. This period marked by the expansion of frontier defense systems amid significant geopolitical transformations.

Contrary to the traditional view of such walls as solely defensive structures, the research highlights the Gobi Wall’s multifunctional role in boundary demarcation, resource management, and the consolidation of imperial control.

While the main phase of construction and occupation belongs to the Xi Xia, the expedition revealed evidence of periodic occupation of this remote area from the 2nd century BCE through the 19th century CE, with layers of artifacts pointing to the wall’s long-term strategic significance.

The fortifications were made of rammed earth, supported by stone and wood reinforcements, illustrating the adaptive use of local materials in this arid, remote environment.

Design adapted to geography and resources

Moreover, the study’s ecological and spatial analysis shows that the wall’s route was carefully selected based on resource availability, particularly water and wood. The placement of forts and garrisons took advantage of natural geographic features such as mountain passes and sand dunes to enhance the wall’s effectiveness.

“This research challenges long-standing assumptions about imperial frontier systems in Inner Asia,” said Prof. Shelach-Lavi. “The Gobi Wall was not just a barrier—it was a dynamic mechanism for governing movement, trade, and territorial control in a challenging environment.”

The findings offer critical insights into the interplay between environmental adaptation and state power in medieval empires, with broader implications for understanding ancient infrastructure and its legacy on today’s political and ecological landscapes.

Reference: “Exploring the Gobi Wall: Archaeology of a Large-Scale Medieval Frontier System in the Mongolian Desert” by Dan Golan, Gideon Shelach-Lavi, Chunag Amartuvshin, Zhidong Zhang, Ido Wachtel, Jingchao Chen, Gantumur Angaragdulguun, Itay Lubel, Dor Heimberg, Mark Cavanagh, Micka Ullman and William Honeychurch, 15 May 2025, Land.

DOI: 10.3390/land14051087

This research was funded by the European Research Council (ERC) under the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program (“The Wall” project, grant agreement No. 882894).

