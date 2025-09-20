Astronomers Achieve Historic First: Full Black Hole Recoil Measurement

The GW190412 merger revealed a black-hole recoil moving faster than 50 km/s. Gravitational waves allowed its 3D motion to be reconstructed.

A research group led by the Instituto Galego de Física de Altas Enerxías (IGFAE) at the University of Santiago de Compostela (Spain) has, for the first time, determined both the speed and direction of the recoil of a newly formed black hole created by the collision of two others. The findings, published in Nature Astronomy, provide fresh insights into some of the most extreme events in the cosmos.

Gravitational waves (GWs) are ripples in spacetime that propagate outward from their sources at the speed of light, carrying information about the violent processes that generated them. They open an entirely new observational channel, enabling scientists to study astrophysical events that emit no light – such as black-hole mergers – as well as to gain deeper understanding of phenomena that do, including supernovae and neutron-star collisions.

From Einstein’s prediction to first detection

Einstein first predicted the existence of gravitational waves in 1916, but their faintness makes them extraordinarily difficult to detect. Observing them requires detectors of extreme sensitivity and astrophysical events of immense violence, such as black-hole mergers, supernovae, or even the Big Bang itself.

Because of these challenges, the first detection did not occur until a century later, in September 2015, when the Advanced LIGO observatories in Hanford (Washington) and Livingston (Louisiana) recorded GW150914. This signal came from the merger of two black holes, each roughly 30 times the mass of the Sun. Since then, nearly 300 events have been identified, enabling scientists to begin mapping black-hole populations across the Universe and to test the limits of gravity under the most extreme conditions.

One of the most striking consequences of black-hole mergers is recoil. As two black holes combine, the resulting black hole emits gravitational waves unevenly in different directions. This asymmetry pushes the remnant black hole away in a “kick,” which can reach thousands of kilometers per second—sometimes fast enough for the black hole to escape the galaxy it inhabits.

A decade after the first detection of gravitational waves, researchers from the University of Santiago de Compostela, Pennsylvania State University, and the Chinese University of Hong Kong have now achieved the first measurement of both speed and direction of such a recoil. Their analysis focused on GW190412, an event observed in 2019 during the third observing run of the Advanced LIGO and Virgo detectors, which captured the merger of two black holes of unequal mass.

Measuring a black-hole recoil

Gravitational waves emitted in different directions look very different, which allows us to understand where exactly we are around the source. Therefore, signals differ significantly depending on the observer’s position relative to the recoil, which allows us to know its direction with respect to that defined by the source and the Earth. In addition, GR tells us the speed of the recoil given the measurements of the masses and spins of the source. With this, we can completely characterize the recoil.

Prof. Juan Calderon-Bustillo, IGFAE researcher and leading author, explains this with a music analogy: “Black-hole mergers can be understood as a superposition of different signals, just like the music of an orchestra consistent with the combination of music played by many different instruments. However, this orchestra is special: audiences located in different positions around it will record different combinations of instruments, which allows them to understand where exactly they are around it.”

The team concluded that the recoil of the remnant of GW190412 surpassed 50 km/s – enough to expel the black-hole from a globular cluster – and determined its recoil direction with respect to the Earth, the orbital angular momentum of the system, and the binary’s separation line a couple of seconds before the merger.

“We came out with this method back in 2018. We showed it would enable kick measurements using our current detectors at a time when other existing methods required detectors like LISA, which was more than a decade away,” Calderon-Bustillo says. “Unfortunately, by that time, Advanced LIGO and Virgo had not detected a signal with ‘music from various instruments’ that could enable a kick measurement. However, we were sure one such detection should happen soon. It was extremely exciting to detect GW190412 just one year later, notice the kick could probably be measured, and we actually did it!” he recalls.

Dr. Koustav Chandra, postdoctoral researcher at Penn State, says: “This is one of the few phenomena in astrophysics where we’re not just detecting something—we’re reconstructing the full 3D motion of an object that’s billions of light-years away, using only ripples in spacetime. It’s a remarkable demonstration of what gravitational waves can do.”

Future perspectives and flare detection

Measuring the direction of black-hole recoils can open avenues to study black-hole mergers with both gravitational and electromagnetic signals.

“Black-hole mergers in dense environments can lead to detectable electromagnetic signals – known as flares – as the remnant black hole traverses a dense environment like an active galactic nucleus (AGN),” says Samson Leong, Ph.D student at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and co-author of the article. “Because the visibility of the flare depends on the recoil’s orientation relative to Earth, measuring the recoils will allow us to distinguish between a true GW-EM signal pair that comes from a BBH and a just random coincidence.”

Reference: “A complete measurement of a black-hole recoil through higher-order gravitational-wave modes” by Juan Calderón Bustillo, Samson H. W. Leong and Koustav Chandra, 9 September 2025, Nature Astronomy.

DOI: 10.1038/s41550-025-02632-5

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.